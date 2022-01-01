- Home
The Fox and Crow Cafè
140 Reviews
$$$
70 Main Street
Wellfleet, MA 02667
Breakfast Sandwiches and Eggs
The Fox
Tender baked egg on sourdough ciabatta with arugula, aged cheddar, bacon, heirloom tomato (in season only), dijonaise
Uncle Tim's Biscuit
Sunny side organic egg on our flaky homemade buttermilk biscuit with shaved proscuitto, local greens, basil pesto, and crispy fried onion threads
Media Luna with Ham and Cheese
Smoked Salmon/Jerusalem Bagel
dill, cream cheese, house pickles, greens on the side
One Organic Egg, any style, with toast and greens
Two Organic Eggs, any style, with toast and greens
Three Organic Eggs, any style, with toast and greens
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich
The Gordon- Bacon and Cheese Sandwich, no egg
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Breakfast Plates
Avocado Toast
Chunky avocado, crumbled cotija, and pickled fresnos with our zesty cilantro citrus salsa, served open-faced on Iggy's multigrain bread
Baked Challah French Toast
Thick custardy slices of our house made challah melded with seasonal fruits, served with Vermont maple syrup
Breakfast Mezze
Jerusalem bagel with housemade cashew sweet pepper spread, roasted pumpkin seed spread, goat cheese, and toum (Lebanese garlic spread), served with seasonal local veggies
Gravlax and Jerusalem Bagel Plate
In-house cured wild Alaskan salmon with whipped goat cheese, pickled red onion, dry salted capers, and greens
Quiche
Served with seasonal greens
Saltfish Cakes
Two crispy cod cakes made with Portuguese Bacalhau (dried salt cod), potato and onion
Breakfast Sides
"As You Wish" Granola with Non-Dairy Yogurt
"As You Wish" Granola With Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
Our house branded GF granola with whole milk Greek yogurt
Avocado Side (1/2, sliced)
Breakfast Meats
Thick sliced bacon, Black Forest ham, or breakfast sausage patties
Cup of Fruit
Seasonal fruit, serves one, please inquire
Dressed Seasonal Greens
With balsamic reduction or house vinaigrette
Gravlax Side Order
Grilled Buttermilk Biscuit
Jerusalem Bagel
Salt and Vinegar Potatoes
One Organic Egg
Soft boiled, hard boiled (cold), fried or scrambled
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
Toast
Multigrain bread or gluten free
Whole Milk Greek Yogurt, Plain
From Our Ovens (Bakery)
Biscuits, Jalapeño–Cheddar Buttermilk
Plain, cheddar, or hot pepper and cheddar
Biscuits, Plain Buttermilk
Plain, cheddar, or hot pepper and cheddar
Jerusalem Bagels
Smothered with sesame seeds
Muffins, Blueberry
Blueberry and other flavors
Muffins, DAILY
Blueberry and other flavors
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
Banana Bread
Handpies, VEGGIE
Danish, Fruit and Cheese
Handpies, VEGAN
Handpies, Meat
Brunch Cocktails
Small Plates
Basque Oysters
Chilled Mussel Gazpacho
Classic gazpacho with three shelled mussels, cucumber, onion, garlic and a little spice, with torn focaccia croutons
Focaccia
Gambas al Ajillo
Goat Cheese Pastel
Goat cheese folded with herbs and leeks, with marinated golden beets, served with focaccia toast
Green Hummus
Super greens blended with garbanzos, tahini, garlic and fresh herbs, served with house crackers
Homemade Ravioli (2)
Little Stuffies
Three baked littleneck clams stuffed with chorizo, onion, garlic and panko
Salt Cod Croquettes
Panko-crusted fritters of salt cod, russet potato, and onion, with tarragon beurre blanc
Scallop Crudo
Day boat scallops, marinated in a citrus saffron broth
Tigres (Stuffed Mussels) (5 per order)
Wild Shrimp and Roasted Garlic Brochettes
Skewered pepper crusted shrimp with roasted garlic and preserved lemon
Buttermilk Fried Oysters (6)
Salads, Greens, Beans, and Veg
Shares and Larger Plates
Pan Roasted Monkfish
Monkfish fillet with extra virgin olive oil, heirloom tomatoes, castelveltrano olives
Picanha
Grilled thin-cut ribeye, Ancho chili rub, roasted fennel, salsa verde
Braised Short Ribs over Manchego Polenta with Romesco Sauce
(V)Vegetarian Mezze
Marinated olives, green hummus, herbed broad beans, roasted seasonal vegetables, and toum (Lebanese garlic spread) with herbed olive oil and house crackers
Cataplana
Portuguese seafood stew with clams, white fish, shrimp, sweet peppers, onion, potato, garlic, white wine and herbs, served with crusty bread
Muhamarra Shrimp and Scallops
Fish and Chips
Homemade Raviolo (4)
Chicken Roulade
Burgers and Sandwiches
House Smash Burger
Double 3 oz. patties, smashed on the flattop, served with shredded iceberg lettuce, thin sliced tomato, grilled onions, American cheese, special sauce on a potato bun
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken thighs, marinated in a spicy buttermilk brine, crusted with panko and semolina, deep fried till crispy, served with pickled red onion and mayo on brioche bun
Tofu Bahn Mi
Our vegan version of the classic Bahn Mi with seared tofu, mushroom paté, pickled carrot, cilatro, vegan sriracha mayo on French bread
Fried Cod Sandwich
Lettuce, spicy house pickles and tartar sauce on a brioche bun
Oyster Mushrooom Po' Boy
"Deep fried local organic mushrooms on brioche bun with shredded lettuce, with pickled cucumber slaw and tartar sauce "
For the Little Ones
Sides
Late Night Pintxos (after 9:30PM)
Barista
AMERICANO
CAFE AU LAIT
CAPPUCCINO
CORTADO
ESPRESSO
FLAT WHITE
HOT CHAI LATTE
HOT COCOA
HOT DIRTY CHAI LATTE
HOT LATTE
HOT MOCHA
HOT TEA LATTE
ICED AMERICANO
ICED CHAI LATTE
ICED DIRTY CHAI LATTE
ICED LATTE
ICED MOCHA
ICED THAI LATTE
MACCHIATO
MATCHA LATTE
RED EYE
ICED TEA LATTE
Other Beverages
Fever Tree Sodas
Hoppy Refresher, nonalcoholic beverage
JUICE, CRANBERRY from Wareham growers
JUICE, ORANGE 12 oz
JUICE, RED GRAPEFRUIT, 12 oz
LASSI, (V) MANGO, 12 OZ
LASSI, (V) RASPBERRY
LASSI, DAIRY, MANGO, 12 oz (Copy)
LASSI, DAIRY, RASPBERRY, 12 oz
MILK, CHOCOLATE, ORGANIC
MILK, PLAIN, ORGANIC
MILK, STRAWBERRY, ORGANIC
MYLK, plant-based milks
NITRO COFFEE, in can
RISHI SPARKLING TEA, RISHI
WATER, MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING MINERAL
WATER, SPINDRIFT SPARKLING
WATER, TOPO CHICO (Copy)
Juice, Or/Peach/Mango
Arnold Palmer
Fountain Sodas
LEMONADE
CRANBERRY LEMONADE
Brunch Cocktails
Sweet Baking Desserts
Desserts Made In-house
Clothing
Whole Bean Coffee by the Bag
Tote Bags
Stickers
Travel Mug (includes two lids)
Tea and Coffee Accesories
Prez Hall Cookbook
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Unique food in a welcoming setting! Join us in the garden for a magical experience.
70 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667