Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

FourSides Pizza Cafe in the Larkridge Village Shops

No reviews yet

16603 Washington Street

Thornton, CO 80023

Popular Items

BYO - 12 inch
BYO - 8 inch
Chicken Wings

FourSharing

Chicken Wings

Dry rubbed, oven baked then fried crisp & served with Ken's® Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing

Artichoke Dip

$7.99Out of stock

Chopped artichoke hearts in a creamy dill Parmesan cheese sauce & served with baked pita chips

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Choose your favorite seasoning & comes with Ken's® Ranch dressing

Build Your Own Pizza

BYO - 12 inch

BYO - 12 inch

$9.99

Our traditional 12 inch sheet pan pizza...thin crust, sweet marinara & smoked provolone (Feeds 2 to 3)

BYO - 8 inch

BYO - 8 inch

$5.99

Our take on the personal pizza...thin crust, homemade sweet marinara topped with smoked provolone

Specialty Pizzas

FourSides Classic

FourSides pepperoni, green pepper & mushroom

Meat-za Pizza

Meat-za Pizza

FourSides pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon & ham

The Gardener

The Gardener

Black olive, green pepper, onion & mushroom

Entrée Salads

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$6.99

Romaine, tomato, Parmesan & croutons with Ken's® Classic Caesar dressing. Add shredded chicken for just $4 more

Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$11.49

Romaine, chicken, cucumber, tomato, corn, mixed cheese & croutons with Ken's® Ranch dressing

FourSides Fave

FourSides Fave

$13.99Out of stock

Romaine, mixed greens, chicken, tomato, dates, pistachios & goat cheese with a locally made basil vinaigrette

The Roma

The Roma

$9.24

Romaine, iceberg, cucumber, tomato, pepperoni & mixed cheese with Ken's® Ranch dressing

Two Hand Sandwiches

The Italiano

The Italiano

$9.99Out of stock

Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil, red wine vinegar & Italian seasoning

The Regular Joe

The Regular Joe

$10.49

Marinated steak, sautéed pepper & onion, smoked provolone with lettuce, tomato, mayo, olive oil & red wine vinegar

The Hokie

The Hokie

$9.74

Turkey, soppressata, smoked provolone & roasted bell pepper Topped with shredded lettuce, extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar

Kid's Corner

Kid Pizza

$5.99

Kid Quesadilla

$3.74

Kid Grilled Cheese

$2.49

Kid Spaghetti

$3.24

Four Sides

Lays Potato Chips

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Mom's PotatoMac Salad

$2.99Out of stock

Extra, Extra, Extras!!!

Extra Dipping Sauce

Sometimes you just need more!

Extra Salad Dressing

It always seems like one is not enough

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled / Canned Drinks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Try us today and you'll never love another pizza more!

16603 Washington Street, Thornton, CO 80023

