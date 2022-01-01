Four Seasons Steak & Grill imageView gallery

Four Seasons Steak & Grill

224 Reviews

$$

280 W North Ave

Addison, IL 60101

Order Again

Burgers

Big Mouth Burger

$16.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Zinger Burger

$11.00

Chops

Lamb Chops Vesuvio

$32.00

Lamb Chops Chefs Way

$32.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders with Fries (3 Pcs)

$8.00

Pasta

Tenderloin Medallions & Fettuccine

$25.00

Cajun Chicken & Penne

$24.00

Fettuccine & Scallops

$25.00

Seafood

Grilled Tilapia

$20.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Extra Asian Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cajun Sauce

$1.00

Extra Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch Sauce

$0.50

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Mash Potato

$3.00

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach and Garlic

$7.00

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$7.00

Vesuvio Potato Wedges

$5.00

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$8.00

Classic French Onion Soup

$7.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Starters

Pan Seared Scallops

$18.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

Beef Tenderloin

$20.00

Naked Jumbo Wings

$18.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Veg. Samosa (4)

$7.00

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Grilled Ribeye

$38.00

N.Y. Strip

$38.00

Surf & Turf

$54.00

T-Bone

$38.00

Grill Entrees

Bihari Kabab

$18.00

Chapli Kabab

$18.00

Chicken 65

$18.00

Chicken Boti

$18.00

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Chilli Chicken

$18.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Malai Chicken

$18.00

Mixed Grill Platter

$38.00

Seekh Kabab

$18.00

Turkish Kabab

$18.00

Curry

Beef Nihari

$18.00

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Quorma

$18.00

Haleem

$18.00

Karahi Chicken

$18.00

Karahi Gosht

$24.00

Mutton Paya

$24.00

Seafood Entrees

Apollo Fish

$18.00

Fried Tilapia/Basa

$18.00

Veg. Entrees

Aloo Palak

$14.00

Daal Tadka

$14.00

Bhindi Masala

$14.00

Mix Vegetables (Pakistani)

$14.00

Rice Entrees

Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Mutton Biryani

$18.00

Mutton Pulao

$18.00

Plain White Rice

$5.00

Zeera Rice

$8.00

Naan

Reg Naan

$2.00

Butter Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Paratha

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$8.00

Orange & Carrot Juice

$8.00

Orange & Apple Juice

$8.00

Orange, Carrot and Apple Juice

$8.00

Apple Juice

$8.00

Carrot Juice

$8.00

Cold Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lassi

$5.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Hot Beverages

Irani Chai

$3.00

Regular Chai

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Double Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Gajar Ka Halwa

$8.00

Gulab Jamun

$8.00

Kheer

$8.00

Ras Malai

$8.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Exceptional Quality Food For The Best Tasting Steaks. Bringing authentic Pakistani & Indian cuisine and modern American experience. We plan to feature steaks, seafood, pastas and plenty more to give you fine dining experience. 100% Zabiha Halal.

280 W North Ave, Addison, IL 60101

Four Seasons Steak & Grill image

