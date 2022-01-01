Fox and Crow Bistro 302 Watson St

  • Home
black truffle sacchetti
"the goat cheese"
vanilla bean "cheesecake"

small plates

focaccia

$7.00

daily house made focaccia, evoo + balsamic, olive melange

roasted cauliflower soup

$6.50

roasted potatoes, cauliflower, onion, chicken stock, nutmeg, herbs (gf)

brussels sprouts

$14.00

walnuts, blue cheese, maple syrup, rosemary, house herbs (v,gf)

medjool dates

$13.00

bacon wrapped, pork and beef tenderloin stuffed dates, oaxaca-style mole, sweet potato puree (gf)

"the goat cheese"

$13.00

baked goat cheese, san marzano tomato sauce, focaccia crisps

pork belly

$14.00

hoisin charred, arugula, sweet chili vinaigrette, napa kimchi

meatballs

$12.00

red pepper sauce, yukon potato puree, romano, rosemary

pasta

potato gnocchi

$21.00

italian sausage, broccolini, bacon leek, plum tomato sauce, herbed ricotta

black truffle sacchetti

$24.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, romano, summer black truffle, wild mushrooms (v)

scarpariello

$22.00

fettuccine, lemon butter wine sauce, Italian sausage, mild cherry peppers, house herbs, pecorino

bucatini carbonara

$23.00

nueske’s bacon lardons, peas, egg yolk, bechamel sauce, house herbs

large plates

14oz Ribeye

$38.00

baby red mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable, demi-glace (gf)

chicken marsala

$27.00

mashed potatoes, wild mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, seasonal vegetable (gf)

wisco pork schnitzel

$28.00

nueske bacon braised red cabbage, brown butter lemon-spaetzle, white wine butter sauce

lobster risotto

$34.00

parmesan risotto, maine lobster, shrimp, peas, broccolini, herbs (gf)

salmon

$29.00

yellow fingerling potatoes, romesco sauce, broccolini (gf)

features

jaeger schnitzel

$27.00

pounded pork cutlet, pan fried, hunter sauce with mushrooms, broccolini, mashed potatoes

dessert

chocolate mousse

$10.00

cocoa crumble, ganache, cherry (v)

vanilla bean "cheesecake"

$10.00

caramel, hazelnuts, cherry (v,gf)

beverages

coke

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

sprite

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Approachable fine dining restaurant in beautiful Ripon, Wisconsin. Seasonal menu with emphasis on local product. A must visit if you're in the area!

Website

Location

302 Watson St, Ripon, WI 54971

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

