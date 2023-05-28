Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fox & Falcon

review star

No reviews yet

19 Valley Street

South Orange, NJ 07079

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

appetizer

tuna tartare tacos

$18.00

deviled egs

$14.00

spring burrata

$21.00

Caesar Wedge Salad

$17.00

chopped salad

$16.00

popovers (2)

$6.00

popovers (4)

$12.00

chick pea & herb hummus

$15.00

mussels

$18.00

lobster dumplings

$18.00

clothesline bacon

$24.00

entree

rigatoni sausage broccoli rabe

$26.00

foxy burger

$23.00

Falafel burger

$21.00

salmon

$33.00

Miso Marinated Halibut

$42.00

seared tuna

$36.00

Pork chop char siu

$34.00

ricotta gnocchi

$28.00

Spring Chicken

$36.00

seared duck breast

$36.00

beef

8oz filet

$42.00

NY Strip

$45.00

porterhouse for 2

$150.00

12oz prime rib

$29.95Out of stock

16oz prime rib

$39.95Out of stock

sides

3 for 24 sides

$24.00

falcon fries

$9.00

truffle fries

$9.00

Pea risotto

$9.00

spring succotash

$9.00

spinach & mushrooms

$9.00

broccoli rabe

$9.00

Fries

$9.00

dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$14.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Key Lime Pie

$14.00

Mixed Berries

$11.00

Lobster Tail

$18.00

Cake Pop Tree

$22.00

coconut cake

$14.00

Berries short cake

$14.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Specials

Lamb Ragu

$20.00

Mussels 3

$18.00

BOLOGNAISE

$24.00

CowBoy Steak

$75.00

Surf & Turf

$120.00

Straw Rhubarb

$15.00

Brunch

Appetizers

popovers (2)

$6.00

popovers (4)

$12.00

lobster dumplings

$18.00

mussels

$18.00

Sugar Donuts

$14.00

chick pea & herb hummus

$15.00

clothesline bacon

$24.00

deviled egs

$14.00

tuna tartare tacos

$18.00

chopped salad

$16.00

Caesar Wedge Salad

$17.00

Granola

$12.00Out of stock

Main Eat's

French Toast

$21.00

Avocado Toast

$24.00

Vegetable Quiche

$21.00

Shakshouka

$23.00

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

Foxy Burger

$23.00

Salmon

$33.00

Falafel burger

$21.00

ricotta gnocchi

$28.00

rigatoni sausage broccoli rabe

$26.00

Sides

falcon fries

$9.00

spring succotash

$9.00

truffle fries

$9.00

broccoli rabe

$9.00

spinach & mushrooms

$9.00

Pea risotto

$9.00

Brunch Specials

Mussels 3 Ways

$18.00

Flounder Sandwich

$22.00

Salmon Burger

$22.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Corned Beef Hash

$21.00

Liquor

Vodka

Goose

$12.00

Goose La Poire

$12.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Kettle Orange

$11.00

Kettle Citron

$11.00

Tito's

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Rum

Malibu

$12.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Ocho Bacardi

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Tequila

Coranzan Blanco

$11.00

Vida Mazcal

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Resposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1943

$41.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

jack Daniels

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Blad & Bow

$14.00

Sagamore Rye

$11.00

Sagamore DDB Oak

$12.00

Jamson

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$13.00

Bullet Rye

$12.00

Bullet Bourbon

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$13.00

Angle Envey

$14.00

Amaro

$12.00

Basil Hagden

$15.00

Blantons

$18.00

Scotch

Johnny Black

$15.00

Macallan 12yr

$19.00

Glenlivet

$18.00

Glenfiddich

$18.00

Balvene

$18.00

Dewars

$11.00

Johnny BLUE

$45.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Fire Ball

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Peach Tree

$11.00

Sambucca

$12.00

Mr Black

$12.00

Apple Pucker

$11.00

Licor 43

$13.00

Balieys

$13.00

Signature Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Foxy Margarita

$16.00

Menage A Trois

$18.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$14.00

Irish Manahattan

$16.00

Pineapple Daiquiri

$16.00

Misunderstood Old Fashion

$15.00

Ginger & Oak

$16.00

Stone Sour

$16.00

Cucumber Mint Bubbles

$15.00

Blossom & Bubbles

$15.00

Mock Tails

Toucan

$8.00

Raspberry Fever

$8.00Out of stock

Special Lemonade

$7.00

Special Iced Tea

$7.00

Beer

Draft

Soma Reservation

$10.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Coney Island

$9.00

Guiness

$9.00

Four City

$9.00

Peroni

$8.00

Kane

$8.00

Founders

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Blu Moon

$8.00

Soma Dockside

$9.00

Sam Adams

$9.00

Bottle

Heineken O

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Founders IPA

$9.00

Corona

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Miller High Life

$6.00

Pitcher

Gunniness

$34.00

Kane

$34.00

Blue Moon

$30.00

Coney Island Mermaid

$30.00

Soma Dockside

$34.00

Soma Reservation IPA

$38.00

Sam Adams

$34.00

Perroni

$30.00

Fat Tire

$30.00

Four City

$34.00

Wine

Red Wine

Francis Coppola P/Noir GLS

$14.00

Underwood GLS

$16.00

Rebellios GLS

$18.00

Sebastiani Cab GLS

$16.00

Poggio GLS

$16.00

Felino Malbec GLS

$16.00

Trapiche GLS

$14.00

Silvan BTL

$128.00

Etude BTL

$120.00

Belle Glos BTL

$154.00

Taub Heritance BTL

$112.00

Pio Cesare Barolo BTL

$250.00

Badia Riserva BTL

$96.00

Riecine Riserva BTL

$180.00

Francis Coppola P/Noir BTL

$54.00

Underwood BTL

$58.00

Silvan BTL

Rebellios BTL

$70.00

Sebastiani Cab BTL

$60.00

Poggio BTL

$60.00

Felino Malbec BTL

$60.00

Trapiche BTL

$54.00

White Wine

Barone Fini GLS

$14.00

Santa Marg GLS

$18.00

Francis Coppola Chard GLS

$14.00

St Francis GLS

$16.00

Sonoma Chard GLS

$18.00

Kim Crawford GLS

$16.00

Whispering Angel GLS

$20.00

Giunco GLS

$15.00

Barone Fini BTL

$54.00

Santa Marg BTL

$70.00

Francis Coppola Chard BTL

$54.00

St Francis BTL

$60.00

Sonoma Chard BTL

$70.00

Kim Crawford BTL

$60.00

Whispering Angel

$90.00

Giunco

$58.00

Sparkling

Prosecco

$10.00

Sake

Hou Hou Shu

$36.00

Watari Bune

$40.00

Daiginjo

$52.00

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$8.00

Saratoga Still

$8.00

Tea Hot

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00

Coffees

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$4.00

Expressco

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Sushi

Rolls Sushi

SeaWeed Salad

$10.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$18.00

California Roll

$14.00

Salmon Avo Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura

$20.00

Dragon Roll

$24.00

Red Horse Maki

$27.00

Mango Roll

$23.00

Naruto Maki

$20.00

Nigiri Special

$24.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Veggie Maki

$14.00

Small Boat (2)

$78.00

Large Boat (4)

$135.00

Nigiri

Nigiri Tuna

$8.00

Nigiri Salmon

$8.00

Nigiri YellowTail

$8.00

Nigiri Eel

$8.00

Nigiri Scallop

$10.00

Nigiri White Tuna

$8.00

Nigiri Flying Fish

$8.00

Sashimi

Sash Tuna

$12.00

Sash Salmon

$12.00

Sash Yellow Tail

$12.00

Sash Eel

$12.00

Sash Scallop

$15.00

Sash WhiteTuna

$12.00

Sash Flying Fish

$12.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH Drinks

HH Red Wine

$10.00

HH White Wine

$10.00

HH Cocktail

$10.00

HH Martini

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

HH DRAFT

$6.00

hh dRAFT

$7.00

HH Food

HH California Roll

$12.00

HH Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

coconut shrimp

$12.00

foxy wings

$12.00

totchos

$12.00

philly egg rolls

$12.00

Kids

KIDS FOOD

chicken fingers & fries

$12.00

kids burger

$14.00

butter pasta

$12.00

tomato sauce pasta

$12.00

EVENTS

Oliver & Alexi

$65.00

Event Filet

$10.00

Event MISC

Event Cake Cutting

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Fox Falcon by David Burke tavern menu is Modern American with Chef Burke’s signature popovers served steaming hot, Lobster Dumplings, Clothesline Bacon and various cuts of his famous U.S. patented Pink Himalayan Salt Aged Beef. The appetizers include Chickpea and Herb Hummus, Meat & Cheese Board, Wings & Rings, Chopped Salad, Little Gem Caesar Salad and more. Entrées include Short Rib, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Rigatoni with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe, Falafel Burger, Foxy Burger, Tuna Steak Teriyaki, Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Pot Pie and many more selections. Desserts include Spiced Chocolate Pot De Crème, Apple Crostata and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Website

Location

19 Valley Street, South Orange, NJ 07079

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Miti Miti NJ
orange starNo Reviews
10 Sloan Street South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
Grid Iron Waffle Shop
orange star3.5 • 264
12 S Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
orange starNo Reviews
6 W. South Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
Bistro d'Azur
orange starNo Reviews
14 Academy Street South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
Ani Ramen House - Maplewood
orange star4.7 • 2,368
149 Maplewood Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Lorena's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
160 Maplewood Avenue Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Orange

BGR - New Jersey
orange star4.3 • 1,062
9 West South Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Orange
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston