- Home
- /
- Midlothian
- /
- Four Seasons - 14320 Winterview Parkway
Four Seasons 14320 Winterview Parkway
No reviews yet
14320 Winter View Parkway
Midlothian, VA 23113
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Mussels Marinara
Sauteed in a garlic, butter, white wine, marinara stew
Mussles Oreganato
sauteed in a garlic, basil, oregano, butter, white wine sauce
Mozzarella sticks
served with Marinara sauce
Calamari
served with Marinara sauce & lemon
1/2 Dozen spinach or cheese pies
layers of baked phyllo dough stuffed w/ spinach & feta OR feta & ricotta cheese. served w/ tzatiki sauce
Dozen spinach or cheese pies
layers of baked phyllo dough stuffed w/ spinach & feta OR feta & ricotta cheese. served w/ tzatiki sauce
Potato skins
served with sour cream
Loaded French Fries
topped w/ cheddar and mozzarella cheese, bacon, and chives
basket of Onion Rings
Stuffed Mushrooms
mushrooms w/ crabmeat stuffing served w/ lemon
1/2 dozen Stuffed Grapeleaves
Grape leaves stuffed w/ ground beef & rice served with lemon & tzatiki sauce
Dozen Grape Leaves
Grape leaves stuffed w/ ground beef & rice served with lemon & tzatiki sauce
Saganaki
Kefalograviera cheese broiled & served flamed w/ lemon & Pita Bread
Greek Nachos
tortilla chips loaded w/ mozzarella, cheddar, & feta Cheese. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato, oregano & pepperoncini. Served w/ salsa & Sour cream
Garden
House salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini & onions
Four Seasons Salad
Tomato, lettuce, cucumbers, boiled egg, pepperoncini, pasta salad, & Grilled Chicken served w/ croissant
Caeser Salad
romaine, boiled egg, parmegiana cheese, & crutons served w/ caeser dressing & croissant
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, onions, oregano, kalamata olives, & Feta Cheese served w/ croissant
Chefs Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, pepperoncini, provolone, american, cheddar, ham, & turkey served w/ croissant
Fried Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, boiled egg, pepperoncini, onions, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, served with croissant
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, tomato, cucumbers, bacon bits, onioins served w/ grilled chicken & croissant
Chicken Salad Platter
Scoop of chicken salad on a bed of lettuce w/ pasta salad, tomatos, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, pepperoncini served w/ a croissant
Tuna Salad Platter
Scoop of tuna salad on a bed of lettuce w/ pasta salad, tomatos, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, pepperoncini served w/ a croissant
Effie's Grilled Chicken Salad
Pecans, dry cranberries, tomatos, cucumbers, on a bed of romaine lettuce w/ grilled chicken & croissant
Burgers
Hamburger
CheeseBurger
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
Double Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
CheeseBurger Supreme
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms
Greek Burger
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, raw onions, feta, oregano, served w/ tzatziki sauce
Pizza Burger
marinara sauce, pepperoni and provolone cheese
Subs/sandwich
Grilled Chicken & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, raw onions, italian dressing
Steak & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, provolone, Italian dressing
Chicken Parmegiana Sub
Eggplant Parmigina Sub
Meatball Sub
Italian Sausage
italian sausage, green peppers ,onions and mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Veggie Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, mayonnaise, Italian dressing, cheddar, provolone, american cheese
Club Sub
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, mayonnaise, onions, provolone
Chicken Melt
lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, american cheese, chicken salad
Tuna Melt
letuce tomato, mayonnaise, american cheese, tuna salad
Lamb gyro
lettuce, tomato, onions, paprika, tzatiki sauce
Chicken Gyro
lettuce, tomato, onions, paprika, tzatiki sauce
Fried Flounder Sandwich on bun
Lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce
Turkey Sub
lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, onions, provolone cheese and mayo
Ham Sub
lettuce, tomato, dressing, onions, provolone cheese and mayo
Corned Beef Rueben
corned beef on marble rye with 1000 islands dressing, sauerkraut and swiss
Pasta Dishes
Spaghetti Oil & Garlic
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti Meatsauce
Baked Four seasons Spaghetti
Italian Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers & onions, oil n garlic, marinara sauce baked with cheese
Penne ala Vodka
penne pasta in vodka, marinara, parmigiana cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
fettuccine pasta in a parmigiana cream sauce
Eggplant Parmigina
breaded eggplant w/ spaghetti topped w/ marinara sauce and baked with cheese
Chicken Parmiginia Dinner
breaded eggplant w/ spaghetti topped w/ marinara sauce and baked with cheese
Shrimp Parmigina
breaded eggplant w/ spaghetti topped w/ marinara sauce and baked with cheese
Baked Manicotti
pasta sheets stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and baked in the oven with cheese
Baked Stuffed Shells
pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and baked in the oven with cheese
Baked Italian Sampler
manicotti, lasagna, stuffed shells topped with marinara sauce & baked with cheese
Baked Lasagna
layers of pasta sheets wth ricotta, parmigiana, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce w/ ground beef
Baked Meatlovers Spaghetti
pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, meatsauce baked with cheese
Baked 3 cheese Spaghetti
w/ marinara sauce topped w/mozzarella, cheddar, and Feta
Baked Veggie Spaghetti
oil & garlic, marinara, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & onions baked with cheese
Grecian Entrees
Shrimp Corfu
sauteed shrimp in a garlic, white wine, marinara oregano, butter sauce over a bed of rice pilaf and baked w/ feta
Grilled chicken Kabob
marinated grilled chicken over a bed of rice pilaf w/ marinated green peppers, tomatos, onions, & mushrooms
Grilled Pork loin Kabob
marinated grilled chicken over a bed of rice pilaf w/ marinated green peppers, tomatos, onions, & mushrooms
Grilled Shrimp Kabob
marinated shrimp over a bed of rice pilaf w/ marinated green peppers, tomatos, onions, & mushrooms
Baked Greek Spaghetti
oil & garlic, feta cheese, & marinara
Baked Mousaka
layered eggplant, potato, ground beef, topped with a cream bechamel sauce. Baked in the oven w/ marinara and cheese
Baked Pastichio
Layered macaroni, ground beef, Bechamel suace. Topped with marinara & baked with cheese
Greek Sampler
Pastichio or Mousaka w/ cheese pies, spinach pies and grapeleaves
Gyro Platter
Steaks, Chops, More
8oz Angus Sirlion
served with one side
12oz Hamburger Steak
served w/ grilled onions mashed potato & gravy
Grilled LIver & Onions (Beef)
served with grilled onions mashed potato & gravy
Meatloaf
served with mashed potato and gravy
Country Fried Steak
served w/mashed potato and gravy
Grilled Pork Chop
Double Pork Chops
12oz New York Strip
Seafood
Fried Seafood Combo
Flounder, scallops, shrimp served w/ cocktail & tarter. choice of one side
Shrimp Fradiavalo
sauteed shrimp in a garlic, white wine, marinara red pepper sauce over a bed of fettuccine
Seafood over Fettuccine
mussels, shrimp, baby clams, squid, scallops sauteed in a garlic, white wine, marinara butter sauce over fettuccine
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Served w/ cocktail sauce & one side
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp sauteed in a white wine, garlic, butter, lemon sauce over fettuccine
Fried Flounder
two fillets served w/ tartar sacue & choice of one side
Fettuccine Red Clam sauce
baby clams sauteed in a garlic, white wine, butter, marinara sauce over fettuccine
Fettuccine White Clam sauce
baby clams sauteed in a garlic, white wine, butter sauce over fettuccine
Sauteed Shrimp & Scallops
shrimp & scallops sauteed in a garlic, white wine, butter, marinara sauce over fettuccine
Flounder w/ crabmeat stuffing
served w/ choice of one side
Broiled Salmon
served w/ choice of one side
Broiled Deep Sea Scallops
served w/ choice of one side
Kids
Sides
Lunch sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on white or Wheat
Tuna Salad Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on white or wheat
Club Criossant
ham, turkey, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, provolone
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on white or wheat
Turkey club
bacon, lettuce, tomato, american, ham, turkey, mayonnaise on white or wheat
Grilled cheese
white or wheat w/ american cheese
Grilled chicken cheese on bun
grilled chicken on a bun w/ mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, provolone
Chicken Salad Crossiant
Tuna Salad Crossiant
Lunch Specialties
CF steak L
served w/ mashed potato & gravy & vegetable of day
meatloaf L
mashed potato & gravy & vegetable of day
Liver & Onions L
mashed potato & gravy & vegetable of day
Spaghettie marinara L
served w/ bread & butter
Spaghetti oil & garlic L
served w/ bread & butter
Spaghetti meatsacue L
served w/ bread &butter
Four Seasons Spaghetti L
served w/ bread & butter
manicotti L
served w/ bread & butter
stuffed shells L
served w/ bread & butter
Greek Spaghetti L
served w/ bread & butter
2 Egg Specials
2 egg
Bacon
Patties
Links
8oz Angus Sirloin
8oz Angus Sirloin charbroiled to your liking. Served with a choice of two sides.
Country Ham & eggs
Country Fried Steak w/ sausage gravy
Corn beef Hash
Sausage Gravy on a Biscuit
Hamburger Steak & Eggs
Double pork chop
French Toast (2)
Grilled center cut Pork Chop
Pancakes (2)
Virginia Ham
Waffle
Omelettes
Steak & Cheese
steak & onions with provolone
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
bacon, ham, or sausage with cheddar cheese
Meatlovers
sausage, bacon, or ham with cheddar
Western
greenpeppers, onions, tomatos, and ham with cheddar cheese
Veggie
tomato, onions, green peppers, mushrooms with cheddar cheese
Greek
tomato and onions with Feta
Spanish
tomato, greenpepper, onions topped with cheddar cheese and salsa
Cheese
Feta, American, cheddar, provolone, or swiss
Gyro
Pancakes
ButterMilk (3)
made with Four Seasons' old fashioned batter
Banana pancakes
fresh bananas added in our old fashioned batter
Banana Nut pancakes
fresh bananas and pecans blended in our old fashion batter
Chunky Monkey (3)
pecans, banana, & chocolate chips blended in our old fashioned batter
Strawberry Pancakes
fresh strawberries wrapped in our buttermild pancakes
Cinnamon Apple pancakes
Cinnamon apples wrapped in our buttermild pancakes
Blueberry pancakes
Fresh blueberries blended in our old fashioned batter
Pigs in a Blanket (3)
our buttermild pancakes wrapped around juicy link sauasage
Chocolate Chip pancakes
"for the kid in all of us" sweet chocolate chips blended in our old-fashioned batter
Bacon pancakes
bacon bits blended in our old-fashioned batter
Pancakes (3) & Fresh Fruit
Pancakes topped w/ fresh strawberries, blueberries, & bananas
Pecan Pancakes
Waffle
Belgian Waffle
Strawberry Waffle
Cinnamon Apple Waffle
Blueberry Waffle
Pecan waffle
Chicken & Waffles
waffle topped with 3 chicken strip & powdered sugar
Waffle & Ice Cream
Waffle topped w/ your choice of two scoops: vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, or cookies & creme
Waffle & Fresh Fruit
Waffle topped w/ fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, & powder sugar
French Toast
Kids Breakfast
breakfast sides
Home Fries
Grits
Cinnamon Apples
Bacon
links
Patties
Virginia Ham
Country Ham, a salty southern classic
Corned Beef Hash
One pancake
one egg
two eggs
Bagel w/ cream cheese
Toast
white/ wheat/ Rye/
homemade Biscuit
Fresh Fruit Cup
Strawberry topping
strawberry topping
Sausage Gravy on a Biscuit
Sausage Gravy
blueberry topping
blueberry topping
English Muffin
Sliced tomato
Southern Smothered
Desserts
chocolate cream cake
Coconut cream cake
Baklava
Galactobouriko
Black Forest Cake
Apple Pie
Plain cheesecake
Marble cheesecake
Peanut Butter cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake
Carrot tower
Chocolate Tower
Strawberry Tower
Tiramisu
Ice Cream Sunday
two scoops of ice cream topped w/ chocolate syrup, whipped cream, & cherries
Kids Sunday
Scoop of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or cookies & cream topped w/ whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and cherry
Blueberry Cheese
chocolate cream pie
coconut cream pie
key lime pie
cherry cheesecake
blueberry cheesecake
Choc Chip.cheesecake
Liquor
Rail vodka
Absolut
Titos
Ketel One
Grey Goose
DBL Absolut
DBL Smirnoff(well)
DBL Titos
DBL Ketel One
DBL Svedka
DBL Grey Goose
Rail gin
Beefeater
Bombay
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL New Amsterdamn (well)
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Rail rum
Malibu
Bacardi superior
Rum Chata
Captain Morgan
Havanna Club
Meyers Dark
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi superior(well)
DBL Rum Chata
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Havanna Club
DBL Meyers Dark
Rail tequila
Don Julio
Patron Silver
Jose Cuervo Gold
1800 Silver
DBL Don Julio
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
DBL Jose 1800
DBL El Jilmadore
DBL Espolon(well)
Rail bourbon
Basil Hayden
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Jameson
Seagrams 7
VO
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jack Daniels(well)
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Jameson
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL VO
Chevis Regal
Glenlivet
Dewars
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
House Scotch
DBL Chevis Regal
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Dewars
DBL Johnny Walker Black
DBL Johnny Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Sambuca
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Courvasier VO
B&B
Rumple Mints
Fireball
Ouzo
Blue Curacao
Peppermint
buttershots
Watermelon
apple pucker
Southern Comfort
Peachtree
Midouri
Dry vermouth
Sweet Vermouth
henessy
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Baileys
DBL Campari
DBL Chambord
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Sambuca
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Courvasier VO
DBL B&B
DBL Rumple Mints
DBL Fireball
DBL Ouzo
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Peppermint
DBL buttershots
DBL Watermelon
DBL apple pucker
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Peachtree
DBL Midouri
DBL Dry vermouth
DBL Sweet Vermouth
Beer
16oz Stella Artois
16oz Sierra Nevada Hazey Little Thing
16oz Aleworks Brown Ale
22oz Stella Artois
22oz Sierra Navada Hazy Little Thing
22oz Aleworks Brown Ale
Bud lite
Miller lite
Coors lite
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Corona
Heineken
Guiness Stout
Vienna Lager
Yuengling Lager
Bold Rock Apple Cider
Stella Artios
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Wild Berry
Blue Moon
sams adams
Ginger Beer
Oktoberfest
Wine
Barboursville Pino Grigio
Bellafina Pink Moscato
Excelsior Chardonnay
La Vielle Ferme ROSA
Oxford Landing Pinot Grigio
Pikes Riesling
Simonet Brut
Terranoble Sauvignon Blanc
Zardetto Prosecco
Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc
Excelsior Cabernet
Root 1 Pinot Noir
Angelina Pinot Noir
Oxford Landing Shiraz
Catena Malbec
Di Majo Cabernet Sauvignon
Cousino Macul Merlot
Colibuono Chianti
Bottle Simonet Brut
Bottle Zardetto Prosecco
Bottle Excelsior Chardonnay
Bottle Terranoble Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Villa Maria Sauvigon Blanc
Bottle Bellafina Pink Moscato
Bottle Oxford Landing Pinot Grigio
Bottle Barboursville Pinot Grigio
Bottle Pikes Reisling
Bottle LaVielle Ferme Rose
Bottle Root 1 Pinot Noir
Bottle Angelina Pinot Noir
Bottle Oxford Landing Shiraz
Bottle Catena Malbec
Bottle Excelsior Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Di Majo Cabernet
Bottle Cousino Macul Merlot
Bottle Coltibuono Chianti
Cocktails
Long Island Iced Tea
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Strawberry Daiquiri
Moscow Mule
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shooter
Blackberry Champagne Mule
Tie me to the bedpost
Sweet Tea Sangria
Irish Coffee
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Drunk Mocha
Mojito
Manhattan
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Sex on the Beach
B-52
Pina Colada
Sea Breeze
Midouri Sour
Tequila Sunrise
Blackberry Mojito
Lucky Lemonade
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Orange Crush
Georgia Screwdriver
Mimosa
Mimosa Pitcher
Top shelf
Juices/Milk
Soda/tea/coffee
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14320 Winter View Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23113