Bars & Lounges
Italian

Fox & the knife

6,589 Reviews

$$

28 W Broadway

Boston, MA 02127

Order Again

Popular Items

Broccoli "Caesar"
Milanese Di Maiale
Spaghetti con Vongole

Dinner

(Available 4:30-On)

Chips

$1.00

Ricotta

$9.00

Harissa Marinated Olives

$5.00

Finocchiona

$8.00

Fett'Unta

$5.00

Grilled Bread

Rosemary Focaccia

$14.00

Mozzarella & Taleggio

Kale Panzanella

$12.00

Tuscan Kale, Clementines, Pomegranate

Bietola & Burrata

Bietola & Burrata

$13.00

Warm Walnut Vinaigrette, Crispy Shallots

Mozzarella di Bufala

$16.00

Cavoletti Agrodolce

$10.00
Broccoli "Caesar"

Broccoli "Caesar"

$14.00

Grilled Broccoli, Pimmenton, Lemon, Parmigiano Reggiano,

Spaghetti con Vongole

Spaghetti con Vongole

$25.00

Saffron, Clams, Tomato Butter

Tagliatelle

Tagliatelle

$26.00

Wild Boar, Thyme, Parmigiano Reggiano

Pepe E Cacio

$21.00

Tortelli di Pastinaca

$26.00

Raviolo Carbonara

$24.00

Guanciale, Farm Egg, Brown Butter

Pollo Al Mattone

Pollo Al Mattone

$25.00

Sumac, Escarole, Rosemary Brown Butter

Milanese Di Maiale

Milanese Di Maiale

$22.00

Crispy Pork, Saffron Aioli, Honeycrisp Apples

Osso Buco

$29.00

Lamb, Carrot Polenta, Gremolata

Kids pasta

$14.00

Dessert

Chocolate Torta

$9.00

Cantucci

$3.00Out of stock

Cocktails To Go

Fox and the Knife house cocktail to go!

Negroni della Casa for 2

$26.00

Barr Hill Gin, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Campari

The Herbalist for 2

$34.00

Buick for 2

$26.00

Rye Italiano for 2

$28.00

KA Sangiovese Bottle

$40.00

Shift Drinks

Shift White Wine

$3.00

Shift Red Wine

$3.00

Shift Coffee

$2.00

Shift Rose

$3.00

Retail

“FOXY” Blanket

$20.00Out of stock

“Stay Foxy” T Shirt SM

$25.00

“Stay Foxy” T Shirt M

$25.00Out of stock

“Stay Foxy” T Shirt L

$25.00Out of stock

“Stay Foxy” T Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock

“Stay Foxy” Sweatshirt SM

$45.00Out of stock

“Stay Foxy” Sweatshirt M

$45.00Out of stock

“Stay Foxy” Sweatshirt L

$45.00Out of stock

“Stay Foxy” Sweatshirt XL

$45.00Out of stock

"Focaccia & Spritz" T Shirt SM

$25.00

"Focaccia & Spritz" T Shirt M

$25.00Out of stock

"Focaccia & Spritz" T Shirt LG

$25.00Out of stock

"Focaccia & Spritz" T Shirt XL

$25.00

FOX GIN BTL

$38.00

& Hat

$30.00

Mother's Day Gift

$54.00

Fox Water Bottle

$40.00
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Karen akunowicz's vibrant enoteca pays homage to her time as a chef in Italy's Emilia Romagna region.

Location

28 W Broadway, Boston, MA 02127

Directions

Fox & the knife image

