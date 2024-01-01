Foxhole Brewhouse
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Originally founded by Ryan and Liv Fuchs in 2015 in Downtown Willmar, Minnesota. Grant and Cari Huisinga joined the Foxy Crew in 2022 to give us experience and excellence in food. We've joined forces to bring the Willmar Lakes Area a premier food and drink venue featuring our award-winning craft beer and our unique menu offerings.
905 Highway 71 NE, Willmar, MN 56201
