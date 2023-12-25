Four Season Chinese Cuisine
No reviews yet
19 union Square
Gardner, MA 01440
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Fried Rice or Lo Mein
Popular Item
- Small General Tso's Chicken$8.50
🌶️ White Meat. Cubes of chicken, coasted with waterchestnut flour and eggs, deep fried till crispy with chef's special sauce
- Large General Tso's Chicken$13.95
🌶️ White Meat. Cubes of chicken, coasted with waterchestnut flour and eggs, deep fried till crispy with chef's special sauce
Appetizers
- BBQ Wing$14.95
🌶️
- Buffalo Wing$14.95
🌶️
- Signature Spicy Wing$14.95
🌶️
- Egg Roll
- Spring Roll
- Crab Rangoon
- Steamed Peking Ravioli
- Pan-Fried Peking Ravioli
- Fried Chicken Wing
- Boneless Spare Ribs
- Barbecued Sparerib with Bone$13.95
- Golden Chicken Finger
- Teriyaki Beef
- Teriyaki Chicken
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp
- Fried Wonton
- Scallion Pancake$6.95
- Pork Strip$11.95Out of stock
- Edamame$5.95Out of stock
Salted green soybean pod
- Seaweed Salad$6.95Out of stock
Cold
- Seasoned Baby Octopus$11.95Out of stock
Cold
- Gyoza Steamed$9.95Out of stock
- Gyoza Pan Fried$9.95Out of stock
- Vegetable Gyoza Steamed$9.95Out of stock
- Vegetable Gyoza Pan Fried$9.95Out of stock
- Fried Shrimp Tempura$13.95
- Fried Chicken Tempura$14.95Out of stock
- Fried Vegetable Tempura$14.95Out of stock
- Chinese Donuts$4.95
American Appetizers
Pu Pu Platter
- For 1 Pu Pu Platter$14.00
Pu Pu platter for 1 consists of: fried shrimp (1), chicken wings (4), egg rolls (1), boneless ribs, chicken fingers (5), beef teriyaki (1), crab rangoon (2)
- For 2 Pu Pu Platter$24.00
Pu Pu platter for 2 consists of: fried shrimp (2), chicken wings (8), egg rolls (2), boneless ribs, chicken fingers (10), beef teriyaki (2), crab rangoon (4)
- For 3 Pu Pu Platter$37.00
Pu Pu platter for 3 consists of: fried shrimp (3), chicken wings (12), egg rolls (1), boneless ribs, chicken fingers (15), beef teriyaki (3), crab rangoon (6)
House Platter
- A. Fried Shrimp (2), Chicken Fingers (10), Egg Roll (1), Boneless Spare Ribs$13.00
- B. Beef Teriyaki (2), Chicken Fingers (10), Egg Roll (1), Boneless Spare Ribs$15.00
- C. Chicken Wings (8), Chicken Teriyaki (3), Egg Roll (1), Crab Rangoon (6)$13.00
- D. Chicken Fingers (10), Beef Teriyaki (2), Egg Roll (1), Fried Shrimp (2)$15.00
- E. Egg Roll (1), Chicken Fingers (10), Beef Teriyaki (2), Crab Rangoon(4), Boneless Spare Ribs$17.00
- F. Chicken Fingers (6), Chicken Wings (8), Crab Rangoon (6)$13.00
Soup
Chef's Specialties
- Small General Tso's Chicken$8.50
🌶️ White Meat. Cubes of chicken, coasted with waterchestnut flour and eggs, deep fried till crispy with chef's special sauce
- Large General Tso's Chicken$13.95
🌶️ White Meat. Cubes of chicken, coasted with waterchestnut flour and eggs, deep fried till crispy with chef's special sauce
- Thai Chili Basil Chicken$13.95Out of stock
🌶️
- Basil Treasure$20.95Out of stock
🌶️ Chicken, shrimp and scallops with snow pea pods in a translucent sauce
- Gai Po Lo Mein$29.95
Chunks of chicken fried in batter with beef, lobster, ham, jumbo shrimp and vegetable in a platter of pork lo mein
- Small Sesame Chicken$8.50
White meat. Crispy and crunchy chicken in special sauce topped with sesame seeds
- Large Sesame Chicken$13.95
White meat. Crispy and crunchy chicken in special sauce topped with sesame seeds
- Ho Yu Gai Pao$13.95
Tender chicken deep fried in egg batter with sauteed ham, beef, and vegetable in a tasty oyster sauce
- Treasure Island$29.95
Fresh lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, chicken, pork and beef sauteed with Chinese vegetable and exotic sauce, served on a bed of pork lo mein
- Kung Pao Three Delight$14.95
🌶️ Kung pao style beef, chicken, shrimp expertly sauteed with diced celery, carrot, green pepper and peanuts
- Yu Hsiang Three Delights$14.95
🌶️ An aromatic spicy szechuan dish famous for its use of garlic and vinegar, with beef, chicken, shrimp with peppers, carrots, broccoli, mushroom & pea pod
- Hunan Triple$14.95
🌶️ Chicken, shrimp, beef with mushrooms, peapods and vegetable in Hunan spicy sauce
- Seafood Delight$25.95
Fresh lobster meat, shrimp, scallops and crab meat, expertly sauteed with vegetable in white wine sauce
- Fu Yung Three Treasure$18.95
Large shrimp, scallops and white chicken meat sauteed with broccoli and vegetable in white wine sauce
- Happy Family$18.95
Sliced chicken, beef, scallops, shrimp & pork precisely cooked with mixed vegetables in a brown sauce
- General Tso's Beef$16.95Out of stock
🌶️
- Marco Polo$15.95Out of stock
Shrimp with lobster sauce and slices of tender beef nesting on top of pan fried noodles
- Beef with Scallops$18.95
Tender beef and fresh scallops with assorted vegetables in chef's special sauce
- Hawaii Beef$13.95
Sliced of tender beef stir fried with pineapple chunks, pea pods, mushrooms, green peppers, carrots and more vegetable
- Hawaii Chicken$13.95
Sliced of tender chicken stir fried with pineapple chunks, pea pods, mushrooms, green peppers, carrots and more vegetable
- Orange Flavor Beef$16.95Out of stock
🌶️
- Orange Flavor Chicken$13.95
🌶️
- Beef Broccoli Mein Eye$17.95Out of stock
Tender, juicy beef sauteed in oyster sauce with broccoli, our chefs cook it just right: the beef is tender & the broccoli is bursting with flavor. Served on top of soft plain fried noodles
- Pak Pao Lo Mein$14.95Out of stock
A wonderful array of fresh vegs such as snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and vegetable. Served on a bed of soft pan fried noodles
- General Tso's Shrimp$16.95Out of stock
🌶️ Lightly battered jumbo shrimp specially treated & crispy served with tingting spicy sauce
- Lemon Chicken$13.95Out of stock
Crispy white chicken meat topped with special lemon sauce
- Coconut Chicken$14.95
- Coconut Shrimp$15.95Out of stock
- Mongolian Beef$13.95
Chow Mein or Chop Suey
Seafood
- Small Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$8.00
- Large Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$14.95
- Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables$14.95
fresh shrimp sauteed with selected vegetables
- Baby Shrimp with Cashew Nuts & Vegetables$14.95
shrimp sauteed with carrots, celery and cashew nuts
- Shrimp with Pea Pods$14.95
shrimp sauteed pea pods and carrots
- Kung Pao Shrimp$14.95
🌶️ Szechuan Style. Shrimp with peanuts, hot peppers, carrots, celery and green pepper
- Hunan Style Shrimp$14.95
🌶️ fresh shrimp with mushrooms, pea pods, and Chinese vegetables in Hunan spicy sauce
- Shrimp with Broccoli$14.95
- Yu Hsiang Shrimp & Scallops$16.95
🌶️ fresh shrimp & scallops sautéed with pepper, carrots, broccoli, mushroom, pea pods in garlic and vinegar sauce
- Small Lobster Sauce$6.00
Minced pork tenderloin with oyster sauce
- Large Lobster Sauce$11.95
Minced pork tenderloin with oyster sauce
- Yu Hsiang Shrimp$14.95
🌶️ fresh shrimp sauteed with pepper, carrots, broccoli, mushroom, pea pods in garlic and vinegar sauce
Beef
- Kung Pao Beef$13.95
🌶️ Szechuan Style. Beef with peanuts, hot peppers, carrots, celery and green peppers
- Pepper Steak$13.95
Sliced beef steak with pepper & carrots
- Small Beef with Broccoli$8.00
Sliced beef sauteed with crispy broccoli & carrots
- Large Beef with Broccoli$13.95
Sliced beef sauteed with crispy broccoli & carrots
- Beef with Vegetable$13.95
Sliced beef sauteed with vegetable
- Beef with Mushroom$13.95
Sliced beef tenderloin sauteed with mushrooms in oyster sauce
- Beef with Peapods$13.95
Sliced beef with fresh peapods and carrots
- Yu Hsiang Beef$13.95
🌶️ Tender beef sauteed with peppers, carrots, broccoli, mushroom & pea pods in garlic and vinegar sauce
- Hunan Beef$13.95
🌶️ Sliced beef with peapods and Chinese vegetarian hunan spicy sauce
- Beef in Spicy Satay Sauce$13.95
🌶️ Sliced beef sauteed with Chinese vegetable in spicy satay sauce
Poultry
- Yu Hsiang Chicken$12.95
🌶️ Chicken sauteed with peppers, carrots, broccoli, mushroom & pea pods in garlic and vinegar sauce
- Kung Pao Chicken$12.95
🌶️ Szechuan Style. Diced chicken with peanuts, hot peppers, carrots, celery and green peppers
- Chicken with Cashew Nuts$12.95
Diced chicken with carrots, celery & cashew nuts in brown sauce
- Moo Goo Gai Pan in white sauce$12.95
Sliced tender chicken sauteed with mushrooms & vegetables in white wine sauce
- Chicken with Pea Pods$12.95
Sliced chicken with fresh pea pods and carrots
- Small Sliced Chicken with Broccoli$8.00
- Large Sliced Chicken with Broccoli$12.95
- Hunan Spiced Chicken$12.95
🌶️ Chicken with mushrooms, pea pods & Chinese vegetables in hunan spicy sauce
- Hon Sue Gai$12.95
Chunks of chicken fried in batter, served with Chinese vegetables in oyster sauce
- Tai Chen Chicken$12.95
🌶️ Sliced chicken sauteed with pepper, celery, carrot, mushroom, pea pods & Chinese vegetable in a spicy sauce
- Sliced Chicken in Curry Sauce$12.95
🌶️ Sliced chicken with peppers and onions in curry sauce
- Chicken with Mixed Vegetables$12.95
Sliced chicken sauteed with assorted vegetables
Vegetable
Lighter Fare
Four Season Special
- Four Season Special for 2$34.95
Egg roll, chicken fingers, beef teriyaki, pork fried rice, crab rangoon, general tso's chicken spicy. No other coupon discount with this offer . No substitution.
- Four Season Special for 4$49.95
Egg roll, general tso's chicken spicy, crab rangoon, chicken fingers, beef with broccoli, pork fried rice. No other coupon discount with this offer
- Four Season Special for 7$83.19
Egg roll (7), general tso's chicken chicken, finger crab rangoon, peking ravioli (7), beef broccoli, pork fried rice, beef teriyaki (7) ,veggie lo mein
Kid Menu
Sides
Drink
New Year Eve Menu
- Egg Roll (2)$5.50
- Crab Rangoon (12)$10.95
- Fried Chicken Wing (12)$12.95
- Golden Chicken Finger (12)$10.95
- Teriyaki Beef (7)$14.95
- Teriyaki Chicken (7)$11.95
- Steamed Peking Ravioli (7)$10.95
- Pan-Fried Peking Ravioli (7)$10.95
- For 2 Pu Pu Platter.$24.00
Pu Pu platter for 2 consists of: fried shrimp (2), chicken wings (8), egg rolls (2), boneless ribs, chicken fingers (10), beef teriyaki (2), crab rangoon (4)
- Four Season Special for 4$49.95
Egg roll, general tso's chicken spicy, crab rangoon, chicken fingers, beef with broccoli, pork fried rice. No other coupon discount with this offer
- Four Season Special for 7$83.19
Egg roll (7), general tso's chicken chicken, finger crab rangoon, peking ravioli (7), beef broccoli, pork fried rice, beef teriyaki (7) ,veggie lo mein
- Pork Fried Rice$10.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$10.00
- Large White Rice$6.00
- Beef Lo MEIN$12.00
- Chicken Lo MEIN$11.00
- Vegetable Lo MEIN$11.00
- Large Beef with Broccoli$13.95
Sliced beef sauteed with crispy broccoli & carrots
- Large General Tso's Chicken$13.95
🌶️ White Meat. Cubes of chicken, coasted with waterchestnut flour and eggs, deep fried till crispy with chef's special sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
19 union Square, Gardner, MA 01440