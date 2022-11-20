Main picView gallery

Four Seasons 14320 Winterview Parkway

14320 Winter View Parkway

Midlothian, VA 23113

Order Again

Starters

Mussels Marinara

$11.25

Sauteed in a garlic, butter, white wine, marinara stew

Mussles Oreganato

$11.25

sauteed in a garlic, basil, oregano, butter, white wine sauce

Mozzarella sticks

$9.00

served with Marinara sauce

Calamari

$12.49

served with Marinara sauce & lemon

1/2 Dozen spinach or cheese pies

$9.49

layers of baked phyllo dough stuffed w/ spinach & feta OR feta & ricotta cheese. served w/ tzatiki sauce

Dozen spinach or cheese pies

$17.40

layers of baked phyllo dough stuffed w/ spinach & feta OR feta & ricotta cheese. served w/ tzatiki sauce

Potato skins

$9.65

served with sour cream

Loaded French Fries

$10.75

topped w/ cheddar and mozzarella cheese, bacon, and chives

basket of Onion Rings

$9.85

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.95

mushrooms w/ crabmeat stuffing served w/ lemon

1/2 dozen Stuffed Grapeleaves

$10.00

Grape leaves stuffed w/ ground beef & rice served with lemon & tzatiki sauce

Dozen Grape Leaves

$18.00

Grape leaves stuffed w/ ground beef & rice served with lemon & tzatiki sauce

Saganaki

$11.75

Kefalograviera cheese broiled & served flamed w/ lemon & Pita Bread

Greek Nachos

$11.69

tortilla chips loaded w/ mozzarella, cheddar, & feta Cheese. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato, oregano & pepperoncini. Served w/ salsa & Sour cream

Garden

House salad

$6.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini & onions

Four Seasons Salad

$13.75

Tomato, lettuce, cucumbers, boiled egg, pepperoncini, pasta salad, & Grilled Chicken served w/ croissant

Caeser Salad

$10.50

romaine, boiled egg, parmegiana cheese, & crutons served w/ caeser dressing & croissant

Greek Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, onions, oregano, kalamata olives, & Feta Cheese served w/ croissant

Chefs Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, pepperoncini, provolone, american, cheddar, ham, & turkey served w/ croissant

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.79

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, boiled egg, pepperoncini, onions, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, served with croissant

Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad

$13.69

Baby spinach, tomato, cucumbers, bacon bits, onioins served w/ grilled chicken & croissant

Chicken Salad Platter

$13.59

Scoop of chicken salad on a bed of lettuce w/ pasta salad, tomatos, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, pepperoncini served w/ a croissant

Tuna Salad Platter

$13.59

Scoop of tuna salad on a bed of lettuce w/ pasta salad, tomatos, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, pepperoncini served w/ a croissant

Effie's Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.69

Pecans, dry cranberries, tomatos, cucumbers, on a bed of romaine lettuce w/ grilled chicken & croissant

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.95

CheeseBurger

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise

Double Cheeseburger

$17.49

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise

CheeseBurger Supreme

$16.50

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms

Greek Burger

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, raw onions, feta, oregano, served w/ tzatziki sauce

Pizza Burger

$14.50

marinara sauce, pepperoni and provolone cheese

Subs/sandwich

Grilled Chicken & Cheese

$12.35

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, raw onions, italian dressing

Steak & Cheese

$12.35

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, provolone, Italian dressing

Chicken Parmegiana Sub

$12.65

Eggplant Parmigina Sub

$11.95

Meatball Sub

$11.95

Italian Sausage

$11.75

italian sausage, green peppers ,onions and mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Veggie Sub

$11.69

Lettuce, tomato, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, mayonnaise, Italian dressing, cheddar, provolone, american cheese

Club Sub

$12.89

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, mayonnaise, onions, provolone

Chicken Melt

$12.79

lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, american cheese, chicken salad

Tuna Melt

$12.79

letuce tomato, mayonnaise, american cheese, tuna salad

Lamb gyro

$11.50

lettuce, tomato, onions, paprika, tzatiki sauce

Chicken Gyro

$11.50

lettuce, tomato, onions, paprika, tzatiki sauce

Fried Flounder Sandwich on bun

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce

Turkey Sub

$11.49

lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, onions, provolone cheese and mayo

Ham Sub

$11.49

lettuce, tomato, dressing, onions, provolone cheese and mayo

Corned Beef Rueben

$12.69

corned beef on marble rye with 1000 islands dressing, sauerkraut and swiss

Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti Oil & Garlic

$12.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$13.50

Baked Four seasons Spaghetti

$15.95

Italian Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers & onions, oil n garlic, marinara sauce baked with cheese

Penne ala Vodka

$16.00

penne pasta in vodka, marinara, parmigiana cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

fettuccine pasta in a parmigiana cream sauce

Eggplant Parmigina

$16.95

breaded eggplant w/ spaghetti topped w/ marinara sauce and baked with cheese

Chicken Parmiginia Dinner

$19.00

breaded eggplant w/ spaghetti topped w/ marinara sauce and baked with cheese

Shrimp Parmigina

$22.95

breaded eggplant w/ spaghetti topped w/ marinara sauce and baked with cheese

Baked Manicotti

$12.95

pasta sheets stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and baked in the oven with cheese

Baked Stuffed Shells

$12.95

pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and baked in the oven with cheese

Baked Italian Sampler

$15.75

manicotti, lasagna, stuffed shells topped with marinara sauce & baked with cheese

Baked Lasagna

$15.75

layers of pasta sheets wth ricotta, parmigiana, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce w/ ground beef

Baked Meatlovers Spaghetti

$16.95

pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, meatsauce baked with cheese

Baked 3 cheese Spaghetti

$13.95

w/ marinara sauce topped w/mozzarella, cheddar, and Feta

Baked Veggie Spaghetti

$14.50

oil & garlic, marinara, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & onions baked with cheese

Grecian Entrees

Shrimp Corfu

$18.50

sauteed shrimp in a garlic, white wine, marinara oregano, butter sauce over a bed of rice pilaf and baked w/ feta

Grilled chicken Kabob

$15.75

marinated grilled chicken over a bed of rice pilaf w/ marinated green peppers, tomatos, onions, & mushrooms

Grilled Pork loin Kabob

$15.75

marinated grilled chicken over a bed of rice pilaf w/ marinated green peppers, tomatos, onions, & mushrooms

Grilled Shrimp Kabob

$19.95

marinated shrimp over a bed of rice pilaf w/ marinated green peppers, tomatos, onions, & mushrooms

Baked Greek Spaghetti

$15.75

oil & garlic, feta cheese, & marinara

Baked Mousaka

$15.95

layered eggplant, potato, ground beef, topped with a cream bechamel sauce. Baked in the oven w/ marinara and cheese

Baked Pastichio

$15.75

Layered macaroni, ground beef, Bechamel suace. Topped with marinara & baked with cheese

Greek Sampler

$18.75

Pastichio or Mousaka w/ cheese pies, spinach pies and grapeleaves

Gyro Platter

$13.95

Steaks, Chops, More

8oz Angus Sirlion

$18.95

served with one side

12oz Hamburger Steak

$16.75

served w/ grilled onions mashed potato & gravy

Grilled LIver & Onions (Beef)

$15.50

served with grilled onions mashed potato & gravy

Meatloaf

$16.50

served with mashed potato and gravy

Country Fried Steak

$13.75

served w/mashed potato and gravy

Grilled Pork Chop

$14.95

Double Pork Chops

$20.95

12oz New York Strip

$34.95

Seafood

Fried Seafood Combo

$20.95

Flounder, scallops, shrimp served w/ cocktail & tarter. choice of one side

Shrimp Fradiavalo

$18.50

sauteed shrimp in a garlic, white wine, marinara red pepper sauce over a bed of fettuccine

Seafood over Fettuccine

$24.75

mussels, shrimp, baby clams, squid, scallops sauteed in a garlic, white wine, marinara butter sauce over fettuccine

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Served w/ cocktail sauce & one side

Shrimp Scampi

$18.50

shrimp sauteed in a white wine, garlic, butter, lemon sauce over fettuccine

Fried Flounder

$17.75

two fillets served w/ tartar sacue & choice of one side

Fettuccine Red Clam sauce

$15.75

baby clams sauteed in a garlic, white wine, butter, marinara sauce over fettuccine

Fettuccine White Clam sauce

$15.75

baby clams sauteed in a garlic, white wine, butter sauce over fettuccine

Sauteed Shrimp & Scallops

$23.75

shrimp & scallops sauteed in a garlic, white wine, butter, marinara sauce over fettuccine

Flounder w/ crabmeat stuffing

$20.95

served w/ choice of one side

Broiled Salmon

$19.95

served w/ choice of one side

Broiled Deep Sea Scallops

$29.95

served w/ choice of one side

Kids

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.99

Kids Pita pizza w/ one topping

$6.99

Kids cheeseburger

$6.99

Sides

Veggie of day

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.95

Rice Pilaf

$3.29

French Fries

$3.95

Fresh Fruit

$3.75

Spaghetti marinara

$3.95

Mashed Potato/ gravy

$3.29

Onion Rings

$3.59

Ranch/dipping sauce

$0.75

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Soups

Cup of soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

French Onion

$6.35

Lunch sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on white or Wheat

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on white or wheat

Club Criossant

$12.00

ham, turkey, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, provolone

BLT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on white or wheat

Turkey club

$12.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, american, ham, turkey, mayonnaise on white or wheat

Grilled cheese

$11.00

white or wheat w/ american cheese

Grilled chicken cheese on bun

$12.50

grilled chicken on a bun w/ mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, provolone

Chicken Salad Crossiant

$12.00

Tuna Salad Crossiant

$12.00

Lunch Specialties

CF steak L

$12.00

served w/ mashed potato & gravy & vegetable of day

meatloaf L

$12.00

mashed potato & gravy & vegetable of day

Liver & Onions L

$12.00

mashed potato & gravy & vegetable of day

Spaghettie marinara L

$11.00

served w/ bread & butter

Spaghetti oil & garlic L

$11.00

served w/ bread & butter

Spaghetti meatsacue L

$12.00

served w/ bread &butter

Four Seasons Spaghetti L

$12.00

served w/ bread & butter

manicotti L

$12.00

served w/ bread & butter

stuffed shells L

$12.00

served w/ bread & butter

Greek Spaghetti L

$12.00

served w/ bread & butter

2 Egg Specials

2 egg

$6.29

Bacon

$7.49

Patties

$7.49

Links

$7.49

8oz Angus Sirloin

$18.75

8oz Angus Sirloin charbroiled to your liking. Served with a choice of two sides.

Country Ham & eggs

$11.49

Country Fried Steak w/ sausage gravy

$11.49

Corn beef Hash

$11.49

Sausage Gravy on a Biscuit

$10.69

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$13.95

Double pork chop

$18.75

French Toast (2)

$10.49

Grilled center cut Pork Chop

$12.75

Pancakes (2)

$10.49

Virginia Ham

$13.75

Waffle

$11.69

Omelettes

Steak & Cheese

$11.79

steak & onions with provolone

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

$11.49

bacon, ham, or sausage with cheddar cheese

Meatlovers

$12.35

sausage, bacon, or ham with cheddar

Western

$11.49

greenpeppers, onions, tomatos, and ham with cheddar cheese

Veggie

$11.95

tomato, onions, green peppers, mushrooms with cheddar cheese

Greek

$11.79

tomato and onions with Feta

Spanish

$11.79

tomato, greenpepper, onions topped with cheddar cheese and salsa

Cheese

$10.49

Feta, American, cheddar, provolone, or swiss

Gyro

$12.25

Pancakes

ButterMilk (3)

$8.25

made with Four Seasons' old fashioned batter

Banana pancakes

$9.75

fresh bananas added in our old fashioned batter

Banana Nut pancakes

$9.95

fresh bananas and pecans blended in our old fashion batter

Chunky Monkey (3)

$9.95

pecans, banana, & chocolate chips blended in our old fashioned batter

Strawberry Pancakes

$9.75

fresh strawberries wrapped in our buttermild pancakes

Cinnamon Apple pancakes

$9.75

Cinnamon apples wrapped in our buttermild pancakes

Blueberry pancakes

$9.75

Fresh blueberries blended in our old fashioned batter

Pigs in a Blanket (3)

$10.50

our buttermild pancakes wrapped around juicy link sauasage

Chocolate Chip pancakes

$9.75

"for the kid in all of us" sweet chocolate chips blended in our old-fashioned batter

Bacon pancakes

$9.75

bacon bits blended in our old-fashioned batter

Pancakes (3) & Fresh Fruit

$9.95

Pancakes topped w/ fresh strawberries, blueberries, & bananas

Pecan Pancakes

$9.75

Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.49

Strawberry Waffle

$8.49

Cinnamon Apple Waffle

$8.49

Blueberry Waffle

$8.49

Pecan waffle

$8.79

Chicken & Waffles

$10.95

waffle topped with 3 chicken strip & powdered sugar

Waffle & Ice Cream

$9.69

Waffle topped w/ your choice of two scoops: vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, or cookies & creme

Waffle & Fresh Fruit

$9.79

Waffle topped w/ fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, & powder sugar

French Toast

French Toast (3)

$9.25

French Toast (3) & Fresh Fruit

$9.95

French Toast topped w/ fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, & powder sugar

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese

$3.85

Bacon, egg, & cheese

$4.85

Sausage , egg, & cheese

$4.85

BELT

$5.95

Kids Breakfast

KIDS egg w/ bacon, or sausage & one side

$5.85

KIDS French Toast w/ Bacon or sausage & one side

$5.85

KIDS Pancake w/ bacon or sausage & one side

$5.85

KIDS Silver Dollars

$5.85

breakfast sides

Home Fries

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Cinnamon Apples

$2.99

Bacon

$3.25

links

$2.99

Patties

$2.99

Virginia Ham

$5.69

Country Ham, a salty southern classic

$5.99

Corned Beef Hash

$5.79

One pancake

$3.20

one egg

$1.59

two eggs

$2.49

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$3.25

Toast

$2.49

white/ wheat/ Rye/

homemade Biscuit

$2.49

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.99

Strawberry topping

$2.49

strawberry topping

Sausage Gravy on a Biscuit

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

blueberry topping

$2.49

blueberry topping

English Muffin

$2.95

Sliced tomato

$2.50

Southern Smothered

Southern Smothered Biscuit Platter

$12.50

A fluffy open faced biscuit topped w/ 2 sausage patties, sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style, homefires smothered w/ cheddar cheese

Desserts

chocolate cream cake

$9.50

Coconut cream cake

$9.50

Baklava

$8.00

Galactobouriko

$8.50

Black Forest Cake

$9.50

Apple Pie

$8.00

Plain cheesecake

$8.60

Marble cheesecake

$9.25

Peanut Butter cheesecake

$9.25

Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.25

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.25

Carrot tower

$11.75

Chocolate Tower

$11.75

Strawberry Tower

$11.75

Tiramisu

$9.49

Ice Cream Sunday

$7.75

two scoops of ice cream topped w/ chocolate syrup, whipped cream, & cherries

Kids Sunday

$4.75

Scoop of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or cookies & cream topped w/ whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and cherry

Blueberry Cheese

$9.25

chocolate cream pie

$7.75

coconut cream pie

$7.75

key lime pie

$7.97

cherry cheesecake

$9.25

blueberry cheesecake

$9.25

Choc Chip.cheesecake

$9.25

Liquor

Rail vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$12.50

DBL Smirnoff(well)

$12.50

DBL Titos

$12.50

DBL Ketel One

$14.50

DBL Svedka

$11.50

DBL Grey Goose

$16.50

Rail gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdamn (well)

$11.00

DBL Beefeater

$14.50

DBL Bombay

$12.50

DBL Hendricks

$12.50

DBL Tanqueray

$12.50

Rail rum

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi superior

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Havanna Club

$8.00

Meyers Dark

$7.00

DBL Malibu

$11.50

DBL Bacardi superior(well)

$12.50

DBL Rum Chata

$11.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.50

DBL Havanna Club

$12.50

DBL Meyers Dark

$11.50

Rail tequila

$7.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

DBL Don Julio

$15.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$13.00

DBL Jose 1800

$15.00

DBL El Jilmadore

$13.00

DBL Espolon(well)

$11.00

Rail bourbon

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

VO

$8.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$13.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$13.00

DBL Crown Royal

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels(well)

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$13.00

DBL VO

$13.00

Chevis Regal

$7.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

House Scotch

$7.00

DBL Chevis Regal

$11.50

DBL Glenlivet

$12.50

DBL Dewars

$15.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$13.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Courvasier VO

$8.00

B&B

$7.00

Rumple Mints

$6.00

Fireball

$7.00

Ouzo

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Peppermint

$6.00

buttershots

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

apple pucker

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Peachtree

$6.00

Midouri

$6.00

Dry vermouth

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

henessy

$7.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

DBL Baileys

$11.00

DBL Campari

$13.00

DBL Chambord

$11.00

DBL Cointreau

$13.00

DBL Drambuie

$13.00

DBL Frangelico

$13.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Sambuca

$13.00

DBL Jagermeister

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

DBL Courvasier VO

$15.00

DBL B&B

$13.00

DBL Rumple Mints

$11.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

DBL Ouzo

$13.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$11.00

DBL Peppermint

$11.00

DBL buttershots

$11.00

DBL Watermelon

$11.00

DBL apple pucker

$11.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$11.00

DBL Peachtree

$11.00

DBL Midouri

$11.00

DBL Dry vermouth

$11.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$11.00

Beer

16oz Stella Artois

$7.00

16oz Sierra Nevada Hazey Little Thing

$7.00

16oz Aleworks Brown Ale

$6.00

22oz Stella Artois

$9.00

22oz Sierra Navada Hazy Little Thing

$9.00

22oz Aleworks Brown Ale

$9.00

Bud lite

$5.00

Miller lite

$5.00

Coors lite

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Guiness Stout

$6.00

Vienna Lager

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.75

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$6.00

Stella Artios

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Wild Berry

$4.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

sams adams

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Wine

Barboursville Pino Grigio

$12.00

Bellafina Pink Moscato

$8.00

Excelsior Chardonnay

$8.00

La Vielle Ferme ROSA

$8.00

Oxford Landing Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pikes Riesling

$11.00

Simonet Brut

$8.00

Terranoble Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Zardetto Prosecco

$11.00

Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Excelsior Cabernet

$8.00

Root 1 Pinot Noir

$8.00

Angelina Pinot Noir

$9.00

Oxford Landing Shiraz

$9.00

Catena Malbec

$10.00

Di Majo Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Cousino Macul Merlot

$9.00

Colibuono Chianti

$9.00

Bottle Simonet Brut

$28.00

Bottle Zardetto Prosecco

$37.00

Bottle Excelsior Chardonnay

$26.00

Bottle Terranoble Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Bottle Villa Maria Sauvigon Blanc

$36.00

Bottle Bellafina Pink Moscato

$26.00

Bottle Oxford Landing Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Bottle Barboursville Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Bottle Pikes Reisling

$34.00

Bottle LaVielle Ferme Rose

$26.00

Bottle Root 1 Pinot Noir

$26.00

Bottle Angelina Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bottle Oxford Landing Shiraz

$30.00

Bottle Catena Malbec

$34.00

Bottle Excelsior Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

Bottle Di Majo Cabernet

$36.00

Bottle Cousino Macul Merlot

$26.00

Bottle Coltibuono Chianti

$30.00

Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shooter

$7.00

Blackberry Champagne Mule

$9.00

Tie me to the bedpost

$8.00

Sweet Tea Sangria

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Drunk Mocha

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

B-52

$7.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Midouri Sour

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Blackberry Mojito

$8.00

Lucky Lemonade

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Orange Crush

$7.00

Georgia Screwdriver

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$29.95

Top shelf

$3.00

Juices/Milk

Orange

$2.60

Pineapple

$2.60

Apple

$2.60

tomato

$2.60

Grapefruit

$2.60

chocolate milk

$2.60

Milk

$2.60

hot chocolate

$3.35

Kids Orange Juice

$2.60

Kids Apple Juice

$2.60

Kids Milk

$2.60

Kids Chocolate milk

$2.60

Cranberry

$2.60

Soda/tea/coffee

Water

Coke

$2.85

D. Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Ginger Al

$2.85

Root Beer

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Un. Tea

$2.60

Sweet Tea

$2.60

Coffee

$2.60

Decaf/Coffee

$2.60

Hot Tea

$2.60

Mr. Pibb

$2.85

Hot Choc

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Cherry coke

$3.25

Milk shakes/floats

Vanilla

$7.95

Chocolate

$7.95

Cookies & Creme

$7.95

Strawberry

$7.95

Root Beer Float

$6.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
14320 Winter View Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23113

