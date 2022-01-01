Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

946 Reviews

$$

13995 US-183

Austin, TX 78717

Popular Items

Crisped Brussel Sprouts
House Burger
Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

Family Meals

Mex

Mex

$45.00Out of stock

PLEASE ALLOW 45 MIN FOR PICK UP ON ALL FAMILY MEAL ORDERS. *Feeds 4-5 people* Seasoned ground beef and grilled bbq chicken thighs with sauteed onion & peppers. Served with: 10 flour tortillas, sofrito rice pilaf, cumin refried pinto beans, housemade guacamole, salsa negra, cheddar cheese medley.

Ciao

Ciao

$50.00Out of stock

PLEASE ALLOW 45 MIN FOR PICK UP ON ALL FAMILY MEAL ORDERS. *Feeds 4-5 people* Chicken Parmesan and Shrimp Scampi Ziti Pasta. Served with housemade caesar salad with pecorino cheese and jalapeño-cheddar croutons and garlic toast.

Ponderings

Texas Trio

$10.00

jalapeno popper spread, charred fuji apple guacamole, salsa taquera, house-made kettle chips, tortilla chips

Tempura Green Beans

$7.00

miso-sambal vinaigrette, wasabi sesame seeds, toragashi

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

smoked salmon, bagel crisp, chives, dill-dijonnaise

Wood-Fired Snap Peas

$8.00

house kimchi, yum yum sauce, charcoal sesame seeds

Sd Sourdough

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Guac

$5.00

Chips & Popper Spread

$5.00

Small Plates

Venison Smoked Meatballs

$14.00

buffalo mozzarella, arrabiatta sauce, charred focaccia

Crisped Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

butternut squash, caramelized onions, fresno peppers, georgia peaches, candied spiced almonds, aged gouda, pomegranate gastrique

Crispy Pork Belly Crostini

$11.00

cannellini white bean spread, baby arugula, pecorino, pickled shallots, cabernet reduction, filone crostini

Shiner Pretzels

$12.00

redneck cheddar fondue, creole spicy mustard, chow-chow relish

Artisan Cheese Plate

$19.00

assorted chef select cheeses, fruit chutney, marinated olives, mixed nuts, spanish chorizo, filone crostini, gourmet crackers

Seared Maple Leaf Duck

$14.00

chili ponzu, orange marmalade, cilantro, scallions, red radish, toasted togarashi hazelnuts

Stuffed Lockhart Quail Breast

$19.00

applewood bacon, peppered cream cheese, red pepper jelly

Shrimp Scampi Mac and Cheese

$14.00

cavatelli pasta, fontina, asiago, white vermont cheddar, cremini mushrooms, baby spinach, lemon-garlic butter, pancetta-parmesan gratin

Maryland Style Crab Cake

$23.00Out of stock

jalapeno-avocado tartar, asparagus-fennel confetti slaw

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Add Pretzel Stick $$

$3.50

Extra Toasted Foccacia

$2.00

Extra Crostini Bread

$2.00

Extra Wonton Chips

$3.00

Greens & Soups

Tavern Salad

$11.00

mixed leaf greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, roasted garlic vinaigrette

King Caesar

$12.00

romaine hearts, dinosaur kale, grape tomatoes, charred corn relish, avocado, pecorino, grilled lemon, jalapeno cheese croutons

Texas Wedge

Texas Wedge

$12.00

beefsteak tomatoes, shaved red onions, applewood bacon, egg, stilton blue cheese, red wine reduction, roasted garlic-blue cheese dressing

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

red cabbage, baby spinach, carrots, red bell pepper, mango, scallions. cilantro, avocado, cashews, crispy rice noodles, cashew-lime vinaigrette

Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

$19.00

organic greens, applewood bacon, egg, charred corn relish, roma tomatoes, avocado, house pickled jalapenos, tortilla strips, chipotle-buttermilk dressing

Wood-Fired Steak Salad

$19.00

baby spinach, radicchio, baby arugula, red onions, egg, smoked gouda, hot cherry peppers, fried green tomatoes, green goddess dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine, pecorino cheese, jalapeno cheese croutons, caesar dressing

Side Tavern

$6.00

Mixed leaf greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Side King Caesar

$7.00

romaine hearts, dinosaur kale. grape tomatoes, charred corn relish, avocado, pecorino, grilled lemon, jalapeno-cheese crouton

Side Wedge

$7.00

beefsteak tomatoes, shaved red onions, applewood bacon, egg, deep ellem blue cheese, red wine reduction, roasted garlic-bleu cheese dressing

Side Caesar

$6.00

romaine, pecorino cheese, jalapeno cheese croutons, caesar dressing

Venison Chili

$9.00

ghost pepper jack, green onions, crispy tortilla strips

Foxhole Gumbo

$10.00

Homemade Gumbo with Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Crawfish, Trinity Mirepoix, Brown Roux Broth, Oyster Crackers. Not GF and no changes available

Handlers

House Burger

$15.00

chuck, brisket, tenderloin, white tillamook cheddar, red leaf lettuce, farm tomato, red onion, spicy sour pickles, onion bistro bun, house kettle chips

Kobe Burger

$18.00

bacon jam, brie cheese, frisee, pickled shallots, farm tomato, onion bistro bun, house kettle chips

Venison Birria Grilled Cheese

$16.00

asadero, queso oaxaca, red onion, cilantro, cucumber-radish slaw, fire roasted tomatillo-avocado salsa, jalapeño-cheese deli bread

Yard Bird

$14.00

chicken fried chicken thigh, red leaf lettuce, farm tomato, red onion, cornmeal fried spicy sour pickles, red pimento cheese spread, poblano tartar sauce, ciabatta bun

Blackened Ahi Tuna BLT

$18.00

red leaf lettuce, farm tomato, pickled red onions, avocado smash, crispy red jalapenos, herb-baconnaise, bistro bun, house kettle chips

Mexican Jumping Bean Burger

Mexican Jumping Bean Burger

$14.00

black bean patty, red leaf lettuce, charred corn relish, housemade guacamole, crispy tortilla strips, chipotlennaise, bistro bun, house kettle chips

Wood-Fired Premiums

Akaushi Prime Ribeye

$59.00

roasted herbed fingerling potatoes, rockefeller stuffed baby portabella, cabernet-habanero butter

Wood Fired New York Strip

$58.00

14oz NY strip served with Loaded Baked Potato, Roasted Garlic Parmesan-Broccolini, Truffled - Gorgonzola Butter on top.

Berkshire Pork Chop

$32.00

asian pear succo-hash, sweet potato shoestring, hatch green chile-molasses gastrique

Signature Entrees

meuniere style, andouille, tasso, texas okra, dirty red beans & rice

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$24.00

lemon-saffron capellini, grilled baby zucchini, sauce nantua, crispy fennel

Chicken Roulade Saltimboca

$22.00

serrano ham, sage, fontina, truffle pecorino stuffed breast, sundried tomato risotto, grilled asparagus, piquillo-pancetta mornay

Texas Redfish

$32.00

meuniere style, andouille sauce, tasso, shaved radicchio, dirty red beans & rice

Venison Meatloaf

$24.00

broken arrow ranch, boursin smashed potatoes, farm vegetables, baocn drippings red eye gravy

Country Fried Akaushi Steak

Country Fried Akaushi Steak

$20.00

boursin mashed potatoes, haricot-vert medley, jalapeno-mushroom black pepper gravy

Bacon-Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp

Bacon-Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp

$30.00

three pepper colby jack grits, scallions, charred corn, pickled red jalapeños, crispy okra, crawfish blackened butter cream sauce

Braised Australian Lamb Shank

$33.00

512 pecan porter and austin eastcider braised, boursin mashed potatoes, farm vegetables, sauce robert

Seared Mahi-Mahi

$23.00

A La Carte Sides

ADD Grilled Chicken

$6.00

ADD Grilled Steak

$9.00

ADD Grilled Salmon

$9.00

ADD Shrimp

$9.00

ADD Bacon Shrimp

$4.00

Slap Fries

$4.00

Kid Fries

$4.00

Parm Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato FF

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Garic Spinach

$6.00

Boursin Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Dirty Rice

$6.00

Sundried Tomato Risotto

$6.00

Three Pepper Grits

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Broccolini

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Farm Vegetables

$6.00

Haricot Vert Medley

$6.00

Grilled Zucchini

$6.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$8.00

Flatbread Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$8.00

Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$8.00

Grilled Sliders with Fries

$9.00

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.00

Amy's Mexican Vanilla

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Pineapple Cake

$9.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13995 US-183, Austin, TX 78717

Directions

Foxhole Culinary Tavern image
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

