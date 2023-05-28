Restaurant info

The Fox Falcon by David Burke tavern menu is Modern American with Chef Burke’s signature popovers served steaming hot, Lobster Dumplings, Clothesline Bacon and various cuts of his famous U.S. patented Pink Himalayan Salt Aged Beef. The appetizers include Chickpea and Herb Hummus, Meat & Cheese Board, Wings & Rings, Chopped Salad, Little Gem Caesar Salad and more. Entrées include Short Rib, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Rigatoni with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe, Falafel Burger, Foxy Burger, Tuna Steak Teriyaki, Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Pot Pie and many more selections. Desserts include Spiced Chocolate Pot De Crème, Apple Crostata and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

