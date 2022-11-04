Fox & Crow imageView gallery
Fox & Crow

630 Reviews

$$

594 Palisade Avenue

Jersey City, NJ 07307

Boneless Wings
California Club Burger
Classic Burger

Munchies

Art's Nachos

$11.00

chips / cheese / jalapeno peppers / pico de gallo / sour cream / black beans

Boneless Wings

$12.00
Foxy Fries

$9.50

hand cut pub fries / queso / bacon

Hand Cut Pub Fries

$6.50
Onion Rings

$7.00

homemade crispy beer batter

Wings

$10.00
Chips and Guacamole

$9.00
Chips and Queso

$9.00
Chips and Salsa

$9.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$12.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$15.00

Light(ish)

Beet Salad

$14.00

beets / goat cheese / walnuts / seasonal fruit / balsamic

Pub Salad

$18.00

greens / chicken / bacon / avocado / tomato / egg

Garden Salad

$8.00

greens / tomato / cucumber

Mix & Match Tacos

$10.00

Chicken- corn & black bean salsa / lime & cilantro cream Fish- blackened tuna / pineapple & cucumber salsa / wasabi sauce Pork- shredded pork / salsa verde / chopped onion & cilantro Veggie- black bean / salsa verde / avocado

Cowboy Salad

$18.00

Feast

Baby Back BBQ Ribs

$19.00

half rack slow roasted / homemade coleslaw / hand cut fries

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

avocado / lettuce / tomato / paprika & garlic aioli / hand cut fries

California Club Burger

$18.00

cheddar / avocado / crispy bacon / lettuce / tomato / hand cut fries

Cajun Spiced Burger

$18.00

monterey jack cheese / crispy onion / lettuce / tomato / paprika & garlic aioli / hand cut fries

Classic Burger

$17.00

cheddar cheese / caramelized onion / hand cut fries

Old Blue Burger

$18.00

blue cheese / bacon marmalade / hand cut fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

pulled pork / coleslaw / hand cut fries

"Philly" Cheesesteak

$15.00

caramelized onion / peppers / jalapeño aioli / hand cut fries

Spicy Crow

$18.00

fried chicken / pickle celery relish / avocado / lettuce / chipotle mayo / hand cut fries

Patty Melt with Fries

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.00

To Go Drinks

4 Pack - Downeast Original Cider

$18.00

6 Pack - Brooklyn Lager

$18.00
6 Pack - Narragansett

$18.00

6 Pack - Raging Bitch IPA

$18.00

6 Pack - Sculpin IPA

$18.00Out of stock
6 Pack - Six Point The Crisp

$18.00

6 Pack - Tecate

$18.00

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$5.00Out of stock
Brooklyn Lager

$5.00

Clown Shoes

$6.00
Downeast Original Cider

$5.00
Flying Dog Raging Bitch IPA

$5.00
Lagunitas A Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Ale

$5.00
Narragansett Lager

$5.00Out of stock
New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.00
Six Point The Crisp

$5.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Pub & Parlour

Website

Location

594 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Directions

