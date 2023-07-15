STARTERS

(GF) Golden arepitas

$4.65

Crispy arepita stuffed with the protein of your choice

(GF) Crispy fried cheese (4-6 people)

$15.93

A block of cheese fried to perfection, with a golden crust, semi melted inside, served with yucca fries, avocado sauce & garlic sauce.

(VGT) Tequeños (Venezuelan Cheese Sticks) (3 pcs)

$4.99

Venezuelan fresh cheese stick served with homemade garlic sauce

SOUPS

(GF) (VGN) Lentil Soup

$3.85

Aromatic and flavorful lentils mixed with our "sofrito" peppers, garlic & onion mixed

(GF) "Sopita de Pollo"

$3.95

Homemade chicken and broth, with mixed veggies

SALAD BOWLS

SALAD BOWLS

$9.55

Bed of fresh cabbage topped with avocado, sweet plantains, black beans, pico de gallo

AREPAS

(GF) Vegana

$9.75

Sweet plantains, avocado, pico de gallo, topped with garlic sauce and avocado sauce.

(GF) 'Pelua'

$10.96

Shredded beef, cheddar cheese, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.

(GF) 'Rumbera'

$9.99

Slow cook & tender pulled pork, cheddar cheese, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.

(GF) 'Catira'

$9.99

Shredded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, topped with garlic sauce and avocado sauce.

(GF) Beef Four Brothers

$10.96

Shredded Beef, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.

(GF) Pork Four Brothers

$9.93

Pulled Pork, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.

(GF) Chicken Four Brothers

$9.98

Shredded Chicken, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.

SPECIALS

(GF) Beef FAJITA "Venezuelan Parrilla"

$17.55

Con "Queso frito", basmati rice, black beans, grilled onion & peppers mix, 1 arepita, pico de gallo, garlic sauce, avocado sauce & pastured Venezuelan sour cream on the side.

(GF) Chicken FAJITA "Venezuelan Parrilla"

$15.95

Con "Queso frito", basmati rice, black beans, grilled onion & peppers mix, 1 arepita, pico de gallo, garlic sauce, avocado sauce & pastured Venezuelan sour cream on the side.

(GF) WHOLE SWEET PLANTAIN

$7.55

Slow cook, buttered sweet plantain, topped with Venezuelan "queso fresco".

CACHAPA VENEZUELAN SWEET CORN CAKE

$9.55

AREPAS 'Chef Choice'

"4 Quesos" Venezuelan Blend AREPA

$5.96

Queso guayanes (creamy), queso frito (crispy/soft), queso madurado (mature), queso palmita (fresco), fresh cabbage, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

Pabellon

$5.99

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains, "queso madurado" (mature) topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

Shredded Beef

$5.96

With cheddar cheese, sweet plantains, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

Beef Fajita

$5.93

'Sofrito mix', 'Queso frito', pico de gallo, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

Pulled Pork

$4.96

Con 'Queso frito', fresh cabbage, topped with garlic sauce & ketchup

Shredded Chicken

$5.25

With cheddar cheese, sweet plantains, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

Chicken Avocado Salad 'REINA PEPIADA'

$4.96

Shredded chicken breast with fresh avocado and mayo mix topped with avocado sauce

Chicken Fajita

$4.96

'Sofrito mix', 'Queso frito', pico de gallo, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

DRINKS

Lemonade

$2.99

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Frescolita

$3.05

Malta

$3.05

Topo Chico

$3.05

Mexican Coke

$3.05

Mango Juice

$2.99

Passion Fruit Juice

$2.99

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

$6.75

Homemade Venezuelan Style Tres Leches

Caramel flan

$6.05

Homemade Venezuelan Style Caramel Flan

Banana Bread

$6.75

(GF / VGN) Homemade Banana Bread

Cafe con leche

$3.95

Espresso

$2.00

Cafe negro

$2.00

**SOFT OPEN**

Fried Sweet Plantain

$8.05

Sliced sweet plantain with fried cheese

CHICKEN FB

$5.25

PORK FB

$5.25

CATIRA

$5.05

RUMBERA

$5.05

VEGANA

$5.05

CHICKEN BOWL

$12.05

PORK BOWL

$11.85

VEGAN BOWL

$11.85

TEQUENOS (3 Pcs)

$5.15

LOADED YUCCA FRIES (7 pcs)

$8.00