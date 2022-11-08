Restaurant header imageView gallery

FoxFire FoxFire Geneva

1,924 Reviews

$$$

17 W State St

Geneva, IL 60134

Popular Items

Baked French Onion Soup
6oz Filet Mignon
Small Caesar

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Dates

$14.95

Deglet noor dates, herb-infused goat cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, balsamic reduction.

Bang Bang Chicken

Bang Bang Chicken

$12.95

Crispy fried chicken, spicy Asian mayo, green onion, siracha.

Calamari

$13.95

Fried calamari with sweet chili sauce and lemon aioli.

Small Charcuterie & Cheese

$13.95

An assortment of seasonal cheeses and meats served with fruit, Marcona almonds, and toasted bread. Ask server for details

Lump Crab Cakes

Lump Crab Cakes

$14.95

Blue swimmer crab meat, bell peppers, breadcrumbs, red pepper aioli.

Prime Rib Egg Roll

Prime Rib Egg Roll

$16.95

Prime rib, diced red onion, bell peppers, horseradish, swiss cheese, horseradish dressing, spicy el Niño sauce.

Sesame Tuna

Sesame Tuna

$18.95

Sashimi grade ahi tuna, tuxedo sesame seeds. Served over sliced cucumber and garnished with microgreens. Served with soy sauce, sweet chili thai sauce and wasabi paste.

Salads

Baked French Onion Soup

$5.95

Toasted crostini, melted swiss cheese.

Chopped salad

$18.95

Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, beef steak tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, diced apples, bacon, pico de gallo, tortillas, mini tube pasta, el nino dressing

Large Caesar

$13.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh croutons, Parmesan cheese, tossed in our signature Caesar dressing.

Small Caesar

$5.95

crisp romaine lettuce, fresh croutons, Parmesan cheese, tossed in our signature caesar dressing

Large Beet Salad

$14.95

diced, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted golden and red beets, candied walnuts, crumbled feta, julienned apples, dried cranberry, red quinoa, arugula, and kale tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette

Small Beet Salad

$5.95

diced roasted sweet potatoes, red beets, toasted pine nuts, crumbled feta, julienne apples, dried cranberry, red quinoa, arugula, and kale tossed in a dijon vinaigrette

Large Foxfire Wedge

$15.95

Iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, choice of dressing.

Small Foxfire Wedge

Small Foxfire Wedge

$5.95

iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, choice of dressing

Southwest Cobb Salad

$19.75

Blackened 10oz Prime Certified Angus Beef Ribeye steak or chicken breast, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, avocado, bacon, corn, black beans, queso fresco, hard-boiled egg, avocado-cilantro dressing.

Large Tomato Avocado Mozzarella Caprese

Large Tomato Avocado Mozzarella Caprese

$13.95

Tomatoes, sliced avocado, sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, balsamic drizzle, olive oil, pesto, and red pepper aioli.

Small Carprese with Avocado

$5.95

tomatoes, sliced avocado, sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, balsamic drizzle, olive oil, pesto, and red pepper aioli

Burgers & Sandwiches

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$15.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche bun. - Substitute an impossible patty or Turkey Patty for $1.50

Impossible Burger

$17.45

plant based burger patty grilled and served with lettuce, red onion, and pickle

Turkey Burger

$17.45

ground turkey patty grilled and served with lettuce, red onion, pickle, and tomato

FoxFire Burger

$19.95

Pittsburgh style, with fried egg, herb infused aioli, shaved white truffle, Gruyere cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun.

Steak Sandwich

$21.95

grilled Certified Angus Beef Prime Cap steak, bleu cheese, pickled onion, heirloom tomato, herb aioli, toasted ciabatta

Honey Chix

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with melted cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, house-made honey mustard, and crispy onions. Served on a pretzel bun.

Steaks & Chops

6oz Filet Mignon

6oz Filet Mignon

$44.95

CAB center cut Filet. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and finished with a garlic and shallot compound butter.

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$52.95

CAB center cut Filet. Served with Garlic Mashed potatoes and finished with a garlic and shallot compound butter.

14 oz New York Strip

$54.95

Prime CAB, finished with garlic & shallot compound butter and served with grilled asparagus

14 Oz. Prime Ribeye

$48.95

Prime CAB, finished with garlic & shallot compound butter served with chef vegetables.

Filet Au Poivre

$45.95

6 OZ. CAB filet, peppercorn crust, au poivre sauce and served with garlic mashed potatoes

Filet Diane

$35.95

Twin 4 OZ. filet medallions, brandy demi glaze, cremini mushrooms, fried onions and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

Filet Of Oscar

Filet Of Oscar

$52.95

6 OZ. CAB filet mignon, grilled asparagus, crab cake, hollandaise sauce

Foxfire Filet Medallions

$35.95

twin CAB 4 OZ. filet medallions, blackberry brandy demi-glace, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, served with fingerling potatoes

Pittsburgh Style Ribeye

$49.95

14 OZ. Prime CAB Ribeye charred on a hot iron, served with garlic mashed potatoes

The Bordone

$59.95

14 OZ. prime CAB New York strip, roasted garlic crust, basil, Mac and Cheese.

The Curt

The Curt

$45.95

Sliced Certified CAB Cajun-crusted filet mignon, sliced avocado, wasabi yogurt & teriyaki glaze, Asian-style Brussels Sprouts.

Bourbon Apple Chop

$28.95

14oz Duroc Pork Chop, grilled and served with vanilla bourbon sweet potatoes, finished with bourbon-apple glaze and sliced apples

Black and Blue Filet 8oz

$56.95

Truffle filet

$52.95

6oz Certified Angus Beef filet topped with truffle mushroom crust. Accompanied by grilled asparagus and a truffle cream sauce.

Combo Plates

SURF N TURF CLASSIC

SURF N TURF CLASSIC

$64.95

6 oz. Certified Angus Beef center cut Filet, 4 oz. Maine lobster tail, Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

CAJUN Surf N Turf

CAJUN Surf N Turf

$59.95

Cajun seasoned 14 oz Prime CAB Ribeye, Louisiana style shrimp, Vanilla Bourbon sweet potato mashed

NEW YORK SURF N TURF

$75.95

14 oz Prime New York Strip, De Jonghe style scallops, served with grilled asparagus

Surf and Curt

$68.95

6oz Filet Mignon served with sashimi-grade tuna, both rolled in cajun seasoning and cooked to temperature. Sliced and served with sliced avocado, and drizzled with teriyaki and wasabi yogurt. Served with Asian-style Brussels sprouts

Chicken, Pasta, and Ribs

Brick Chicken Vesuvio

$23.95

chicken, capers, garlic, white wine, rosemary, lemon, roasted potatoes, sauteed spinach

Baby Back Ribs

$28.95

spice rubbed, Duroc baby back ribs, house made BBQ sauce, Napa coleslaw, and french fries

Chicken Marsala

$23.95

chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, Marsala wine demi-glace. Served with garlic mashed potatoes

Napa Valley Chicken

Napa Valley Chicken

$24.95

Chicken breasts, white wine cream sauce, green grapes, Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$21.95

Cajun crusted chicken, fettuccini, bechamel sauce, Pecorino Romano

Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

tiger shrimp, garlic, olive oil, bacon, cream sauce, fettuccini. Finished with a toasted panko crust.

Seafood

Foxfire Tuna

Foxfire Tuna

$32.95

Cajun crusted sashimi Ahi tuna, wasabi yogurt, teriyaki glaze. Served with Asian-style Brussels sprouts

Horseradish Salmon

$23.95

Scottish salmon filet topped with our signature panko-horseradish crust. Finished with a Dijon-tarragon mustard sauce and served with grilled asparagus

Twin Tails

$45.95

4 OZ. tails, drawn butter, served with grilled asparagus

Walleye Piccata

$26.95

lemon & white wine sauce, capers, sliced shallot, roasted fingerling potatoes, and grilled asparagus

Mahi Mahi

$24.95Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Filet, seafood risotto (shrimp, scallop, corn, red peppers), champagne beurre blanc, microgreens.

Louisiana Shrimp

$20.95

Scallop De Joghne

$29.95

Vegetarian

Cauliflower steak

Cauliflower steak

$23.95

A thick cut of cauliflower, grilled asparagus, sautéed spinach. Finished with herb gremolata and Chimichurri sauce (Vegan)

Stuffed Peppers

$24.95

Crimini mushrooms, sweet corn, asparagus, spinach, garlic, goat and pecorino cheese. Served on a bed of roasted red pepper risotto. Finished with balsamic reduction.

Sides and Upgrades

Brussels Sprouts

$8.95+

sliced Brussels sprouts, bacon, balsamic reduction, pecorino cheese

Béarnaise Sauce

$3.00

Chef Vegetables

$8.95+

Cole Slaw

$4.95+

Creamed Spinach

$7.95

Baby spinach, Bechamel, Parmesan, Garlic

French Fries

$4.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.95+

Grilled Asparagus

$10.95+

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Lobster Tail

$23.95

Mac N Cheese

$11.95+

Gruyere, Cheddar, American, Bechamel, Pecorino cheese, toasted panko, trottole pasta.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.95

Crimini Mushrooms, butter, garlic

Sauteed Onions

$2.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.95+

baby spinach, parmesan cheese, white wine

Side Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Side Sauteed Shrimp

$14.00

Side Scallops

$28.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Truffle Fries

$17.95

french fries, truffle oil, truffle shavings, parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, pepper, garlic aioli

Truffle Mushroom Crust

$8.95

Vanilla Bourbon Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$7.95+

whipped sweet potatoes, fine Kentucky bourbon, Madagascar vanilla bean, brown sugar crumble

Baked Potato

$5.95

Loaded Potato

$6.95

Seafood Risotto

$14.95

Red Pepper Risotto

$8.00

KIDS

Kids Burger

$9.95

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.95

Kids Filet

$22.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Kids

$14.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.95

Kids Ribs

$15.95

Family Meal Deals

Pasta Dinner for Four

Pasta Dinner for Four

$65.95

Chicken Alfredo, Shrimp Scampi, Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread.

BBQ Ribs Dinner for Four

BBQ Ribs Dinner for Four

$70.95

Four Half-Slabs BBQ Ribs, French Fries, Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese. Takes 30 minutes to prepare.

Winne Winner Chicken Dinner

$75.95

Succulent Chicken Marsala, Zesty Chicken Vesuvio, and our signature Napa Valley Chicken, served with Green Beans, and Garlic Mashed potato

Dessert Selections

Mile High New York Cheesecake

$13.95

Tiramisu

$11.95

An Italian Classic that pairs perfect with any coffee or cappuccino. Ladyfingers soaked in espresso and layered with mascarpone cheese and finished with cocoa powder.

Chocolate Gelato

$5.95

Lemon Berry Cake

$10.95Out of stock

Cupcakes

$2.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:02 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:21 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:21 pm
Established in 2003, FoxFire is a premier restaurant located in Geneva, IL. FoxFire is an award winning restaurant with such accolades as the Daily Herald’s “Top Ten New Restaurants”, On the Fox’s “Top Ten”, the Kane County Chronicle’s “Best Steaks”, as well as West Suburban Living’s “Top New Restaurant – Best in the West.” Located on the north side of State Street (Route 38) and just a half block west of the Fox River in Geneva, Illinois, FoxFire Restaurant is an essential part of experiencing the charm and hospitality of beautiful Geneva, IL. We offer aged prime beef, chops and fresh seafood in an intimate, yet elegant setting of original brick and wooden trellises dating from the early 1900’s when horse and carriages roamed the streets, men tipped top hats, and woman curtsied. We are certain you will find our food and charm unsurpassed in our unique and wonderful town.

17 W State St, Geneva, IL 60134

