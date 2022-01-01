Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

The Fox and Crow Cafè

140 Reviews

$$$

70 Main Street

Wellfleet, MA 02667

Breakfast Sandwiches and Eggs

The Fox

$15.25

Tender baked egg on sourdough ciabatta with arugula, aged cheddar, bacon, heirloom tomato (in season only), dijonaise

Uncle Tim's Biscuit

$14.75

Sunny side organic egg on our flaky homemade buttermilk biscuit with shaved proscuitto, local greens, basil pesto, and crispy fried onion threads

Media Luna with Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Smoked Salmon/Jerusalem Bagel

$18.75

dill, cream cheese, house pickles, greens on the side

One Organic Egg, any style, with toast and greens

$8.00

Two Organic Eggs, any style, with toast and greens

$11.00

Three Organic Eggs, any style, with toast and greens

$13.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

The Gordon- Bacon and Cheese Sandwich, no egg

$13.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Breakfast Plates

Avocado Toast

$14.25

Chunky avocado, crumbled cotija, and pickled fresnos with our zesty cilantro citrus salsa, served open-faced on Iggy's multigrain bread

Baked Challah French Toast

$14.25

Thick custardy slices of our house made challah melded with seasonal fruits, served with Vermont maple syrup

Breakfast Mezze

$16.75

Jerusalem bagel with housemade cashew sweet pepper spread, roasted pumpkin seed spread, goat cheese, and toum (Lebanese garlic spread), served with seasonal local veggies

Gravlax and Jerusalem Bagel Plate

$18.75

In-house cured wild Alaskan salmon with whipped goat cheese, pickled red onion, dry salted capers, and greens

Quiche

$13.25

Served with seasonal greens

Saltfish Cakes

$14.25

Two crispy cod cakes made with Portuguese Bacalhau (dried salt cod), potato and onion

Breakfast Sides

"As You Wish" Granola with Non-Dairy Yogurt

$8.75

"As You Wish" Granola With Whole Milk Greek Yogurt

$7.75

Our house branded GF granola with whole milk Greek yogurt

Avocado Side (1/2, sliced)

$3.00

Breakfast Meats

$5.75

Thick sliced bacon, Black Forest ham, or breakfast sausage patties

Cup of Fruit

$6.25

Seasonal fruit, serves one, please inquire

Dressed Seasonal Greens

$4.25

With balsamic reduction or house vinaigrette

Gravlax Side Order

$7.00

Grilled Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.75

Jerusalem Bagel

$6.00

Salt and Vinegar Potatoes

$5.75

One Organic Egg

$2.00

Soft boiled, hard boiled (cold), fried or scrambled

Two Eggs

$4.00

Three Eggs

$6.00

Toast

$3.75

Multigrain bread or gluten free

Whole Milk Greek Yogurt, Plain

$4.00

From Our Ovens (Bakery)

Biscuits, Jalapeño–Cheddar Buttermilk

$4.75

Plain, cheddar, or hot pepper and cheddar

Biscuits, Plain Buttermilk

$4.50

Plain, cheddar, or hot pepper and cheddar

Jerusalem Bagels

$5.25

Smothered with sesame seeds

Muffins, Blueberry

$4.25

Blueberry and other flavors

Muffins, DAILY

$4.25

Blueberry and other flavors

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$4.75

Banana Bread

$2.75

Handpies, VEGGIE

$5.00

Danish, Fruit and Cheese

$5.00

Handpies, VEGAN

$5.75

Handpies, Meat

$5.25

Brunch Cocktails

Fox and Crow Bloody Mary

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mimosa, Cranberry

$13.00

Mimosa, Mango

$13.00

Bellini (Peach Mimosa)

$14.00

BLOOD ORANGE SUNSET SPRITZ

$14.00

Anytime Spritzer

$13.00

Tonic water, seltzer, Cynar and lime over ice, tall glass

Small Plates

Basque Oysters

$12.00Out of stock

Chilled Mussel Gazpacho

$12.00Out of stock

Classic gazpacho with three shelled mussels, cucumber, onion, garlic and a little spice, with torn focaccia croutons

Focaccia

$7.00

Gambas al Ajillo

$16.00

Goat Cheese Pastel

$13.00

Goat cheese folded with herbs and leeks, with marinated golden beets, served with focaccia toast

Green Hummus

$9.00

Super greens blended with garbanzos, tahini, garlic and fresh herbs, served with house crackers

Homemade Ravioli (2)

$17.00

Little Stuffies

$15.00

Three baked littleneck clams stuffed with chorizo, onion, garlic and panko

Salt Cod Croquettes

$13.00

Panko-crusted fritters of salt cod, russet potato, and onion, with tarragon beurre blanc

Scallop Crudo

$13.00Out of stock

Day boat scallops, marinated in a citrus saffron broth

Tigres (Stuffed Mussels) (5 per order)

$12.00

Wild Shrimp and Roasted Garlic Brochettes

$15.00

Skewered pepper crusted shrimp with roasted garlic and preserved lemon

Buttermilk Fried Oysters (6)

$29.00

Salads, Greens, Beans, and Veg

Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, garlic focaccia croutons

Green Salad

$12.00

Tart Apple and Bitter Greens

$17.00

Shares and Larger Plates

Pan Roasted Monkfish

$29.00

Monkfish fillet with extra virgin olive oil, heirloom tomatoes, castelveltrano olives

Picanha

$33.00

Grilled thin-cut ribeye, Ancho chili rub, roasted fennel, salsa verde

Braised Short Ribs over Manchego Polenta with Romesco Sauce

$38.00

(V)Vegetarian Mezze

$19.00

Marinated olives, green hummus, herbed broad beans, roasted seasonal vegetables, and toum (Lebanese garlic spread) with herbed olive oil and house crackers

Cataplana

$32.00

Portuguese seafood stew with clams, white fish, shrimp, sweet peppers, onion, potato, garlic, white wine and herbs, served with crusty bread

Muhamarra Shrimp and Scallops

$32.00

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Homemade Raviolo (4)

$32.00

Chicken Roulade

$28.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

House Smash Burger

$16.00

Double 3 oz. patties, smashed on the flattop, served with shredded iceberg lettuce, thin sliced tomato, grilled onions, American cheese, special sauce on a potato bun

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Boneless chicken thighs, marinated in a spicy buttermilk brine, crusted with panko and semolina, deep fried till crispy, served with pickled red onion and mayo on brioche bun

Tofu Bahn Mi

$16.00

Our vegan version of the classic Bahn Mi with seared tofu, mushroom paté, pickled carrot, cilatro, vegan sriracha mayo on French bread

Fried Cod Sandwich

$16.00

Lettuce, spicy house pickles and tartar sauce on a brioche bun

Oyster Mushrooom Po' Boy

$17.00Out of stock

"Deep fried local organic mushrooms on brioche bun with shredded lettuce, with pickled cucumber slaw and tartar sauce "

For the Little Ones

Single Cheeseburger

$8.00

3 oz. sirloin burger, American Cheese, potato bun, fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American on country white, fries

Veggie Plate with Cheddar Cubes

$5.00

Seasonal veggies with ranch dressing on the side

Fruit Plate

$7.00

Seasonal fruits with agave yogurt dip

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

Cut fresh every day

House Slaw

$6.00

Shredded red cabbage and carrot tossed with a tangy vinaigrette dressing

Focaccia

$7.00

Pickled Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Late Night Pintxos (after 9:30PM)

Gilda- Anchovy/Olive (one piece)

$1.50

Gambas Al Ajillo

$14.00

Whole Piquillo Peppers with Seasoned Yogurt and Onion Crisps

$6.00

Focaccia with Seasoned Butter

$7.00

Empanada (Beef)

$7.00

Barista

AMERICANO

$3.00

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75+

CORTADO

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$3.00

FLAT WHITE

$3.75+

HOT CHAI LATTE

$3.75+

HOT COCOA

$4.00+

HOT DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$5.25+

HOT LATTE

$4.75+

HOT MOCHA

$5.50+

HOT TEA LATTE

$3.75+

ICED AMERICANO

$3.00

ICED CHAI LATTE

$3.75+

ICED DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$5.25+

ICED LATTE

$4.25+

ICED MOCHA

$5.50+

ICED THAI LATTE

$4.75+

MACCHIATO

$3.00

MATCHA LATTE

$3.75+

RED EYE

$2.75+

ICED TEA LATTE

$3.75+

Other Beverages

Fever Tree Sodas

$3.50

Hoppy Refresher, nonalcoholic beverage

$4.25

JUICE, CRANBERRY from Wareham growers

$4.00

JUICE, ORANGE 12 oz

$4.00

JUICE, RED GRAPEFRUIT, 12 oz

$4.00

LASSI, (V) MANGO, 12 OZ

$8.00

LASSI, (V) RASPBERRY

$8.00

LASSI, DAIRY, MANGO, 12 oz (Copy)

$7.00

LASSI, DAIRY, RASPBERRY, 12 oz

$7.00

MILK, CHOCOLATE, ORGANIC

$4.00

MILK, PLAIN, ORGANIC

$4.00

MILK, STRAWBERRY, ORGANIC

$4.00

MYLK, plant-based milks

$4.00

NITRO COFFEE, in can

$4.00

RISHI SPARKLING TEA, RISHI

$4.00

WATER, MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING MINERAL

$5.00+

WATER, SPINDRIFT SPARKLING

$2.00

WATER, TOPO CHICO (Copy)

$2.25

Juice, Or/Peach/Mango

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Fountain Sodas

$3.50

LEMONADE

$5.00

CRANBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Sweet Baking Desserts

Amoretti Pyramid

$6.00

Chocolate Bombe

$6.00

Salted Caramel Chocolate Mini-Cake

$6.00

Desserts Made In-house

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Fruit Cheesecake Cup

$7.00

Clothing

Women's T's

$28.00

Unisex T's

$28.00

Kid's T's

$22.00

Women's Hoodie

$68.00

Unisex Hoodie

$52.00

Women's 3/4 Sleeve Tunic

$36.00

Long Sleeved Unisex T

$30.00

Whole Bean Coffee by the Bag

Speedwell Coffee

$16.00

Barrington Coffee Roasters

$16.00

Tote Bags

100% Recycled Cotton Tote

$18.00

Teas

Mem Tea, boxed loose tea

$6.75

Stickers

Sticker

$1.00

Hats

Slouch Beanie

$20.00

Trucker

$19.00

Knit Beanie

$20.00

Travel Mug (includes two lids)

Red

$26.00

White

$26.00

Black

$26.00

Tea and Coffee Accesories

Tea Infuser

$21.99

Pod Over Coffee Carafe

$27.50

Prez Hall Cookbook

Pres Hall Cookbook

$40.00

COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.50+

COLD BREW

$4.50+

HOT TEA

Hot Tea

$3.00+

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$3.00+

Pintxos

Gilda- Anchovy/Olive (one piece)

$1.50

Empanada

$7.00

Oysters

Half Dozen

$15.00

Dozen

$30.00

Three Oysters

$9.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Squid Stew

$12.00
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Unique food in a welcoming setting! Join us in the garden for a magical experience.

70 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667

