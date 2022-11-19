Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers
American

Fox Smokehouse BBQ

2,083 Reviews

$$

930 Nevada Way

Boulder City, NV 89005

Popular Items

Create Your Own Plate
Lg Mac & Cheese
Brisket

Starters

Cowboy Corn Bites

Cowboy Corn Bites

$10.00

Our Cowboy Cornbites are a blend of sweet corn, creamy cheese goodnes combined with bacon and a little zing for a mouthwatering bite.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Thinkly cut pickles, battered and deep fried ending in perfect crunch.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Double beer batter dipped and deep fried.

Cowboy Cheese Fries

Cowboy Cheese Fries

$12.00

French fries smothered in our Cowboy Beans topped with shredded cheese and onions.

Smokehouse Chicken Wings Appetizer

Smokehouse Chicken Wings Appetizer

$14.00

Our signature wings smoked to perfection, Choice of mild bbq sauce, spicy bbq sauce, teriyaki, buffalo or dry.

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Weekly Special

Tomato soup and Grilled cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Tomato Bisque, Grilled cheese sandwhich with bacon.

Soup Of The Day Cup

$6.00

Sloppy Fries

$13.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Golden tator tots deep fried to perfection topped with cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, chives and choice of meat

Western Burger

$14.00

Burger topped with Mild BBQ sauce, onion rings, Bacon and your choise of cheese, with a side.

Chili Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Specialties

BBQ Sundae

BBQ Sundae

$14.00

All your favorites in one bowl layered to perfection! Layers in order: Cowboy Beans, Cole Slaw, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy toped with Shredded Cheddar and a roll! Add meat: Pulled Pork, Sausage, Chicken $4.88; Brisket, Tri Tip, Turkey $5.88; Burnt Ends $6.50 No subsititutes OR ordering a deconstructed Sundae.

Tacos

Tacos

$14.00

Two tacos: choice of meat, mix or match: Chicken, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Brisket, Tri Tip, Turkey; lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, jalapenos and sour cream upon request.

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$16.00

One pound + baked potato topped with: butter, sour cream, choice of meat, cheddar cheese, choice of mild or spicy bbq sauce & chives. Meats: Brisket, Tri Tip, Turkey, Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Sausage.

Deep Fried 1/2 Rack Ribs

$17.50

A Half Rack of Our ST. Louis Pork Ribs, DEEP FRIED and Tossed in your choice of sauce!!

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Our signature smokehouse brisket burger breaded and fried!! Served with veggies, and one choice of side.

Smoked Ribeye & Veggies

Smoked Ribeye & Veggies

$35.00

Served Wednesday - Sunday at 3pm-8pm. Perfectly cooked smoked 14oz. Ribeye with Veggies, served with one side and a choice of Texas toast or cornbread.

Prime Rib King

Prime Rib King

$28.00

Served Wednesday - Sunday at 3pm-8pm. Perfectly cooked smoked 14oz. Prime Rib served with one side and a choice of Texas toast or cornbread.

Sides

Sm French Fries

Sm French Fries

$4.00

Deep fried to a golden crunch and seasoned with our house fry salt.

Sm Sweet Fries

Sm Sweet Fries

$4.00

Sweet potato fries deep fried and seasoned with our house fry salt.

Sm Mac & Cheese

Sm Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Our homemade mac n cheese recipe delivers a loving kick!

Sm Okra

Sm Okra

$4.00

Southern style and seasoned deep fried okra.

Sm Cowboy Beans

Sm Cowboy Beans

$4.00

Another special house crafted recipe delivering flavorful bite after bite.

Sm Collard Greens

Sm Collard Greens

$4.00

You guessed it! Another great recipe. Our homemade greens with a kick. Perfect side to any bbq!

Sm Potato Salad

Sm Potato Salad

$4.00

Our homemade potato salad is loaded with flavor. Perfect paring with our bbq meats.

Sm Colesaw

Sm Colesaw

$4.00

Homemade coleslaw and seasoned just right. Great refreshing side for any of our bbq meats.

Sm Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Sm Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Mashed potatoes with savory brown gravy. Delicious!!

Sm 50\50

Sm 50\50

$4.00

Our locals favorite two sides in ONE... Half Mac & Cheese and Half Cowboy Beans!!

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$4.00

Just a baked potato with the toppings: butter, sour cream and chives. (Meat comes on the loaded baked potato in the Smokehouse Specialties.)

Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

5 inch Corn on the Cob served with butter on the side.

Sm Creamy Spinach

Sm Creamy Spinach

$4.00
Side Caeser

Side Caeser

$4.00

Small Caesar salad with parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Small salad topped with tomatos, cheese and croutons. With your choice of dressing.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.00

Our sweet cornbread served with butter.

Texas toast

Texas toast

$1.00

Grilled Texas Toasted served with butter.

Biscuit & Honey Butter

Biscuit & Honey Butter

$3.00

Our Homemade biscuit (one) and honey butter!

Lg French Fries

Lg French Fries

$8.00

Deep fried to a golden crunch and seasoned with our house fry salt.

Lg Sweet Fries

Lg Sweet Fries

$8.00

Sweet potato fries deep fried and seasoned with our house fry salt.

Lg Mac & Cheese

Lg Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Our homemade mac n cheese recipe delivers a loving kick!

Lg Okra

Lg Okra

$8.00

Southern style and seasoned deep fried okra.

Lg Cowboy Beans

Lg Cowboy Beans

$8.00

Another special house crafted recipe delivering flavorful bite after bite.

Lg Collard Greens

Lg Collard Greens

$8.00

You guessed it! Another great recipe. Our homemade greens with a kick. Perfect side to any bbq!

Lg Potato Salad

Lg Potato Salad

$8.00

Our homemade potato salad is loaded with flavor. Perfect paring with our bbq meats.

Lg Colesaw

Lg Colesaw

$8.00

Homemade coleslaw and seasoned just right. Great refreshing side for any of our bbq meats.

Lg Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Lg Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$8.00

Mashed potatoes with savory brown gravy. Delicious!!

Lg 50\50

Lg 50\50

$8.00

Our locals favorite two sides in ONE... Half Mac & Cheese and Half Cowboy Beans!!

Lg Creamy Spinach

Lg Creamy Spinach

$8.00
Honey Butter

Honey Butter

$0.50

Homemade honey butter!!

Smokehouse Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatos, black olives, cheese, croutons and egg. With your choice of dressing. ADD ANY MEAT FOR ADDITIONAL COST

Taco Shell Salad

Taco Shell Salad

$12.00

Homemade taco shell topped with cowboy beans, lettuce, tomatoes,black olives, cheese, jalapenos and sour cream. ADD ANY MEAT FOR ADDITIONAL COST

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons. ADD ANY MEAT FOR ADDITIONAL COST

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Small salad topped with tomatos, cheese and croutons. With your choice of dressing.

Side Caeser

Side Caeser

$4.00

Small Caesar salad with parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Sloppy Fox

Sloppy Fox

$28.00

2 of our Award Wining brisket burger patties, piled high with pulked pork, double bacon, extra cheese, pickle fries and coleslaw. Over a pound of meat!!

Spicy JD

Spicy JD

$28.00

2 of our Award Winning brisket burger patties smothered in mac & cheese, bacon, more cheese, cowboy cornbites, jalapenos and bbq mayo!!

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Angus Beef mixed with our seasoned Brisket, served with two slices of colby cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles with our homemade BBQ mayo... IT'S GOOD!!

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Homemade with 3 types of pinto beans,mushooms, onions, celery, carrots and a bunch of secret ingredients. NOT VEGAN. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, picklels and mayo.

Brisket Philly

Brisket Philly

$15.00

Smoked Brisket served with grilled peppers and onions, smothered with provolone cheese, on a toasted hoagie roll.

My Chicky

My Chicky

$14.00

Our boneless, skinless chicken thigh marinated overnight with our secret rub, served on a large toasted bun. Topped with coleslaw, onions, pickles and pepperoncinis and BBQ sauce.

The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

$14.00

Pulled pork with grilled peppers and onions smothered in pepperjack cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

The Porky

The Porky

$15.00

Seasoned and smoked with hickory wood, served on a huge toasted bun. Topped with coleslaw, onions, pickels and pepperoncinis.

The Brisket

The Brisket

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef, cooked low & slow, seasoned with our Texas style rub, sliced and piled high on grilled texas toast. topped with coleslaw, onions, pickles, pepperoncinis.

Sliders

Sliders

$16.00

Your choice of meat, mix or match, Chicken, Pork, Brisket, or Tri Tip served on two huge toasted buns. Topped with coleslaw, onions, pickels and pepperoncinis.

Tri-Tip

Tri-Tip

$14.00

Served with sliced red onions and provolone cheese, piled high on grilled Texas Toast.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Served HOT on Texas Toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles!

French Dip

$15.00

Juicy thin sliced Ribeye, on a toasted hoagie. Served with Au Jus. Choice of one side.

Sloppy Jo

$15.00

New Local FAV! Smoked Brisket tossed with peppers , onions & BBQ sauce. Topped with your choice of cheese, and pick your side!

Beef N Cheddar

Beef N Cheddar

$15.00

Smoked PRIME RIB Meat on a huge bun topped with nacho cheese! With a choice of one side.

Create Your Plate

Create Your Own Combo, Pick your meat, side and bread.

Create Your Own Plate

Create Your Own Combo... Pick your meat and amount, pick your side, and pick your bread.

Meat By The Pound

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

Brunt Ends seasoned with our Texas Rub

Brisket

Brisket

Certified Angus Beef, cooked low & slow, seasoned with our Texas Style Rub.

Tri Tip

Tri Tip

Cooked low & slow, seasoned with our Texas Style Rub.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

Seasoned with our homemade rub, smoked with hickory wood.

Sausage

Sausage

Smoked Andouille Sausage

Turkey

Turkey

Out of stock

Smoked and Seasoned! Served HOT

Chicken

Chicken

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs marinated with our secret rub.

1\2 Baby Back

$16.00

Full Baby Back

$28.00
St. Louis Ribs (Per Bone)

St. Louis Ribs (Per Bone)

$3.00

St. Louis Pork Ribs - scroll to bottom of screen to enter number of ribs

Half Rack

Half Rack

$15.00

ST. Louis Pork Ribs

Full Rack

$30.00
Salmon Blackened (6oz)

Salmon Blackened (6oz)

$12.00
Salmon Pan Seared (6oz)

Salmon Pan Seared (6oz)

$12.00

Flintstones-Style BEEF RIBS $18 Per Pound

Only sold Friday - Sunday Smoked to perfection. Sold by the Full Rack, average 3-4 bones per rack. $18.00 per pound.

1#

$18.00Out of stock

1.25

$22.50Out of stock

1.5#

$27.00Out of stock

1.75#

$31.50Out of stock

2#

$36.00Out of stock

2.25#

$40.50Out of stock

2.5#

$45.00Out of stock

2.75#

$49.50

3#

$54.00

3.25

$58.50

3.5#

$63.00

3.75#

$67.50

4#

$72.00

4.25

$76.50Out of stock

4.5

$81.00Out of stock

4.75

$85.50Out of stock

5#

$90.00Out of stock

5.25

$94.50Out of stock

Family Meals

5-7 Feast

5-7 Feast

$120.00

Full Rack of Ribs, 2 lbs. of Meat, 3 Large Sides, Choice of Bread.

8-10 Feast

8-10 Feast

$170.00

2 Full Racks of Ribs, 2 1/2 lbs. of Meat, 4 Large Sides, Choice of Bread.

Meat Sweats

Meat Sweats

$120.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 lb. of each of our signature meats.

Kids Meals

Chicken tenders

Chicken tenders

$9.00

Two golden brown tenders and choice of one small side.

Kids Ribs

Kids Ribs

$9.00

Two of our famous ribs and choice of one small side.

Grilled cheese

Grilled cheese

$9.00

Grilled Texas toast with extra cheese and choice of one small side.

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Large side of our famous mac & cheese with choice of one small side.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

1/4 pound beef patty with cheese on a toasted bun with choice of one small side.

Plain Quesadilla

Plain Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour quesadilla loaded with colby jack cheese and choice of one small side.

Loaded Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour quesadilla loaded with colby jack cheese and add your choice of meat. Served with one small side.

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Our homemade peach cobbler is served warmed. Ice cream scoop is an additional charge.

Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Cookie 2 for $5

$5.00

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$4.00

Coffee cake 2 for $7

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

UnsweetTea

$3.00

Sweet Green Tea

$3.00

Sweet Black Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Red Bull

$2.50Out of stock

SF Red Bull

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Lg Juice

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lg Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lg Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

TOGO WATER CUP

$0.50

Smoothies

Lava Flow

$6.00

Pina Colada with a Strawberry mix. 100% Real Fruit Puree

Pina Colada

$6.00

100% Real Fruit Puree

Strawberry

$6.00

100% Real Fruit Puree

Merch (Copy)

Brisket & Pork Rub

Brisket & Pork Rub

$13.00
Chicken & Rib Rub

Chicken & Rib Rub

$13.00
Fry Salt

Fry Salt

$13.00
Mild Sauce Mason Jar

Mild Sauce Mason Jar

$12.00

Our own secret recipe. Unable to ship this item.

Spicy Sauce Mason Jar

Spicy Sauce Mason Jar

$12.00

Our own secret recipe. Unable to ship this item.

Reaper Sauce Mason Jar

$17.00
Fox BBQ Sanitizer

Fox BBQ Sanitizer

$8.00
S-2XL Short Sleeve T’s

S-2XL Short Sleeve T’s

$20.00
3XL Short Sleeve T’s

3XL Short Sleeve T’s

$20.00
Gift Basket

Gift Basket

$65.00

Great Christmas gift for a BBQ Fan! Inside our Homemade mild & spicy bbq sauce in mason jars, bag of hickory wood chips, 3 seasoning rubs, signature hand sanitzer and a $15.00 Gift Card. (Unable to ship this item).)

Gift Basket Plus Tshirt

Gift Basket Plus Tshirt

$75.00Out of stock

Great Christmas gift for a BBQ Fan! Inside our Homemade mild & spicy bbq sauce in mason jars, bag of hickory wood chips, 3 seasoning rubs, signature hand sanitzer, your choice of our Fox Smokehouse BBQ T-Shirts and a $15.00 Gift Card. (Unable to ship this item).)

Koozie

$7.00

Mason Jar Ranch

$12.00

Mason Jar Fry Sauce

$12.00

Hickory Candle

$10.00

Bacon Candle

$10.00

Original pink hat

$7.00Out of stock

Margarita Candle

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, sausage, mac & cheese, cowboy beans, fried okra and plenty more. We also catering! Thank you for stopping by.

Website

Location

930 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005

Directions

Gallery
Fox Smokehouse BBQ image
Fox Smokehouse BBQ image

Map
