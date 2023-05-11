Fovero! Greek & Homestyle Kitchen 839 Tara Plaza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
839 Tara Plaza, Papillion, NE 68046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - La Vista
4.5 • 1,159
8045 S 83rd Ave La Vista, NE 68128
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Papillion
More near Papillion