FOURTEA - Fullerton 2510 E Chapman Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2510 E Chapman Ave

Fullerton, CA 92831

Order Again

Popular Items

Princess Lychee
Thai Tea
Watermelon Green Tea

Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$4.95

Freshly brewed Lapsang black tea shaken with our house creamer, served over ice

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.95

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green tea shaken with our house creamer, served over ice

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.95

Classic thai flavored milk tea

Fourtea Special

Fourtea Special

$5.95

Classic milk tea base with our special picked topping selections: Boba, Pudding, Grass Jelly, Red bean, Lychee Jelly, Raisin and peanuts crunch. CAUTION: Peanuts inside

Matcha Green Milk Tea

Matcha Green Milk Tea

$5.65

Premium Japan Shizuka Matcha Powder mixed with whoke milk, non-dairy option available

Fresh Taro Milk Tea

Fresh Taro Milk Tea

$5.65

Classic milk tea base with Freshly made mashed taro

Fresh Tea

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea served over ice

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed Lapsang black tea served over ice

Cheese Cap Green Tea

Cheese Cap Green Tea

$5.25

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea topped with sea-salt cheese foam

Cheese Cap Black Tea

Cheese Cap Black Tea

$5.25

Freshly brewed Lapsang black tea topped with sea-salt cheese foam

Fruit Tea

strawberry Green Tea

strawberry Green Tea

$5.95

Fresh strawberries mixed with jasmine green tea, creating a fresh strawberry flavored tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.95

Fresh grapefruit juice mixed with jasmine green tea, served with real grapefruit slices

Fruit Bomb

Fruit Bomb

$5.95

Our special tropical passionfruit flavored drink with a refreshing green tea base.

Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$6.25

Fresh watermelon blended with jasmine green tea sweentened with our house sweetener

Princess Lychee

Princess Lychee

$6.35

Real lychee mushed and blended with freshly brewed jasmine green tea, sweentened with our house sweetener

Mango Hurricane

Mango Hurricane

$6.35

Blended smoothie made with real mango and mixed with sea salt cheese foam

Strawberry Hurricane

Strawberry Hurricane

$6.35

Blended smoothie made with real strawberries and mixed with sea salt cheese foam

Lychee Green Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Milk Slush

$6.35

Peachy Lemon

$5.95

Peach Green Tea

$5.95

Peach Milk Tea

$5.95

Princess peachy

$6.35

Peach Milk Slush

$6.35

Lemon Thai

$5.95

Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.95

Cold brew mixed with whole-milk and sweetener, non-dairy option available

Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.95

Cold brew coffee mixed with our classic milk tea

Cheese Cap Coffee

Cheese Cap Coffee

$5.75

Sweetened cold brew black coffee topped with sea-salt cheese foam

Caramel Coffee

Caramel Coffee

$4.95

Iced coffee mixed with caramel sause swirled around the cup, non-dairy option available

Caramel Coffee Slush

Caramel Coffee Slush

$5.95

Caramel coffee blended with ice and caramel sause swirled around the cup, non-dairy option available

Special

Oreo Brulee Green Milk Tea

Oreo Brulee Green Milk Tea

$6.25

A rich blend of green milk tea and oreo with caramel brulee swirled around the cup, give it a dessert like flavor

Thai Twister

Thai Twister

$5.95

Classic thai tea with caramel brulee swirled around the cup

Matcha Twister

Matcha Twister

$6.25

Premium Japan Shizuka Matcha Powder blended with our sweentened house milk and caramel brulee swirled around the cup, non-dairy option available

Fire Tigar Boba Latte

Fire Tigar Boba Latte

$5.75+

Whole milk sweetened with special made brown sugar, topped with sea-salt cheese foam and toasted brown sugar, served with Boba, non-dairy option available

Nutella Boba Latte

Nutella Boba Latte

$5.75+

A delicious combo of milk and chocolate blended with ice, poured in our nutella cup and topped with whip cream and cocoa bites, served with boba, non-dairy option available

Oreo Slush

Oreo Slush

$5.75+

A delicious combo of oreo and milk blended with ice and topped with sea-salt cheese foam and oreo crunch, served with boba, non-diary option available

Fire Tigar Coffee

$5.75+

Taro Slushy

$6.25

Hot Drinks

Fourtea Coco

$4.75Out of stock

Hot Honey Citrus Ginger Tea

$4.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy FOURTEA; made just for you.

Location

2510 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

