Four Winds Restaurant
1316 Jefferson Ave
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Dinner
Appetizer
- calamari$17.00
- chicken fingers app$12.00
- clams casino$14.50
- clams combo$14.50
- clams on the half$14.00
- clams oreganatto$14.00
- coconut shrimp app$19.00
- fried combo$14.50
- fried mushrooms$14.00
- fried zucchini$13.00
- grilled portabella mushroom$15.00
- ling w/ clam app$20.00
- mini crab cakes$21.00
- mozz & tom salad$14.50
- mozzarella sticks$10.50
- mussels marinara$19.50
- nachos$17.00
- oysters casino$18.50
- oysters half shell$17.00
- potato skins$13.00
- roasted clams$18.50
- roasted red pepper salad$14.50
- shrimp casino$19.50
- shrimp cocktail 5pc$19.00
- shrimp parm app$20.00
- shrimp scampi app$19.00
- steamers 1/2 pot$25.00
- steamers full pot$35.00
- wasabi firecracker calamari$17.50
- wings$18.00
- nachos with CHICKEN$22.00
Burgers Dinner
Chicken Dinner Entrees
Combo Dinner Entrees
Salads, Dinner
Sandwiches Dinner
Seafood Dinner Entrees
Sides
Soup
SPECIALS
Steak Dinner Entrees
- 12oz NY Sirloin$39.00
- 16oz NY Sirloin$48.50
- BBQ ribs-FULL$37.50
- BBQ ribs-HALF$29.50
- cajun prime rib$45.00
- cajun sirloin$45.00
- crabmeat & filet mignon$52.50
- filet mignon$43.50
- liver$28.50
- potroast$29.50
- prime rib 20oz$45.00
- COWBOY PRIME RIB 32oz$65.00
- ribeye$48.50
- steak au poive$48.50
- steak diane$48.50
- cajun ribeye$48.50
Lunch
Burgers Lunch
Combos Lunch
Entrees Lunch
SPECIALS
Salads Lunch
Sandwiches Lunch
- L Avocado Chicken BLT$19.00
- L BLT$8.50
- L Cheese Steak$15.50
- L Chicken Ciabatta$13.50
- L Chicken Florentine Panini$13.50
- L Grilled Cheese$10.00
- L Italian Chicken Sandwich$19.00
- L Italian Panini$14.00
- L Open Faced Prime Rib$17.50
- L Prime Rib Dip$15.50
- L Reuben$14.50
- L Scallop Panini$17.50
- L Shrimp Po Boy$17.00
- L Turkey Club$13.00
- L Fish Tacos$14.50
Sides
Soup
Wraps Lunch
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Proudly serving the Jersey Shore for over 50 years! Famous for our 32oz prime rib, fresh seafood delivered daily and handcrafted burgers. Cold beer, friendly faces & live music. Call for reservations!
1316 Jefferson Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736
