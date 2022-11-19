- Home
- Boulder City
- Barbeque
- Fox Smokehouse BBQ
Fox Smokehouse BBQ
930 Nevada Way
Boulder City, NV 89005
Popular Items
Starters
Cowboy Corn Bites
Our Cowboy Cornbites are a blend of sweet corn, creamy cheese goodnes combined with bacon and a little zing for a mouthwatering bite.
Pickle Fries
Thinkly cut pickles, battered and deep fried ending in perfect crunch.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Double beer batter dipped and deep fried.
Cowboy Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in our Cowboy Beans topped with shredded cheese and onions.
Smokehouse Chicken Wings Appetizer
Our signature wings smoked to perfection, Choice of mild bbq sauce, spicy bbq sauce, teriyaki, buffalo or dry.
Fried Green Beans
Weekly Special
Tomato soup and Grilled cheese
Tomato Bisque, Grilled cheese sandwhich with bacon.
Soup Of The Day Cup
Sloppy Fries
Loaded Tots
Golden tator tots deep fried to perfection topped with cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, chives and choice of meat
Western Burger
Burger topped with Mild BBQ sauce, onion rings, Bacon and your choise of cheese, with a side.
Chili Bowl
Smokehouse Specialties
BBQ Sundae
All your favorites in one bowl layered to perfection! Layers in order: Cowboy Beans, Cole Slaw, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy toped with Shredded Cheddar and a roll! Add meat: Pulled Pork, Sausage, Chicken $4.88; Brisket, Tri Tip, Turkey $5.88; Burnt Ends $6.50 No subsititutes OR ordering a deconstructed Sundae.
Tacos
Two tacos: choice of meat, mix or match: Chicken, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Brisket, Tri Tip, Turkey; lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, jalapenos and sour cream upon request.
Loaded Baked Potato
One pound + baked potato topped with: butter, sour cream, choice of meat, cheddar cheese, choice of mild or spicy bbq sauce & chives. Meats: Brisket, Tri Tip, Turkey, Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Sausage.
Deep Fried 1/2 Rack Ribs
A Half Rack of Our ST. Louis Pork Ribs, DEEP FRIED and Tossed in your choice of sauce!!
Chicken Fried Steak
Our signature smokehouse brisket burger breaded and fried!! Served with veggies, and one choice of side.
Smoked Ribeye & Veggies
Served Wednesday - Sunday at 3pm-8pm. Perfectly cooked smoked 14oz. Ribeye with Veggies, served with one side and a choice of Texas toast or cornbread.
Prime Rib King
Served Wednesday - Sunday at 3pm-8pm. Perfectly cooked smoked 14oz. Prime Rib served with one side and a choice of Texas toast or cornbread.
Sides
Sm French Fries
Deep fried to a golden crunch and seasoned with our house fry salt.
Sm Sweet Fries
Sweet potato fries deep fried and seasoned with our house fry salt.
Sm Mac & Cheese
Our homemade mac n cheese recipe delivers a loving kick!
Sm Okra
Southern style and seasoned deep fried okra.
Sm Cowboy Beans
Another special house crafted recipe delivering flavorful bite after bite.
Sm Collard Greens
You guessed it! Another great recipe. Our homemade greens with a kick. Perfect side to any bbq!
Sm Potato Salad
Our homemade potato salad is loaded with flavor. Perfect paring with our bbq meats.
Sm Colesaw
Homemade coleslaw and seasoned just right. Great refreshing side for any of our bbq meats.
Sm Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Mashed potatoes with savory brown gravy. Delicious!!
Sm 50\50
Our locals favorite two sides in ONE... Half Mac & Cheese and Half Cowboy Beans!!
Baked Potato
Just a baked potato with the toppings: butter, sour cream and chives. (Meat comes on the loaded baked potato in the Smokehouse Specialties.)
Corn on the Cob
5 inch Corn on the Cob served with butter on the side.
Sm Creamy Spinach
Side Caeser
Small Caesar salad with parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.
Side Salad
Small salad topped with tomatos, cheese and croutons. With your choice of dressing.
Cornbread
Our sweet cornbread served with butter.
Texas toast
Grilled Texas Toasted served with butter.
Biscuit & Honey Butter
Our Homemade biscuit (one) and honey butter!
Lg French Fries
Deep fried to a golden crunch and seasoned with our house fry salt.
Lg Sweet Fries
Sweet potato fries deep fried and seasoned with our house fry salt.
Lg Mac & Cheese
Our homemade mac n cheese recipe delivers a loving kick!
Lg Okra
Southern style and seasoned deep fried okra.
Lg Cowboy Beans
Another special house crafted recipe delivering flavorful bite after bite.
Lg Collard Greens
You guessed it! Another great recipe. Our homemade greens with a kick. Perfect side to any bbq!
Lg Potato Salad
Our homemade potato salad is loaded with flavor. Perfect paring with our bbq meats.
Lg Colesaw
Homemade coleslaw and seasoned just right. Great refreshing side for any of our bbq meats.
Lg Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Mashed potatoes with savory brown gravy. Delicious!!
Lg 50\50
Our locals favorite two sides in ONE... Half Mac & Cheese and Half Cowboy Beans!!
Lg Creamy Spinach
Honey Butter
Homemade honey butter!!
Smokehouse Salads
Chopped Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatos, black olives, cheese, croutons and egg. With your choice of dressing. ADD ANY MEAT FOR ADDITIONAL COST
Taco Shell Salad
Homemade taco shell topped with cowboy beans, lettuce, tomatoes,black olives, cheese, jalapenos and sour cream. ADD ANY MEAT FOR ADDITIONAL COST
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons. ADD ANY MEAT FOR ADDITIONAL COST
Side Salad
Small salad topped with tomatos, cheese and croutons. With your choice of dressing.
Side Caeser
Small Caesar salad with parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Sloppy Fox
2 of our Award Wining brisket burger patties, piled high with pulked pork, double bacon, extra cheese, pickle fries and coleslaw. Over a pound of meat!!
Spicy JD
2 of our Award Winning brisket burger patties smothered in mac & cheese, bacon, more cheese, cowboy cornbites, jalapenos and bbq mayo!!
Smokehouse Burger
Angus Beef mixed with our seasoned Brisket, served with two slices of colby cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles with our homemade BBQ mayo... IT'S GOOD!!
Veggie Burger
Homemade with 3 types of pinto beans,mushooms, onions, celery, carrots and a bunch of secret ingredients. NOT VEGAN. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, picklels and mayo.
Brisket Philly
Smoked Brisket served with grilled peppers and onions, smothered with provolone cheese, on a toasted hoagie roll.
My Chicky
Our boneless, skinless chicken thigh marinated overnight with our secret rub, served on a large toasted bun. Topped with coleslaw, onions, pickles and pepperoncinis and BBQ sauce.
The Oklahoman
Pulled pork with grilled peppers and onions smothered in pepperjack cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
The Porky
Seasoned and smoked with hickory wood, served on a huge toasted bun. Topped with coleslaw, onions, pickels and pepperoncinis.
The Brisket
Certified Angus Beef, cooked low & slow, seasoned with our Texas style rub, sliced and piled high on grilled texas toast. topped with coleslaw, onions, pickles, pepperoncinis.
Sliders
Your choice of meat, mix or match, Chicken, Pork, Brisket, or Tri Tip served on two huge toasted buns. Topped with coleslaw, onions, pickels and pepperoncinis.
Tri-Tip
Served with sliced red onions and provolone cheese, piled high on grilled Texas Toast.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Served HOT on Texas Toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles!
French Dip
Juicy thin sliced Ribeye, on a toasted hoagie. Served with Au Jus. Choice of one side.
Sloppy Jo
New Local FAV! Smoked Brisket tossed with peppers , onions & BBQ sauce. Topped with your choice of cheese, and pick your side!
Beef N Cheddar
Smoked PRIME RIB Meat on a huge bun topped with nacho cheese! With a choice of one side.
Create Your Plate
Meat By The Pound
Burnt Ends
Brunt Ends seasoned with our Texas Rub
Brisket
Certified Angus Beef, cooked low & slow, seasoned with our Texas Style Rub.
Tri Tip
Cooked low & slow, seasoned with our Texas Style Rub.
Pulled Pork
Seasoned with our homemade rub, smoked with hickory wood.
Sausage
Smoked Andouille Sausage
Turkey
Smoked and Seasoned! Served HOT
Chicken
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs marinated with our secret rub.
1\2 Baby Back
Full Baby Back
St. Louis Ribs (Per Bone)
St. Louis Pork Ribs - scroll to bottom of screen to enter number of ribs
Half Rack
ST. Louis Pork Ribs
Full Rack
Salmon Blackened (6oz)
Salmon Pan Seared (6oz)
Flintstones-Style BEEF RIBS $18 Per Pound
1#
1.25
1.5#
1.75#
2#
2.25#
2.5#
2.75#
3#
3.25
3.5#
3.75#
4#
4.25
4.5
4.75
5#
5.25
Family Meals
Kids Meals
Chicken tenders
Two golden brown tenders and choice of one small side.
Kids Ribs
Two of our famous ribs and choice of one small side.
Grilled cheese
Grilled Texas toast with extra cheese and choice of one small side.
Mac and Cheese
Large side of our famous mac & cheese with choice of one small side.
Kids Cheeseburger
1/4 pound beef patty with cheese on a toasted bun with choice of one small side.
Plain Quesadilla
Flour quesadilla loaded with colby jack cheese and choice of one small side.
Loaded Quesadilla
Flour quesadilla loaded with colby jack cheese and add your choice of meat. Served with one small side.
Desserts
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Orange Fanta
Root Beer
Sprite
UnsweetTea
Sweet Green Tea
Sweet Black Tea
Raspberry Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Coffee
Lg Juice
Gingerale
Lg Milk
Club Soda
Lg Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
TOGO WATER CUP
Smoothies
Merch (Copy)
Brisket & Pork Rub
Chicken & Rib Rub
Fry Salt
Mild Sauce Mason Jar
Our own secret recipe. Unable to ship this item.
Spicy Sauce Mason Jar
Our own secret recipe. Unable to ship this item.
Reaper Sauce Mason Jar
Fox BBQ Sanitizer
S-2XL Short Sleeve T’s
3XL Short Sleeve T’s
Gift Basket
Great Christmas gift for a BBQ Fan! Inside our Homemade mild & spicy bbq sauce in mason jars, bag of hickory wood chips, 3 seasoning rubs, signature hand sanitzer and a $15.00 Gift Card. (Unable to ship this item).)
Gift Basket Plus Tshirt
Great Christmas gift for a BBQ Fan! Inside our Homemade mild & spicy bbq sauce in mason jars, bag of hickory wood chips, 3 seasoning rubs, signature hand sanitzer, your choice of our Fox Smokehouse BBQ T-Shirts and a $15.00 Gift Card. (Unable to ship this item).)
Koozie
Mason Jar Ranch
Mason Jar Fry Sauce
Hickory Candle
Bacon Candle
Original pink hat
Margarita Candle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We serve brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, sausage, mac & cheese, cowboy beans, fried okra and plenty more. We also catering! Thank you for stopping by.
930 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005