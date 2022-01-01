Pizza
American
Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub Orland Park
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
9655 143rd St, Orland Park, IL 60462
