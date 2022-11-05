- Home
- /
- Fredericksburg
- /
- Four Seasons Family Restaurant
Four Seasons Family Restaurant
No reviews yet
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy)
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Eggs
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
made with 3 eggs and American Cheese served with a side and toast
Veggie Omelette
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms
Western Omelette
Ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Country Omelette
Bacon, green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese
House Omelette
Ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and American cheese
Meat Lovers Omelette
Ham, bacon, sausage and American Cheese
Super Giant Omelette
Bacon, ham, sausage, green peppers, tomatoes and American Cheese
Florentine Omelette
Spinach, tomatoes, and Feta cheese
Farmers Omelette
Red onion, ham, sausage, green peppers, and cheddar cheese
Four Seasons Omelette
Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese
Greek Omelette
Red onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and Feta cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Bacon and Cheese Omelette
Sausage and Cheese Omelette
Breakfast Bowls
Four Seasons Breakfast Bowl
Golden brown home fries topped with ham, bacon, red onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, cheddar Cheese, light mozzarella cheese, and two eggs* any style. Served with toast and jelly
Irish Breakfast Bowl
Golden brown home fries topped with corned beef hash, onions, cheddar cheese, and two eggs any style*. Served with toast and jelly
Breakfast Sandwiches
Avocado Bacon Eggs Sandwich
Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast
Scrapple Eggs Sandwich
Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast
Ham Eggs Sandwich
Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast
Bacon Eggs Sandwich
Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast
Sausage Eggs Sandwich
Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast
Fry Eggs Sandwich
Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast
Golden Pancakes
Golden Brown Pancakes
3 pancake with syrup and butter Add two any style eggs* for $2.50 Add a choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple or sausage (link or patties) for $2.79)
Pancakes Deluxe
3 pancake, two any style eggs * and choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple, or sausage (link or patties)
Fruit Pancakes
Three golden brown cakes topped with whipped cream, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi
Golden Brown Pancakes With 2 Egg
Golden Brown Pancakes With Meat
Short Stack Pancake (2)
Single Pancake
2/ 2/ 2
Two Pancakes or French toast, two any style eggs* and meat 1) ham, (2) bacon, (1) scrapple, or (2) sausage
Jumbo French Toast
Texas Jumbo French Toast
3 French toast with syrup and butter Add any style two eggs* for $2.50 Add a choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple, or sausage (link or patties) $2.79
French Toast Deluxe
Two any style eggs* and choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple, or sausage (link or patties)
Fruit French Toast
Three Jumbo french toast topped with whipped cream, banana, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi
Single French Toast
Short Stack Frenc Toast
French Toast with 2 Eggs
French Toast With Meat
2/ 2/ 2
Two Pancakes or French toast, two any style eggs* and meat 1) ham, (2) bacon, (1) scrapple, or (2) sausage
Breakfast Specials
Hungry Man Special
Three eggs any style,* home fries, 2 sausage links, 2 strips bacon, short stack of pancakes or french toast.
Cream Chipped Beef
Over choice of toast. Served with home fries
Sausage Biscuit and Gravy
with home fries
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Hash (7oz) with two any style eggs*. Served with home fries, toast, and jelly
Avocado Egg Special
Whole avocado sliced in half. Served with two eggs* any style, sliced tomatoes and spinach, 2 bacon strips, and toast.
2/ 2/ 2
Two Pancakes or French toast, two any style eggs* and meat 1) ham, (2) bacon, (1) scrapple, or (2) sausage
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Served with home fries, toast, and jelly
Ribeye Steak and Eggs
(10oz )Served with home fries, toast, and jelly
Western Burrito
Green Tacos
Avocado Toast with Sunny Up Eggs
Tasty Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bacon strips, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Fresh chicken salad and lettuce
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Fresh tuna salad and lettuce
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fillet of Flounder (6/8oz) with lettuce and tomato. Served on kaiser roll
Chicken Cordon Blue
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on kaiser roll
Sliced Turkey Sandwich
Smoked deli turkey with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll
Texas-Breaded Fried Chicken
Fresh fried chicken breast Topped with with remoulade sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a kaiser roll
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Grilled pastrami with melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye
Meatloaf Sandwich
Grilled meatloaf topped with fried onions, Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Classic Rueben
Grilled corned beef or pastrami topped with Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss Cheese served on grilled rye
Triple Decker Clubs
Turkey Bacon Club
Sliced deli turkey, bacon strips lettuce and tomato
Tuna Fish Salad Club
Light Tuna salad with lettuce and tomato
Ham and Cheese Club
Sliced ham, American cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad Club
Homemade chicken salad, Bacon strips, lettuce and tomato
B.L.T. Club
Bacon strips, lettuce, and tomato
Combo Club
With turkey, ham, bacon strips, American cheese, lettuce and tomato
Four Seasons Exclusive Club
Grilled sliced corned beef and pastrami topped with melted American cheese and home made Russian dressing served on grilled rye bread
Sub Sandwiches
Cheese Steak Sub
steak and melted American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Marinated grilled chicken, with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Philly Cheese Sub
Steak with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted American cheese
Chicken Salad Sub
chicken salad with lettuce and tomato
Tuna Fish Salad Sub
tuna fish salad with lettuce and tomato
French Dip
sliced roast beef topped with Swiss cheese and Au jus
Wrap Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Rancher’s Wrap
marinated grill chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and light ranch dressing
Cheese Steak Wrap
Steak, melted American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
Chicken Salad Wrap
home made chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes
Tuna Salad Wrap
home made tuna salad, lettuce, and tomatoes
Sliced Turkey Wrap
Deli turkey, lettuce, and tomatoes
Roast Beef and Swiss Wrap
Sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken tenderloins, onions, bacon, lettuce tomatoes and buffalo hot sauce
All American Burgers
Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Mixed Up Burger
topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese
Reuben Burger
topped with sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
topped with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese
Patty Melt
Grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on grilled rye
Texas BBQ Burger
topped with grilled onions, BBQ sauce, and melted Swiss cheese
Avocado Cheese Burger
topped with grilled onions, chopped avocado American cheese, pickled Relish, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes
Fire burger
Appetizers
Potato Skins
4 baked potato loaded with bacon, sour cream, red onion, and shredded cheddar cheese
Chicken Fingers
4 Served with French Fries and honey mustard dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Served with ranch dipping sauce
Cheese Quesadillas
Served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Wings
6 wings served with celery and choice of hot, BBQ or mild sauce
Mega Fries
French fries topped with bacon, cheddar, Mozzarella cheese with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
6 served with marinara sauce
Salads
Chef Salad
With Ham, turkey, roast beef , and Swiss Cheese wrapped and sliced over garden salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast over garden salad
Avocado Pecan Salad
Chopped fresh salad mix topped with pecans, raisin, grapes, avocado, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Salad Platter
Topped with homemade chicken salad
Tuna Salad Platter
Topped with homemade tuna salad
Crispy Chicken Garden Salad
Garden salad topped breaded chicken tenderloin, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Stuffed Tomato
Fresh salad greens topped with potato salad, cole-slaw, and tomato. Stuffed with choice of one: Tuna salad, chicken salad, or egg salad
Early Bird Specials
Baked Meatloaf
8oz baked meatloaf Served with beef gravy and two sides
Fried Flounder
7/8 oz hand breaded fillet flounder served with two sides and tartar sauce
Baby Beef Liver
Served with beef gravy and two side
Chopped Steak
12oz Served with beef gravy and one side
Roasted Turkey
Served on white bread or stuffing mix with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce
Country Fried Steak (1)
One country beef fried steak served with country gravy and two sides (additional Steak $2.50)
Country Fried Steak (2)
Fried Pork Chop (1)
One Hand breaded Center cut bone in pork chop served with two sides (additional pork chop$2.50)
Fried Pork Chop (2)
Hot Open-faced Roast Beef
Sliced roast beef over white bread and beef gravy served with two sides
Smother Chicken
Marinated Chicken breast topped with bell pepper, onions, Mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with two sides
Rib Eye Steak 10oz
served with two sides
Drinks
Coffee
Hot Tea
Soft Drinks
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Sm Orange Juice
Sm Tomato Juice
Sm Cranberry Juice
Sm Apple Juice
Sm V8
Lg Orange Juice
Lg Tomato Juice
Lg Cranberry Juice
Lg Apple Juice
Lg V8
Domestic beer
Wine
Bloody Marry
Mimosa
Imported beers
Lemonade spritzer
Mockmosa
Water Bottle
Breakfast Sides
1 side Egg
Side 2 eggs
3 Eggs
Home fries
Side Home Fries W/onion
Ham
Bacon
Scrapple
Sausage
Sausage Patty
Turkey Sausage
Corned Beef Hash
Cup of Chipped Beef
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Cup of Grits
Cup of Oatmeal
Bowl of Grits
Bowl of Oatmeal
Bagel & Cream Cheese
English Muffin
Toast
Biscuit
Fresh Fruit Cup
Single Pancake
Single French Toast
Short Stack Pancakes
Short Stack Frenc Toast
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Lunch/Diner Sides
Side Chicken Salad
Side Tuna Salad
Bowl of Soup & Salad
Side Salad
Vegetable of the Day
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Garlic Bread (2)
Grill Cheese
Mashed Potatoes NO GRAVY
Mashed Potatoes W/BROWN GRAVY
Mashed Potatoes W/YELLOW GRAVY
Mashed Potatoes W/COUNTRY GRAVY
Baked Potato
Potato Salad
Pickled Beets
Cole Slaw
French Fries
Upgrade bowl
Upgrade Salad
Side Brown Gravy
Side Country Gravy
Side Chicken Gravy
Pot Roast
Spaghetti W/Meat Sauce
9 pc Shrimp Special
Fried Tilapia
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Meatball Parm Sub
Lunch Turkey
Chx Pot Pie
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Serving Breakfast and Lunch 7 am to 3 pm sat. sun. 6 am to 3 pm Dine in & Takeout
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg, VA 22408