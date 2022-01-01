Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub Orland Park

No reviews yet

9655 143rd St

Orland Park, IL 60462

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese
16" Cheese
14" Cheese

Pizza

12' Cheese

$14.99

12' Sausage

$16.99

12" Fox's Special

$22.99

12' Veggie Pie

$22.99

14" Cheese

$18.99

14" Sausage

$21.24

14" Fox's Special

$27.99

14" Veggie Pie

$27.99

14" Taco Pizza

$28.99

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$28.99

16" Cheese

$22.99

16" Sausage

$25.49

16" Fox's Special

$32.99

16" Veggie Pie

$32.99

16" Taco Pizza

$32.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$32.99

18" Cheese

$26.99

18" Sausage

$29.74

18" Fox's Special

$37.99

18" Veggie Pie

$37.99

12" Gluten Free Cauliflower Pizza

$17.99

Pop

20oz Pepsi

$2.99

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.99

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.99

20oz Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

$3.00

20oz Brisk

$2.99

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.99

20oz Crush Orange

$2.99

20oz Crush Grape

$2.99

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.99

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.99Out of stock

Gatorade Blue

$2.99

Gatorade Red

$2.99

Gatorade Orange

$2.99

20oz Cherry Pepsi

$2.99Out of stock

20oz Brisk Peach

$2.99

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.99

Pure Leaf $1.50

$1.50

Sandwiches

Turkey & Bacon Club

$15.99

Irish Reuben

$15.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Avocado Melt

$15.99

Meatball Grinder

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Italian Beef Melt

$14.99

Prime Rib Melt

$16.99

Fox's House Burger

$14.99

Fox's Finest

Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Fried Seafood Platter

$23.99

Lake Perch

$24.99

Pork Chop Skillet

$21.99

Chicken Dinner

$18.99

1/2 Slab Ribs

$18.99

Full Slab Ribs

$23.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.99

Prime Rib Dinner

$27.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9655 143rd St, Orland Park, IL 60462

Directions

Gallery
Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub image
Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub image

