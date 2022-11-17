Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Four Brothers Mobile

Richmond Va

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Cheesesteaks

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Shaved Ribeye | Provolone Cheese | Sauteed Onions | Mayo | 8" Sub Roll

Philly Cheesestak Supreme

$12.00

Shaved Ribeye | Provolone Cheese | Sauteed Onions | Sauteed Mushrooms | Sauteed Peppers | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | 8 " Sub Roll

Chicken

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.00

3 Tenders | Seasoned Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun

Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken | American Cheese | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun

Fried Chicken Mushroom Melt

$12.00

Fried Chicken | Swiss Cheese | Sauteed Mushrooms | Mayo | Brioche Bun

Dogs

Foot Long Corn Dog

$9.00

Jumbo Hot Dog

$7.00

1/4 lb All Beef Frank | Hot Dog Bun

Kraut Dog

$8.00

1/4 lb All Beef Frank | Kraut | Mustard | Hot Dog Bun

Rueben Dog

$8.00

1/4 lb All Beef Frank | Swiss Cheese | Kraut | Mustard | Hot Dog Bun

Bacon Cheese Dog

$8.00

1/4 lb All Beef Frank | Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Bacon | Hot Dog Bun

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

6 oz Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Mayo | Brioche Bun

Cheeseburger

$10.00

6 oz Patty | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Mayo | Brioche Bun

Bacon Burger

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

6 oz Patty | American Cheese | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Mayo | Brioche Bun

Texas Burger

$11.00

6 oz Patty | Provolone Cheese | Bacon | Sauteed Onions | BBQ | Brioche Bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

6 oz Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sauteed Mushrooms | Mayo | Brioche Bun

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Black Bean Patty | Prvolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Sriracha Mayo

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Season Fries

Fries with Cheese

$7.00

Seasoned Fries | Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Fries with Cheese and Bacon

$8.00

Seasoned Fries | Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Bacon

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$9.00

Seasoned Fries | Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Bacon | Ranch

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Funnel Cake Fries | Powdered Sugar

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Gatorade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

Richmond Va, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Four Brothers Mobile image
Four Brothers Mobile image

