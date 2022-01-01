Restaurant header imageView gallery

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton 796 Beacon Street

No reviews yet

796 Beacon Street

Newton, MA 02459

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Avocado in the Garden Fresh Rolls
Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls

Starters

Avocado in the Garden Fresh Rolls

$7.50

Baby romaine heart, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red cabbage, and peanut sauce.

Grilled Sweet Corn

$7.50

Sweet corn, coconut milk, and shiso lime dressing.

Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls

$7.50

Cabbage, carrot, celery, mushroom, and bean thread noodles. Served with plum sauce.

Steamed Butterflies

$7.50

Steamed Thai style dumpling filled with ground chicken breasts, ground roasted peanuts, sweeten radish, and scallion garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

Scallion Pancake

$7.50

Vegetarian scallion homemade style-fried served with ginger sauce.

Edamame with truffle salt

$7.50

Spicy Edamame

$7.50

Chive Dumplings

$8.50

Chives, rice flour, and Thai seasoning. Served with ginger sauce.

Tamarind Wings

$10.95

Crispy wings glazed with tamarind sauce and fried garlic.

Coco Shrimp

$9.50

Shrimp crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried until golden brown served with plum sauce.

Vegetable Dumplings

$8.50

Pan seared vegetable dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

Pork Dumplings

$8.50

Pan seared pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

Thai Chicken Satay

$8.50

Grilled coconut milk marinated chicken breast on the skewer. Served with peanut sauce.

Crispy Baby Bok Choy

$8.50

Baby bok choy, soy sauce dressing, and crispy garlic.

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$8.50

Bacon, dates, manchego cheese, linguica, and cream cheese. Served with yuzu sauce.

Shrimp in the Blanket

$8.50

Marinated shrimp, spring roll skin, and cilantro. Served with plum sauce.

Crispy Shumai

$9.50

Shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices wrapped in wonton skin. Served with ginger sauce.

Lobster Goat Cheese Rangoons

$9.50

Lobster, cream cheese, Manchego cheese, goat cheese, scallion, carrot and mango, served with plum sauce.

Spicy Crispy Calamari

$10.50

Calamari, spices powder, sesame seed, Served with plum sauce.

Tofu Triangle

$8.50

Soup

Tom Yum

Sour and spicy soup, mushroom, tomato, kaffir lime leaf flavor broth, lemongrass, and cilantro.

Tom Kha

Coconut soup, mushroom, kaffir lime leaf, cilantro, and lemongrass.

Wonton Soup

$6.50

Wonton shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices. Served with baby bok choy, garlic oil, white pepper, scallion, and cilantro in clear broth.

Salad

Larb Chicken

$13.95

Ground chicken, romaine heart, red onion, toasted sweet rice, chili flake, cilantro, scallion, mint, and lime dressing. Served with sticky rice.

Larb Tofu

$13.95

Diced tofu, romaine heart, red onion, toasted sweet rice, chili flake, cilantro, scallion, mint, and lime dressing. Served with sticky rice.

Papaya Salad

$13.95

Shrimp, shredded papaya, fresh chili, green bean, garlic, peanut, tomato, carrot, and lime dressing. Served with sticky rice.

Organic Mesclun with Avocado

$12.95

Avocado, spring mixed salad, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage, red onion, corn, and crouton. Served with miso dressing.

Crispy Tofu Avocado Salad

$12.95

Premium tofu, avocado, spring mixed salad, Miso dressing, and Truffle dressing.

Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad

$14.95

Grilled shrimps, shredded mango, fresh chili, cilantro, scallion, red onion, spring mixed salad, peanut, and lime dressing.

Dancing Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimps with red chili paste, romaine heart, cashew nut, pineapple, sweet pepper, red onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, and crispy shallot.

Thai Spicy Beef Salad

$15.95

Beef with lime dressing, romaine heart, red onion, mint, chili flake, scallion, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, crispy shallot, and toasted sweet rice. Served with sticky rice.

Tofu Banh Mi

$15.95

Vermicelli noodles, fried premium tofu, romaine heart, carrot, tomato, red onion, corn, cucumber, red cabbage, spring mixed salad, scallion, cilantro, crispy shallot, and ground peanut. Served with sweet and sour mixed with peanut sauce.

Crispy Bronzini Mango Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Crispy Mediterranean sea bass, shredded mango, lime dressing, fresh chili, scallion, red onion, spring mixed salad, peanut, and cilantro.

Signature

Krapow Chicken

$16.50

Ground chicken, green bean, onion, sweet pepper, mushroom, and Thai basil. Served with rice.

Four Spoons Pad Thai

$15.95

Stir fried rice noodles with chicken and shrimp, bean sprout, chive, egg, peanut, and paprika with chef's special sauce.

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast, sauteed assorted vegetables, teriyaki sauce, and top with sesame seed. Served with rice.

Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut

$16.95

Battered fried chicken, onion, sweet pepper, roasted cashew nut, pineapple, scallion, and sauteed in prik pao sauce. Served with rice.

Mango Crispy Chicken

$16.95

Battered chicken with ginger, sweet chili sauce, onion, mango, sweet pepper, and side of steamed broccoli. Served with rice.

Crispy Chicken Thai Basil

$16.95

Battered chicken with chef's special sauce, sweet pepper, carrot, mushroom, green bean, cauliflower, onion, and Thai basil. Served with rice.

Thai BBQ Pork

$17.95

Marinated pork, romaine heart, cucumber, tomato, garnished with scallion, and cilantro. Served with Thai authentic sweet and tangy sauce and sticky rice.

Lava Seafood

$20.50

Seafood shrimp, calamari, scallop, mussel, scallion, onion, sweet pepper, broccoli, carrot, and basil in four spoons special sauce. Served with rice.

Massaman Short Ribs

$25.50

Braise boneless short rib in massaman curry, peanut, grilled onion, grilled potatoes, crispy shallot, and cilantro. Served with rice.

Tamarind Salmon

$26.50

Grilled salmon, pineapple, onion, tomato, sweet pepper, carrot, and broccoli. Served with rice.

Tamarind Duck

$26.50

Crispy duck, pineapple, onion, broccoli, sweet pepper, tomato, scallion, and carrot in tamarind sauce. Served with rice.

Bronzini Eggplant Curry

$26.50

Crispy Mediterranean sea bass, eggplant, cauliflower, Thai basil, green bean, and sweet pepper in red curry sauce. Served with rice.

Bronzini Three Flavored

$26.50Out of stock

Crispy Mediterranean Sea bass, baby bok choy, sweet pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, 3 flavored sauce, garnished with scallion, cilantro, and crispy shallot. Served with rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

$26.50

Grilled salmon, sauteed mixed vegetables, and sesame seed. Served with rice.

Salmon Red Curry

$26.50

Grilled salmon, cauliflower, green bean, sweet pepper, baby bok choy, and Thai basil. Served with rice.

Chilean Sea Bass Green Curry

$30.50

Chilean sea bass, basil, and mixed vegetables in green curry sauce. Served with rice.

Chilean Sea Bass with Ginger Sauce

$30.50

Mixed vegetables, ginger, scallion, and sesame oil. Garnished with scallion and crispy garlic. Served with rice.

Noodle Soup

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thai 5 spice vegetarian dark broth with steamed tofu, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, baby bok choy, onion, Napa cabbage, romaine heart, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, scallion, and cilantro.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thai 5 spice chicken dark broth with shredded chicken, romaine heart, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, scallion, and cilantro.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.95

Shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices wrapped in wonton skin, baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, romaine heart, carrot, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, garlic oil, white pepper, scallion, and cilantro in clear broth.

Duck Noodle Soup

$15.95Out of stock

Thai 5 spice duck dark broth with sliced duck, romaine heart, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, scallion, and cilantro.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.95

Shrimp, scallop, squid, ground chicken, romaine heart, Chinese broccoli, green bean, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, ground peanut, scallion, and cilantro in tom yum broth. Sweet and tangy broth.

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.95

Thai 5 spice beef broth with braise boneless short ribs, beef, romaine heart, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, scallion, and cilantro and Thai basil.

Vegetarian Lover

(V) Mixed Vegetable Stir Fried

(V) Spicy Eggplant Basil

(V) Rama Garden

(V) Avocado Curry

Noodle

Pad Thai

Stir fried rice noodles with egg, chive, peanut, and bean sprout.

Crispy Pad Thai

Stir fried crispy egg noodles with egg, chive, peanut, and bean sprout.

Pad See Ew

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage, and white pepper.

Drunken Noodle

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, onion, carrot, cauliflower, Chinese broccoli, sweet pepper, and Thai basil.

Singapore Noodle

Chinese broccoli, carrot, sweet pepper, bean sprout, egg, scallion, cilantro, curry powder and vermicelli noodle.

Blazing Pad Thai

Stir fried rice noodle with egg, chive, peanut, bean sprout, Thai basil, and 4 spoons special sauce.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, scallion, and cilantro.

Basil Fried Rice

Egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, sweet pepper, onion, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, and Thai basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Egg, pineapple, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, cashew nut, and curry powder.

Mango Fried Rice

Egg, mango, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, cashew nut, and curry powder.

Curry

Red Curry

Sweet pepper, cauliflower, baby bok choy, green bean, and Thai basil in red curry sauce.

Green Curry

Sweet pepper, cauliflower, baby bok choy, green bean, and Thai basil in green curry sauce.

Massaman Curry

Onion, potato, peanut, and carrot in Massaman curry sauce.

Yellow Curry

Pineapple, baby corn, sweet pepper, onion, carrot, tomatoes in yellow curry sauce.

Mango Curry

Fresh mango, curry powder, onion, Thai basil, sweet pepper, baby bok choy, and carrot in yellow curry sauce.

Avocado Curry

Mixed vegetables and avocado in red curry sauce.

Stir-Fry

Spicy Basil

Sweet pepper, carrot, mushroom, green bean, cauliflower, onion, and Thai basil.

Spicy Eggplant

Mushroom, eggplant, sweet pepper, Napa cabbage, carrot, onion, and Thai basil.

Broccoli

Broccoli, mushroom, carrot, and onion.

Ginger

Ginger, sweet pepper, cauliflower, mushroom, scallion, sesame oil, and onion.

Mixed Vegetable

Carrot, mushroom, Napa cabbage, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, cauliflower, baby bok choy, green bean, bean sprout, onion, and sesame oil.

Side Order

Jasmine White Rice

$1.95

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.95

Steamed Noodle

$3.50

Steamed Vegetable

$4.95

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Steamed Chicken

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce 8Oz.

$6.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.95

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Lime Thai Tea

$3.95

Lychee Thai Tea

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Homemade Limeade

$3.95

Still Water

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.95

Bubble Thai Iced Tea

$5.25

Bubble Thai Iced Coffee

$5.25

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse

$6.95

Fried Banana Rolls

$5.95

Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Banana

$5.95

Chilled Lychee

$5.95

Mango w/ Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
796 Beacon Street, Newton, MA 02459

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton image

