Fourk Kitchen - Folsom Fourk Folsom

Fourk Kitchen - Folsom

No reviews yet

1177 Riley Street Folsom CA 95630

Folsom, CA 95630

Order Again

Grad

One Penny Charge

$0.01

Deposit

$185.61

Wine Dinner

4 Course Pairing

$104.00

Rose GH

$19.00

Chard GH

$32.00

Merlot GH

$32.00

Zin GH

$28.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Pre-fixed 4 course meal with wine pairings

1177 Riley Street Folsom CA 95630, Folsom, CA 95630

