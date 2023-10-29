Fowl Play Hot Chicken 425 W Eastland St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
425 W Eastland St, Gallatin, TN 37066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grant's Kitchen and Grill - Gallatin, Tn
No Reviews
120 Goodview Way Suite A Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Prince Street Pizza & Pub - 123 E Prince St
No Reviews
123 Prince Street Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill - Gallatin Marina
4.4 • 1,426
727 Marina Private Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Alberto's Restaurant, cafe and bakery.
No Reviews
210 Douglas Bend Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gallatin
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill - Gallatin Marina
4.4 • 1,426
727 Marina Private Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant