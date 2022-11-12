Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

review star

No reviews yet

400 W College Ave

Appleton, WI 54911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sangria Superstar
Wisconsin Old Fashioned
Canyon Road Cabernet

Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$8.00
Spotted Cow

Spotted Cow

$8.00
St. Pauli Girl NA

St. Pauli Girl NA

$8.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$8.00
Stone Arch Scottish Ale

Stone Arch Scottish Ale

$8.00
Vizzy Hard Seltzer

Vizzy Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00
Fox River Brewing Blu Bobber

Fox River Brewing Blu Bobber

$8.00

A refreshing ale, golden in color with a light blueberry aroma. Slightly sweet and bluish in color with a dense white head, this ale is highly drinkable with a fresh blueberry finish.

Wine

Canyon Road Cabernet

Canyon Road Cabernet

$8.00

This complex wine offers aromas of black currant, plum, blackberry, chocolate and coffee with notes of toasty oak. A delicious wine that finishes smooth and supple.

Canyon Road Chardonnay

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$8.00

Medium- bodied wine with notes of crisp apple and ripe citrus fruit with a hint of cinnamon spice.

Canyon Road Moscato

Canyon Road Moscato

$8.00

Canyon road Moscato has inviting notes of peaches and honey, followed by lusciously sweet flavors of ripe pears and lemons. The slight liveliness amplifies the sweet fruit aromas and flavors.

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio is a medium-bodied wine that has hints of green apple, citrus, white peach and floral blossom. Crisp, and leaves a refreshing and revitalizing finish on your palate.

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$8.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir is a medium-bodied wine with aromas of cherries and raspberries and accents of spice and vanilla. This smooth wine has a silky finish.

Liquor

Smirnoff Vodka

Smirnoff Vodka

$8.00
Tanqueray Gin

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00
Bacardi Rum

Bacardi Rum

$8.00
Malibu Rum

Malibu Rum

$8.00
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$8.00
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$8.00
Kessler American Whiskey

Kessler American Whiskey

$8.00
Christian Brothers Brandy

Christian Brothers Brandy

$8.00
Grey Goose Vodka

Grey Goose Vodka

$10.00
Bombay Sapphire Gin

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$10.00
Maker's Mark Bourbon Whisky

Maker's Mark Bourbon Whisky

$10.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$10.00
Dewar's White Label Scotch Whisky

Dewar's White Label Scotch Whisky

$10.00
Kahlua

Kahlua

$8.00

Cocktails

Wisconsin Old Fashioned

Wisconsin Old Fashioned

$8.00

Your choice of whiskey or brandy with Meyer Brothers mix and topped with sweet or sour.

Sangria Superstar

Sangria Superstar

$8.00
Cocomelon-ade

Cocomelon-ade

$4.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Sprite Zero

Sprite Zero

$3.00
Mr. Pibb Xtra

Mr. Pibb Xtra

$3.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.00
Kiddie Cocktail

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Snacks

Crazy Sweet Dark Chocolate Bar

$5.00

A rich, creamy treat featuring 00% cocoa. Gluten-free. Contains milk.

Crazy Sweet Milk Chocolate Bar

$5.00

A delicious milk chocolate treat with a rice crispy crunch. Gluten-free. Contains milk.

Gardetto's

Gardetto's

$2.00

Vegan. Contains wheat.

Goldfish

Goldfish

$2.00

Contains milk, wheat.

Snickers Bar

Snickers Bar

$2.00

Gluten-free. Contains milk, soy, peanuts, eggs.

Vande Walle's Chocolate Grahams

Vande Walle's Chocolate Grahams

$5.00

Enjoy a sweet treat with a crunch with this milk chocolate covered graham cracker snack. Contains milk, wheat.

Vande Walle's Meltaways

Vande Walle's Meltaways

$4.00
Vande Walle's Mixed Nuts

Vande Walle's Mixed Nuts

$5.00

Freshly roasted and lightly salted, a perfect mix of flavors. Gluten-free and vegan.

Vande Walle's Truffle Bar

Vande Walle's Truffle Bar

$3.00

A decadent dark chocolate center covered in just the right amount of milk chocolate. Contains milk.

Large P.A.C. Souvenir Cup

Large P.A.C. Souvenir Cup

$3.00

This 16oz reusable cup is perfect for soda, spirits and beer and is allowed inside the theater.

Small P.A.C. Souvenir Cup

Small P.A.C. Souvenir Cup

$3.00

This 9oz reusable cup is perfect for wine and is allowed inside the theater.

Premium Wines

Crazy Sweet Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans
Chloe Pinot Noir

Chloe Pinot Noir

$10.00

Monterey County, California 2016 - 13.9% Chloe Pinot Noir is an elegant, yet complex wine. It exudes fruit-forward flavors and aromas of fresh strawberry, juicy plum and black cherry. Finishing with soft notes of spicy clove and vanilla.

Daou Pessimist Red Blend

Daou Pessimist Red Blend

$12.00

Paso Robles, California 2017 - 15.2% Bestowing lush and generous flavors of black cherry, blueberry, crème de cassis and damp forest floor. Notes of lavender, anise and black olives, essences of pure dark berry fruit seemingly refuse to abate with a gorgeous fitting finale.

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00
Tortoise Creek Merlot

Tortoise Creek Merlot

$10.00

Clarksburg, California 2018 - 13.6% Full of fresh, bright aromas and flavors of blackberries, cherries, and herbs. It is round, rich and ripe with soft tannins.

Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

North Coast Sonoma County, California 2015 - 13.5% Beautiful citrus and apple flavors, followed closely by its delicious minerality. The wine’s acid is both balanced and integrated giving it a textured mid-palate and an elegant softness.

Maestro Riesling

Maestro Riesling

$10.00

Germany 2018 - 9% This wine is made from grapes grown in the Rhine region of Germany. It is slightly sweet with aromas and flavors of peaches and pears.

R. Mondavi Chardonnay

R. Mondavi Chardonnay

$12.00

Napa Valley, California 2018 - 14.6% Flavors of sun-ripened pineapple and lemon crème are layered by guava, Asian pear, and zesty grapefruit, all integrated with a toasty complexity.

Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Tuscany, Italy 2019 12% This wine offers fruity and delicate aromas of pineapple, green apples, and lemon peel. The flavors are balanced and are characterized by softness and ripeness.

Terra D'Oro Moscato

Terra D'Oro Moscato

$10.00

Northern Sacramento Valley, California 2019 - 9.5% This wine is vibrant with aromas of honey, white peach, honeysuckle, pineapple, and lemon zest on the nose. Vibrant flavors of Meyer lemon, pineapple, anise, and generous viscosity are showcased on the palate.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Large P.A.C. Souvenir Cup

Large P.A.C. Souvenir Cup

$3.00

This 16oz reusable cup is perfect for soda, spirits and beer and is allowed inside the theater.

Small P.A.C. Souvenir Cup

Small P.A.C. Souvenir Cup

$3.00

This 9oz reusable cup is perfect for wine and is allowed inside the theater.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are excited to offer pre-ordering for your upcoming performance! For intermission orders, select the performance start time as your pickup time. Only bottled water and drinks in a P.A.C. souvenir cup are allowed in the theater. ID required for all alcoholic drinks.

Location

400 W College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Gallery
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center image
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center image
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rookie's Sports Bar & Grill - Appleton
orange starNo Reviews
325 N.Appleton St Appleton, WI 54942
View restaurantnext
Bazil's Pub
orange star4.6 • 640
109 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Fratello's Waterfront - 501 WEST WATER STREET
orange starNo Reviews
501 WEST WATER STREET Appleton, WI 54913
View restaurantnext
The Shop Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
5015 W Greenville Drive Appleton, WI 54913
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Kimberly
orange starNo Reviews
800 S. Washington St. Kimberly, WI 54136
View restaurantnext
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Arboretum Drive Oshkosh, WI 54901
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Appleton

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Appleton
orange star4.5 • 1,746
3456 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Stone Arch Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 1,550
1004 S Olde Oneida St Appleton, WI 54915
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Mexicanos
orange star4.4 • 1,199
204 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Home Burger Bar
orange star4.7 • 945
205 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Appleton
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston