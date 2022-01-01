- Home
Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton 796 Beacon Street
796 Beacon Street
Newton, MA 02459
Starters
Avocado in the Garden Fresh Rolls
Baby romaine heart, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red cabbage, and peanut sauce.
Grilled Sweet Corn
Sweet corn, coconut milk, and shiso lime dressing.
Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls
Cabbage, carrot, celery, mushroom, and bean thread noodles. Served with plum sauce.
Steamed Butterflies
Steamed Thai style dumpling filled with ground chicken breasts, ground roasted peanuts, sweeten radish, and scallion garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
Scallion Pancake
Vegetarian scallion homemade style-fried served with ginger sauce.
Edamame with truffle salt
Spicy Edamame
Chive Dumplings
Chives, rice flour, and Thai seasoning. Served with ginger sauce.
Tamarind Wings
Crispy wings glazed with tamarind sauce and fried garlic.
Coco Shrimp
Shrimp crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried until golden brown served with plum sauce.
Vegetable Dumplings
Pan seared vegetable dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
Pork Dumplings
Pan seared pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
Thai Chicken Satay
Grilled coconut milk marinated chicken breast on the skewer. Served with peanut sauce.
Crispy Baby Bok Choy
Baby bok choy, soy sauce dressing, and crispy garlic.
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Bacon, dates, manchego cheese, linguica, and cream cheese. Served with yuzu sauce.
Shrimp in the Blanket
Marinated shrimp, spring roll skin, and cilantro. Served with plum sauce.
Crispy Shumai
Shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices wrapped in wonton skin. Served with ginger sauce.
Lobster Goat Cheese Rangoons
Lobster, cream cheese, Manchego cheese, goat cheese, scallion, carrot and mango, served with plum sauce.
Spicy Crispy Calamari
Calamari, spices powder, sesame seed, Served with plum sauce.
Soup
Tom Yum
Sour and spicy soup, mushroom, tomato, kaffir lime leaf flavor broth, lemongrass, and cilantro.
Tom Kha
Coconut soup, mushroom, kaffir lime leaf, cilantro, and lemongrass.
Wonton Soup
Wonton shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices. Served with baby bok choy, garlic oil, white pepper, scallion, and cilantro in clear broth.
Salad
Larb Chicken
Ground chicken, romaine heart, red onion, toasted sweet rice, chili flake, cilantro, scallion, mint, and lime dressing. Served with sticky rice.
Larb Tofu
Diced tofu, romaine heart, red onion, toasted sweet rice, chili flake, cilantro, scallion, mint, and lime dressing. Served with sticky rice.
Papaya Salad
Shrimp, shredded papaya, fresh chili, green bean, garlic, peanut, tomato, carrot, and lime dressing. Served with sticky rice.
Organic Mesclun with Avocado
Avocado, spring mixed salad, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage, red onion, corn, and crouton. Served with miso dressing.
Crispy Tofu Avocado Salad
Premium tofu, avocado, spring mixed salad, Miso dressing, and Truffle dressing.
Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad
Grilled shrimps, shredded mango, fresh chili, cilantro, scallion, red onion, spring mixed salad, peanut, and lime dressing.
Dancing Shrimp
Shrimps with red chili paste, romaine heart, cashew nut, pineapple, sweet pepper, red onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, and crispy shallot.
Thai Spicy Beef Salad
Beef with lime dressing, romaine heart, red onion, mint, chili flake, scallion, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, crispy shallot, and toasted sweet rice. Served with sticky rice.
Tofu Banh Mi
Vermicelli noodles, fried premium tofu, romaine heart, carrot, tomato, red onion, corn, cucumber, red cabbage, spring mixed salad, scallion, cilantro, crispy shallot, and ground peanut. Served with sweet and sour mixed with peanut sauce.
Crispy Bronzini Mango Salad
Crispy Mediterranean sea bass, shredded mango, lime dressing, fresh chili, scallion, red onion, spring mixed salad, peanut, and cilantro.
Signature
Krapow Chicken
Ground chicken, green bean, onion, sweet pepper, mushroom, and Thai basil. Served with rice.
Four Spoons Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles with chicken and shrimp, bean sprout, chive, egg, peanut, and paprika with chef's special sauce.
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast, sauteed assorted vegetables, teriyaki sauce, and top with sesame seed. Served with rice.
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
Battered fried chicken, onion, sweet pepper, roasted cashew nut, pineapple, scallion, and sauteed in prik pao sauce. Served with rice.
Mango Crispy Chicken
Battered chicken with ginger, sweet chili sauce, onion, mango, sweet pepper, and side of steamed broccoli. Served with rice.
Crispy Chicken Thai Basil
Battered chicken with chef's special sauce, sweet pepper, carrot, mushroom, green bean, cauliflower, onion, and Thai basil. Served with rice.
Thai BBQ Pork
Marinated pork, romaine heart, cucumber, tomato, garnished with scallion, and cilantro. Served with Thai authentic sweet and tangy sauce and sticky rice.
Lava Seafood
Seafood shrimp, calamari, scallop, mussel, scallion, onion, sweet pepper, broccoli, carrot, and basil in four spoons special sauce. Served with rice.
Massaman Short Ribs
Braise boneless short rib in massaman curry, peanut, grilled onion, grilled potatoes, crispy shallot, and cilantro. Served with rice.
Tamarind Salmon
Grilled salmon, pineapple, onion, tomato, sweet pepper, carrot, and broccoli. Served with rice.
Tamarind Duck
Crispy duck, pineapple, onion, broccoli, sweet pepper, tomato, scallion, and carrot in tamarind sauce. Served with rice.
Bronzini Eggplant Curry
Crispy Mediterranean sea bass, eggplant, cauliflower, Thai basil, green bean, and sweet pepper in red curry sauce. Served with rice.
Bronzini Three Flavored
Crispy Mediterranean Sea bass, baby bok choy, sweet pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, 3 flavored sauce, garnished with scallion, cilantro, and crispy shallot. Served with rice.
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon, sauteed mixed vegetables, and sesame seed. Served with rice.
Salmon Red Curry
Grilled salmon, cauliflower, green bean, sweet pepper, baby bok choy, and Thai basil. Served with rice.
Chilean Sea Bass Green Curry
Chilean sea bass, basil, and mixed vegetables in green curry sauce. Served with rice.
Chilean Sea Bass with Ginger Sauce
Mixed vegetables, ginger, scallion, and sesame oil. Garnished with scallion and crispy garlic. Served with rice.
Noodle Soup
Vegetable Noodle Soup
Thai 5 spice vegetarian dark broth with steamed tofu, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, baby bok choy, onion, Napa cabbage, romaine heart, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, scallion, and cilantro.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Thai 5 spice chicken dark broth with shredded chicken, romaine heart, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, scallion, and cilantro.
Wonton Noodle Soup
Shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices wrapped in wonton skin, baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, romaine heart, carrot, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, garlic oil, white pepper, scallion, and cilantro in clear broth.
Duck Noodle Soup
Thai 5 spice duck dark broth with sliced duck, romaine heart, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, scallion, and cilantro.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Shrimp, scallop, squid, ground chicken, romaine heart, Chinese broccoli, green bean, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, ground peanut, scallion, and cilantro in tom yum broth. Sweet and tangy broth.
Beef Noodle Soup
Thai 5 spice beef broth with braise boneless short ribs, beef, romaine heart, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, scallion, and cilantro and Thai basil.
Vegetarian Lover
Noodle
Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, chive, peanut, and bean sprout.
Crispy Pad Thai
Stir fried crispy egg noodles with egg, chive, peanut, and bean sprout.
Pad See Ew
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage, and white pepper.
Drunken Noodle
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, onion, carrot, cauliflower, Chinese broccoli, sweet pepper, and Thai basil.
Singapore Noodle
Chinese broccoli, carrot, sweet pepper, bean sprout, egg, scallion, cilantro, curry powder and vermicelli noodle.
Blazing Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, chive, peanut, bean sprout, Thai basil, and 4 spoons special sauce.
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, scallion, and cilantro.
Basil Fried Rice
Egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, sweet pepper, onion, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, and Thai basil.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, pineapple, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, cashew nut, and curry powder.
Mango Fried Rice
Egg, mango, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, cashew nut, and curry powder.
Curry
Red Curry
Sweet pepper, cauliflower, baby bok choy, green bean, and Thai basil in red curry sauce.
Green Curry
Sweet pepper, cauliflower, baby bok choy, green bean, and Thai basil in green curry sauce.
Massaman Curry
Onion, potato, peanut, and carrot in Massaman curry sauce.
Yellow Curry
Pineapple, baby corn, sweet pepper, onion, carrot, tomatoes in yellow curry sauce.
Mango Curry
Fresh mango, curry powder, onion, Thai basil, sweet pepper, baby bok choy, and carrot in yellow curry sauce.
Avocado Curry
Mixed vegetables and avocado in red curry sauce.
Stir-Fry
Spicy Basil
Sweet pepper, carrot, mushroom, green bean, cauliflower, onion, and Thai basil.
Spicy Eggplant
Mushroom, eggplant, sweet pepper, Napa cabbage, carrot, onion, and Thai basil.
Broccoli
Broccoli, mushroom, carrot, and onion.
Ginger
Ginger, sweet pepper, cauliflower, mushroom, scallion, sesame oil, and onion.
Mixed Vegetable
Carrot, mushroom, Napa cabbage, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, cauliflower, baby bok choy, green bean, bean sprout, onion, and sesame oil.
Side Order
Beverages
Bottled Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Lime Thai Tea
Lychee Thai Tea
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Lemonade
Homemade Limeade
Still Water
Sparkling Water
Bubble Thai Iced Tea
Bubble Thai Iced Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
796 Beacon Street, Newton, MA 02459