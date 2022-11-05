Restaurant header imageView gallery

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy)

Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Eggs Sandwich
Veggie Omelette
2/ 2/ 2

Eggs

Any style two eggs served with home fries toast and jelly.

Two Eggs any Style

$7.49

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$9.29

made with 3 eggs and American Cheese served with a side and toast

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Onions, peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms

Western Omelette

$10.99

Ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Country Omelette

$11.49

Bacon, green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese

House Omelette

$11.79

Ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and American cheese

Meat Lovers Omelette

$11.99

Ham, bacon, sausage and American Cheese

Super Giant Omelette

$12.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, green peppers, tomatoes and American Cheese

Florentine Omelette

$10.79

Spinach, tomatoes, and Feta cheese

Farmers Omelette

$12.49

Red onion, ham, sausage, green peppers, and cheddar cheese

Four Seasons Omelette

$11.29

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese

Greek Omelette

$11.79

Red onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, and Feta cheese

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Breakfast Bowls

Four Seasons Breakfast Bowl

Four Seasons Breakfast Bowl

$13.49

Golden brown home fries topped with ham, bacon, red onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, cheddar Cheese, light mozzarella cheese, and two eggs* any style. Served with toast and jelly

Irish Breakfast Bowl

$12.49

Golden brown home fries topped with corned beef hash, onions, cheddar cheese, and two eggs any style*. Served with toast and jelly

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Bacon Eggs Sandwich

$9.99

Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast

Scrapple Eggs Sandwich

$7.99

Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast

Ham Eggs Sandwich

$7.99

Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast

Bacon Eggs Sandwich

$7.99

Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast

Sausage Eggs Sandwich

$7.99

Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast

Fry Eggs Sandwich

$5.79

Made with two egg fried hard, American Cheese and served with choice of toast

Golden Pancakes

Golden Brown Pancakes

$7.49

3 pancake with syrup and butter Add two any style eggs* for $2.50 Add a choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple or sausage (link or patties) for $2.79)

Pancakes Deluxe

$12.49

3 pancake, two any style eggs * and choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple, or sausage (link or patties)

Fruit Pancakes

Fruit Pancakes

$11.99

Three golden brown cakes topped with whipped cream, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi

Golden Brown Pancakes With 2 Egg

$10.28

Golden Brown Pancakes With Meat

$10.48

Short Stack Pancake (2)

$4.79

Single Pancake

$2.79

2/ 2/ 2

$10.99

Two Pancakes or French toast, two any style eggs* and meat 1) ham, (2) bacon, (1) scrapple, or (2) sausage

Jumbo French Toast

Texas Jumbo French Toast

$7.49

3 French toast with syrup and butter Add any style two eggs* for $2.50 Add a choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple, or sausage (link or patties) $2.79

French Toast Deluxe

$12.49

Two any style eggs* and choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple, or sausage (link or patties)

Fruit French Toast

Fruit French Toast

$11.99

Three Jumbo french toast topped with whipped cream, banana, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi

Single French Toast

$2.79

Short Stack Frenc Toast

$4.79

French Toast with 2 Eggs

$10.28

French Toast With Meat

$10.48

2/ 2/ 2

$10.99

Two Pancakes or French toast, two any style eggs* and meat 1) ham, (2) bacon, (1) scrapple, or (2) sausage

Breakfast Specials

Hungry Man Special

$12.99

Three eggs any style,* home fries, 2 sausage links, 2 strips bacon, short stack of pancakes or french toast.

Cream Chipped Beef

$10.49

Over choice of toast. Served with home fries

Sausage Biscuit and Gravy

$9.99

with home fries

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$11.49

Hash (7oz) with two any style eggs*. Served with home fries, toast, and jelly

Avocado Egg Special

$12.99

Whole avocado sliced in half. Served with two eggs* any style, sliced tomatoes and spinach, 2 bacon strips, and toast.

2/ 2/ 2

$10.99

Two Pancakes or French toast, two any style eggs* and meat 1) ham, (2) bacon, (1) scrapple, or (2) sausage

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$13.49

Served with home fries, toast, and jelly

Ribeye Steak and Eggs

$17.99

(10oz )Served with home fries, toast, and jelly

Western Burrito

$12.99

Green Tacos

$12.99

Avocado Toast with Sunny Up Eggs

$10.99

Tasty Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon strips, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Fresh chicken salad and lettuce

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Fresh tuna salad and lettuce

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.49

Fillet of Flounder (6/8oz) with lettuce and tomato. Served on kaiser roll

Chicken Cordon Blue

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on kaiser roll

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Smoked deli turkey with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll

Texas-Breaded Fried Chicken

$11.99

Fresh fried chicken breast Topped with with remoulade sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a kaiser roll

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled pastrami with melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye

Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled meatloaf topped with fried onions, Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Classic Rueben

Classic Rueben

$10.79

Grilled corned beef or pastrami topped with Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss Cheese served on grilled rye

Triple Decker Clubs

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.99

Sliced deli turkey, bacon strips lettuce and tomato

Tuna Fish Salad Club

$10.49

Light Tuna salad with lettuce and tomato

Ham and Cheese Club

$10.49

Sliced ham, American cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Club

$10.79

Homemade chicken salad, Bacon strips, lettuce and tomato

B.L.T. Club

$10.99

Bacon strips, lettuce, and tomato

Combo Club

Combo Club

$11.99

With turkey, ham, bacon strips, American cheese, lettuce and tomato

Four Seasons Exclusive Club

Four Seasons Exclusive Club

$11.99

Grilled sliced corned beef and pastrami topped with melted American cheese and home made Russian dressing served on grilled rye bread

Sub Sandwiches

Cheese Steak Sub

$10.99

steak and melted American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken, with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Philly Cheese Sub

Philly Cheese Sub

$11.29

Steak with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted American cheese

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.99

chicken salad with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Fish Salad Sub

$10.29

tuna fish salad with lettuce and tomato

French Dip

$10.99

sliced roast beef topped with Swiss cheese and Au jus

Wrap Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Rancher’s Wrap

$10.99

marinated grill chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and light ranch dressing

Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.99

Steak, melted American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.29

home made chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.29

home made tuna salad, lettuce, and tomatoes

Sliced Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Deli turkey, lettuce, and tomatoes

Roast Beef and Swiss Wrap

$10.99

Sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken tenderloins, onions, bacon, lettuce tomatoes and buffalo hot sauce

All American Burgers

Cheese Burger

$9.99
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Mixed Up Burger

$11.29

topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese

Reuben Burger

$10.96

topped with sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

topped with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$9.99

Grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on grilled rye

Texas BBQ Burger

$10.99

topped with grilled onions, BBQ sauce, and melted Swiss cheese

Avocado Cheese Burger

Avocado Cheese Burger

$12.99

topped with grilled onions, chopped avocado American cheese, pickled Relish, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes

Fire burger

$12.99

Appetizers

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.99

4 baked potato loaded with bacon, sour cream, red onion, and shredded cheddar cheese

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

4 Served with French Fries and honey mustard dipping sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Served with ranch dipping sauce

Cheese Quesadillas

$5.99

Served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Wings

$8.49

6 wings served with celery and choice of hot, BBQ or mild sauce

Mega Fries

$7.99

French fries topped with bacon, cheddar, Mozzarella cheese with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 served with marinara sauce

Baskets

Shrimp Baskets

Shrimp Baskets

$11.99

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.99

Fish and Chips Basket

$11.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.99

With Ham, turkey, roast beef , and Swiss Cheese wrapped and sliced over garden salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Marinated chicken breast over garden salad

Avocado Pecan Salad

$13.99

Chopped fresh salad mix topped with pecans, raisin, grapes, avocado, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Salad Platter

$10.49

Topped with homemade chicken salad

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.49

Topped with homemade tuna salad

Crispy Chicken Garden Salad

$12.49

Garden salad topped breaded chicken tenderloin, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Stuffed Tomato

$10.49

Fresh salad greens topped with potato salad, cole-slaw, and tomato. Stuffed with choice of one: Tuna salad, chicken salad, or egg salad

Early Bird Specials

Baked Meatloaf

$11.99

8oz baked meatloaf Served with beef gravy and two sides

Fried Flounder

$12.99

7/8 oz hand breaded fillet flounder served with two sides and tartar sauce

Baby Beef Liver

$12.99

Served with beef gravy and two side

Chopped Steak

$13.49

12oz Served with beef gravy and one side

Roasted Turkey

$12.99

Served on white bread or stuffing mix with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce

Country Fried Steak (1)

$11.99

One country beef fried steak served with country gravy and two sides (additional Steak $2.50)

Country Fried Steak (2)

$14.98

Fried Pork Chop (1)

$11.99

One Hand breaded Center cut bone in pork chop served with two sides (additional pork chop$2.50)

Fried Pork Chop (2)

$14.98

Hot Open-faced Roast Beef

$12.99

Sliced roast beef over white bread and beef gravy served with two sides

Smother Chicken

$12.99

Marinated Chicken breast topped with bell pepper, onions, Mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with two sides

Rib Eye Steak 10oz

$18.99

served with two sides

Desserts

Cake

$6.99

Pudding

$3.99

Pie

$4.99

Ice Cream

$3.49

Drinks

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Soft Drinks

$2.59

Milk

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Sm Orange Juice

$1.99

Sm Tomato Juice

$1.99

Sm Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Sm Apple Juice

$1.99

Sm V8

$1.99

Lg Orange Juice

$3.25

Lg Tomato Juice

$3.25

Lg Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Lg Apple Juice

$3.25

Lg V8

$3.25

Domestic beer

$3.99

Wine

$4.49

Bloody Marry

$4.49

Mimosa

$4.49

Imported beers

$4.49

Lemonade spritzer

$4.49

Mockmosa

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.50

Breakfast Sides

1 side Egg

$1.79

Side 2 eggs

$3.49

3 Eggs

$4.75

Home fries

$3.49

Side Home Fries W/onion

$3.99

Ham

$3.49

Bacon

$3.49

Scrapple

$3.49

Sausage

$3.49

Sausage Patty

$3.49

Turkey Sausage

$3.29

Corned Beef Hash

$4.49

Cup of Chipped Beef

$3.99

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Cup of Grits

$3.99

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.99

Bowl of Grits

$5.99

Bowl of Oatmeal

$5.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.49

English Muffin

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.99

Single Pancake

$2.79

Single French Toast

$2.79

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.79

Short Stack Frenc Toast

$4.79

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.79

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$0.99

Lunch/Diner Sides

Side Chicken Salad

$3.79

Side Tuna Salad

$3.79

Bowl of Soup & Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$4.29

Vegetable of the Day

$3.49

Cup of Soup

$4.29

Bowl of Soup

$6.29

Garlic Bread (2)

$3.49

Grill Cheese

$3.79

Mashed Potatoes NO GRAVY

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes W/BROWN GRAVY

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes W/YELLOW GRAVY

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes W/COUNTRY GRAVY

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Pickled Beets

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Upgrade bowl

$2.00

Upgrade Salad

$2.79

Side Brown Gravy

$1.50

Side Country Gravy

$1.50

Side Chicken Gravy

$1.50

Kids Menu

Silver Dollar PC

$2.99

Kids French Toast w/Bacon

$3.99

Minnie Mouse

$3.99

Donald Duck

$4.99

Silver Dollar PC w/Egg&Bacon

$4.99

Miss Piggy

$4.99

Big Bird

$3.99

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$9.99

Spaghetti W/Meat Sauce

Spaghetti W/Meat Sauce

$8.99

9 pc Shrimp Special

9 pc Shrimp Special

$12.99

Fried Tilapia

Fried Tilapia

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.99

Lunch Turkey

Lunch Turkey

$10.99

Chx Pot Pie

Chx Pot Pie

$9.99
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Serving Breakfast and Lunch 7 am to 3 pm sat. sun. 6 am to 3 pm Dine in & Takeout

