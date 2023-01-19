Main picView gallery

Fowl Play

220 S 1st Ave

Laurel, MT 59044

Order Again

REGULAR

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

7Up

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.50

RootBeer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Choco Milk

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Energy Drink

$3.00

32oz TOGO

Coke 32oz 2GO

$3.75

Diet Coke 32oz 2GO

$3.75

Pepsi 32oz 2GO

$3.75

Diet Pepsi 32oz 2GO

$3.75

7Up 32oz 2GO

$3.75

Mountain Dew 32oz 2GO

$3.75

Diet Mountain Dew 32oz 2GO

$4.25

RootBeer 32oz 2GO

$3.75

Dr Pepper 32oz 2GO

$3.75

Diet Dr Pepper 32oz 2GO

$4.25

Ice Tea 32oz 2GO

$3.75

Lemonade 32oz 2GO

$3.75

Arnold Palmer 32oz 2GO

$3.75

Shirley Temple 32oz 2GO

$4.00

Roy Rogers 32oz 2GO

$4.00

PITCHER

Coke Pitcher

$9.00

Pepsi Pitcher

$9.00

7Up Pitcher

$9.00

Dr Pepper Pitcher

$9.00

RootBeer Pitcher

$9.00

Mountain Dew Pitcher

$9.00

Lemonade Pitcher

$9.00

IcedTea Pitcher

$9.00

Diet Coke Pitcher

$9.00

Diet Pepsi Pitcher

$9.00

APPETIZER

4 Mox Sticks

4 Mox Sticks

$5.80

Creamy Mozzarella

8 Mox Sticks

8 Mox Sticks

$9.80

Creamy Mozzarella

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$8.30

Crisp golden crinkle cuts

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.80

Breast/Thigh meat (Tossed in choiced wing sauce)

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.80
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.80

White cheddar bites

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.80

Flat baked pitas, Hot Style optional!

Chicken Drummies

Chicken Drummies

$10.80

Crunchy Flats & drums in your choice of wing sauce

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$11.30

Crisp Golden Chicken Tenders (add fries $3)

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$17.00

Curds, mushrooms, mini corn dogs & strips

Crack-aRoons

Crack-aRoons

$9.60

Lightly breaded mini dark chicken cuts (try it Joe's way)

Hot Chips

Hot Chips

$8.80

Homeade Pub chips (add French Onion dip $1)

Jalapeno Cheese Tots

Jalapeno Cheese Tots

$10.80

Tots filled with mini jalapeno bits & cheddar cheese

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.80

Bite sized in Golden breading

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.80

Brew city Thick cuts

Hot Cheesy Bread

$8.20

Basket JoJo's

$8.00

BURGERS/SANDWICHES/WRAPS

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.30

1/3lb Local Black Angus

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$11.80

American, swiss, provolone, cheddar or pepperjack

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.80

Crisp bacon, choice of cheese

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.50

Grilled Sourdough, swiss & sauteed onions

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.80

Crispy Chicken breast, choice of cheese, lettuce & tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.30

Grilled or crispy, lettuce, tomato, ranch & shredded cheese

Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

$12.30

Grilled or crispy, canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato, pineapple vinagrette & shredded cheese

Grilled Birdie

Grilled Birdie

$12.30

Thin turkey, bacon, cheddar & provolone, tomato, on grilled sourdough

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$12.80

Corned beef smothered in sauerkraut, 1000 island & melted swiss on grilled marble rye

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$14.30

Smoky BBQ slices wrapped in cheddar, topped with sauteed mushrooms&pickles, on grilled sourdough

Giant Philly Cheese Steak

Giant Philly Cheese Steak

$13.80

Sauteed mushrooms, green peppers & onions, melted provolone on 8 inch Grains of Montana

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$12.50

Three Cod fillets, cricken cuts, tartar & lemon wedge

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$13.80

Onions, green peppers, topped with melted provolonde

NFL Special

$9.00

SALAD/SOUP

Single Trip

Single Trip

$6.80
Unlimited Salar Bar

Unlimited Salar Bar

$12.00
Salad To-Go

Salad To-Go

$8.50
2 Wings & Single Trip

2 Wings & Single Trip

$14.00
2 Wings & 2 Ingredient Pizza

2 Wings & 2 Ingredient Pizza

$17.30

Soup

$3.75+

Soup & Salad

$10.00+

PIZZA

Bluecoats Blast

Bluecoats Blast

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green peppers

Colorado Claim Jumper

Colorado Claim Jumper

Beef, Onions, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Sour cream, Taco sauce, & Tomatoes

Combination

Combination

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green peppers

Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

Garlic alfredo sauce, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Green Onions & Tomatoes

Hawaiian

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Motherlode

Motherlode

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Pineapple & Fresh Tomatoes

Taco Supreme

Taco Supreme

Beef, Onions, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Sour cream, Taco sauce, & Tomatoes

TNT

Vegetarian

Onions, Green peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, fresh Tomatoes

White Peak

White Peak

Garlic alfredo sauce, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Green Onions & Tomatoes

Yellowstone BBQ

Yellowstone BBQ

Smokey BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Extra Cheese, & Green onions

Jack Crabbe

1 Ingredient Pizza

2 Ingredient Pizza

Cheese Pizza

2 + Ingredient Pizza

WINGS

4 Wings

4 Wings

$13.50
6 Wings

6 Wings

$17.50
8 Wings

8 Wings

$22.30
2 Wings & Single Trip

2 Wings & Single Trip

$14.00
2 Wings & 2 Ingredient Pizza

2 Wings & 2 Ingredient Pizza

$17.30

BROASTED/RIBS

Broasted MEAL

Broasted MEAL

Full Slab Meal

Full Slab Meal

$23.80
1/2 Slab & 2 PC Meal

1/2 Slab & 2 PC Meal

$22.50
Broasted ONLY

Broasted ONLY

KIDS

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.80
Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$8.00
Kid's Cheese Burger

Kid's Cheese Burger

$8.80
Kid's Nuggets

Kid's Nuggets

$8.30
Kid's Corn Dogs

Kid's Corn Dogs

$8.30
Kid's Strips

Kid's Strips

$8.50

SIDES

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$3.80
Side of Cheddar Tots

Side of Cheddar Tots

$4.80
Side of Onion Rings

Side of Onion Rings

$4.80
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.80
Side of Cottage cheese

Side of Cottage cheese

$4.30
Side of Mushrooms

Side of Mushrooms

$4.80
Side of Hot Chips

Side of Hot Chips

$4.00
Side of Jojo's

Side of Jojo's

$4.80
Side of 4 oz Coleslaw

Side of 4 oz Coleslaw

$2.50
Side of 8 oz Coleslaw

Side of 8 oz Coleslaw

$4.50
Side Of Curds

Side Of Curds

$4.80

SAUCE CUPS

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Cup

$0.75

Tartar Cup

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Wing Sauce Cup

Ice Cream

DBL Dish

DBL Scoop

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Family owned Pizza & Chicken family-friendly bar. Bobcats & Grizz territory, welcoming all locals, or anyone just passing through. WE adore new faces, but also Love our returning faces.

220 S 1st Ave, Laurel, MT 59044

Directions

Main pic

