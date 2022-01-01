  • Home
  Little Elm
  Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy 407 Eldorado Parkway Ste #140
Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy 407 Eldorado Parkway Ste #140

No reviews yet

407 Eldorado Parkway ste 140

Little Elm, TX 75068

Order Again

Popular Items

10 PARTY WINGS
25 PARTY WINGS
2 PC FISH BASKET

APPETIZERS

5 PC CHEESE STIX

$4.99

5PC WITH MARINARA

6 BONELESS WINGS APP

$8.59

6PC BREADED (SAUCE OPTIONAL)

FRIED PICKLES

$5.99

4 FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$4.59

4PC

3 CATFISH NUGGETS

$4.59

3PC

3 NASHVILLE HOT FISH NUGGETS

$5.09

3PC

LOADED FRIES

$8.99

FRIES TOPPED WITH CHEESE, W/BONELESS WINGS OF CHOICE SAUCE AND CANDIED JALAPENOS

CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

FISH TACOS

$6.99

SLIDER TRIO

$10.99

CHICKEN

3 WHOLE WINGS

$7.69

3PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE

5 WHOLE WINGS

$12.49

5PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE

10 WHOLE WINGS

$23.49

10PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE 2 DIPPING SAUCES

20 WHOLE WINGS

$45.49

20PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE LARGE DIPPING SAUCE

6 PARTY WINGS

$7.99

10 PARTY WINGS

$12.99

10PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE

25 PARTY WINGS

$27.99

2 CHICKEN TENDER MEAL

$8.99

2PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE, FRIES AND SLAW

4 CHICKEN TENDER MEAL

$10.99

4PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE AND SLAW AND FRY

6 BONELESS WING MEAL

$9.99

6 BONELESS WING WITH FRIES & COLESLAW

10 BONELESS WING MEAL

$13.99

10 BONELESS WING WITH FRIES & COLESLAW

6 BONELESS WINGS

$8.59

6PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCES

10 BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

25 BONELESS WINGS

$26.99

25PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCES

10 PARTY WING 4 TENDERS

$24.99

10 PARTY 4 TENDERS 2 SIDES AND DRINK

FISH

1 PC FISH BASKET

$8.59

1PC W/REG FRIES & COLESLAW

2 PC FISH BASKET

$12.79

2PC W/REG FRIES & COLESLAW

3 PC FISH BASKET

$16.49

3PC W/REG FRIES & COLESLAW

CATFISH NUGGET BASKET

$12.99

6PC W/REG FRIES & COLESLAW

FISH TACO MEAL

$11.99

2 FISH TACOS WITH CORN AND FRIES

HALF PAN NUGGETS

$79.99

HALF PAN FILLETS

$72.99

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

GRILLED, CAJUN, OR FRIED

HAMBURGER

$8.59

1/2LB 100% FRESH BEEF PATTY

CHEESEBURGER

$9.59

1/2LB 100% FRESH BEEF PATTY W/CHEESE

FISH SANDWICH

$8.99

GRILLED, CAJUN, OR FRIED

WESTERN CHEESEBURGER

$10.59

2 -1/4 LB ALL BEEF PATTIES, DOUBLE CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE, FRIED ONION RING, AND CANDIED JALAPENOS

PARTY PACKS

50 WHOLE WINGS

$119.99

50PC W/CHOICE OF 2 SAUCES, CELERY & CARROTS 1 LARGE DIPPING SAUCE

100 WHOLE WINGS

$229.99

100PC W/CHOICE OF 4 SAUCES, CELERY & CARROTS 2 LARGE DIPPING SAUCES

200 WHOLE WINGS

$449.99

200PC W/CHOICE OF 5 SAUCES, CELERY & CARROTS 4 LARGE DIPPING SAUCES

50 PARTY WINGS

$61.99

50PC W/CHOICE OF 2 SAUCES, CELERY & CARROTS LG DIPPING SAUCE

100 PARTY WINGS

$121.99

100PC W/CHOICE OF 4 SAUCES, CELERY & CARROTS 2 LARGE DIPPING SAUCES

200 PARTY WINGS

$238.99

200PC W/CHOICE OF 4 SAUCES, CELERY & CARROTS 2 LARGE DIPPING SAUCES

HALF PAN OF FRIES

$11.99

HALF PAN OF OKRA

$13.99

10 MEXICAN CORN

$25.99

PAN OF SALAD

$15.99

20 FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$21.99

KID'S MEALS

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

W/REG FRIES & DRINK

2 TENDER KIDS MEAL

$8.59

2PC W/REG FRIES AND DRINK

4 BONELESS WING MEAL

$7.99

4PC W/FRIES AND DRINK

KIDS SINGLE BURGER

$8.99

KIDS SINGLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

SIDES

SAUCED FRY

$2.49

REGULAR

LARGE SAUCED FRY

$5.49

LARGE

SEASON FRY

$2.49

REGULAR

LARGE SEASONED FRY

$5.49

LARGE

FRIED OKRA

$2.99

REGULAR

LARGE FRIED OKRA

$5.99

LARGE

COLESLAW

$1.49

SIDE SALAD

$2.49

FRIED CORN

$1.99

4 ONION RINGS

$2.49

8 ONION RINGS

$4.89

A LA CART

CARROTS

$0.49

CELERY

$0.49

1 PC FISH

$3.99

1 WHOLE WING

$2.99

1 TENDER

$2.59

DINNER ROLL

$0.50

6 DINNER ROLLS

$2.25

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.25

RANCH

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE OF CHEESE SAUCE

$1.99

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$1.99Out of stock

SWEET/UNSWEET TEA

$1.99

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHUNK

$2.99

BLONDIE

$2.99

BROOKIE

$2.99

ITALIAN CREAM CAKE

$4.50

SURF AND TURF

2 TENDERS, 3 FISH NUGGETS, CORN AND SLAW

2 TENDERS 3 FISH NUGGETS

$12.99

CHICKEN SALAD

BIG CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

BOTTLED SEASONS

FOWL SWEET AND MILD

$6.99

SWEET SRIRACHA

$6.99

GOLD DUST

$5.99

FOWL SEASON

$5.99

THE CITY

$5.99

SWEET HEAT

$5.99

GARLIC BUTTER BLISS

$5.99

LUNCH SPECIAL

3 WHOLE WINGS W/ FRIES & DRINK

$6.99

3PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE

6 PARTY WINGS W/ FRIES & DRINK

$7.29

SLIDER TRIO

$10.99

APPAREL

T-SHIRT

$15.00

BASEBALL HAT

$15.00

BASEBALL JERSEY

$20.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where no Fowl is a bad Fowl!

Location

407 Eldorado Parkway ste 140, Little Elm, TX 75068

Directions

