Fourth Street Mill

Popular Items

Fried Green Beans
French Dip
Ground Beef Burger

Starters

Cheese of The World

$16.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$17.00

Cheese BREAD

$8.00

Baked Brie

$15.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Soup Bowl

$9.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Shrimp Taquitos

$17.00

Tacos

Fresh Fish Tacos

$18.00

Baja Style Fish Tacos

$18.00

Steak Tacos

$22.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Wraps

Steak Fajita Wrap

$18.50

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.50

Bowls

Beef Bowl

$19.00

Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Salmon Bowl

$27.50

Salads

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

Rocket Arugula

$16.00

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Mill Wedge

$14.00

Blackened Wedge

$14.00

House Salad

$10.00

Favorites

Pork Chop

$24.00

Double Pork Chop

$35.00

Flat Iron

$30.00

Salmon

$27.50

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Chicken Strips and Fries

$15.00

Bacon Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Pasta and Butter

$10.00

Grilled Cheese W/ Provolone and Half Fry

$9.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.00

Burgers

Ground Beef Burger

$14.00

Chicken Club

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Po Boys

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

French Dip

$19.50

Tartines

Cheeseburger Tartine

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Fries

House Fries

$7.00

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Dessert

Cookies

$9.00

Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Dog Menu

Dog Chicken

$5.00

Dog Beef Patty

$7.00

Draft Beer

805

$8.00

Weihenstephan Lager

$8.00

Bit Burger

$8.00

Vitus Hefeweizen

$8.00

Oatmel Stout

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.75

Maximus DIPA

$9.00

Modelo

$7.75

Pomona Queen

$8.00

Far Out IPA

$8.50

Tripel Karmeliet

$11.00

Whiskey Barrel

$10.00

Jacaranda IPA

$8.50

Weekend Vibes IPA

$8.50

City of Trees DIPA

$9.50

Royal Blonde

$9.00

Gin

House Tylers Gin

$8.50

Haymans Botanical

$10.50

Fords Gin

$9.00

Barr Hill

$9.50

Tequila

House Repasado

$8.50

House Blanco

$8.50

Tres Manos Anejo

$12.50

Mezcal Raya

$8.50

Raicila

$14.50

Leyendas Mezcal

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva De Familia

$36.00

Whiskey

Three Fingers Canadian

$9.50

Jack Ryan Irish 12 Yr

$12.50

Kaiyo Japanese

$16.50

House Slane Irish Whiskey

$8.50

PinHook Rye Cask Strength

$10.50

Templeton Rye 6 Year

$14.50

Willet Rye

$12.50

Proof And Wood

$49.00

Old Pepper Rye

$12.00

Bourbon

House Deadwood

$8.50

House Deadwood Rye

$8.50

Willet

$12.50

Rowens Creek 12 yr

$10.50

Noahs Mill 15 yr

$14.50

Four Roses Single Barrel 100 proof

$14.50

Barrel Bourbon Cask Strength

$16.50

Barrel Bourbon 15 Year

$48.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.50

Frank August

$18.00

Pinhook 6 Year Bourbon

$16.00

Woodford

$12.50

Horse Soldier

$12.00

Rum

House Royal Standard Rum

$8.50

Jamaican Navy Strength Rum

$9.50

Spiced Rum

$8.50

Cognac

Camus VSOP

$14.00

Fourth Street Specialty Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Natural Margarita

$14.00

Three Ingredient Lemon Drop

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mezcal Mule

$14.00

The Original 1944 Mai Tai

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Fourth Street Smash

$14.00

Berry Basil

$14.00

Pina Baja

$14.00

Cherry Bomb

$14.00

Primevera

$14.00

Mill Jito

$14.00

The Antidote

$14.00

Minty Cucumber

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Mexican Coffee

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Hot Tahiti

$13.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Paloma

$14.00

Krista's Cosmo

$22.00

Bees Knees

$14.00

Mill-Tails

Fourth Street Sangria

$10.00

Pretty in Pink

$10.00

Fourth Street Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Michelada

$10.00

Ginger-Berry

$10.00

Champagne Margarita

$10.00

Half Carafe White Sangria

$20.00

Full Carafe White Sangria

$40.00

Half Carafe Red Sangria

$20.00

Full Carafe Red Sangria

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2124 Bonita Ave, La Verne, CA 91750

Directions

Gallery
Fourth Street Mill image
Fourth Street Mill image
Fourth Street Mill image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
Map
