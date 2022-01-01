Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fox's Taproom 200 E Nash Street

200 E Nash Street

Louisburg, NC 27549

Popular Items

Pickle Back Burger
Giddy Up Burger
Cuban

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.79

Marinara Sticks

Fried Pickles

$8.79

Fried Pickles and Choice of Sauce

Salads

House Salad

$9.70

Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Onions

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.69

Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo, Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.79

Chicken, Mild buffalo sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.79

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Mayo

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.79

Colby Jack Cheese, Onions,, Bacon Sour Cream & Salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$12.79

Provolone Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers Sour Cream, Salsa sides

Sandwiches

Turkey Melt

$12.79

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Mayo

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone Cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pickles

Jumbo Wings

6 Jumbo Wings

$13.00

1 choice of sauce

10 Jumbo Wings

$20.50

2 choices of sauce

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$10.79

4 Chicken Tenders and Fries, 2 dipping sauces

Burgers

Fox's Burger

$12.99

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Veggie Burger

$11.79

Black Bean Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado Spread

Pickle Back Burger

$13.79

Cheddar cheese, Fried Pickles, Bacon, Boom Boom Sauce

Giddy Up Burger

$13.79

Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce

Big MOFO Burger

$14.79

Big- 1/2 Pound Patty Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Onion

Paninis

Chicken Caprese

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Kale Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Balsamic Onion Jam, and Tomato

Cuban

$11.00

Ciabatta, Seasoned Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dijonnaise, and Bread and Butter Pickles

Cali Panini

$11.00

Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado Spread, and Muenster

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Tortilla, Cheese with Side of Fries

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Fries

Kids Tenders

$6.25

2 Chicken Tenders and side of fries, 1 dipping sauce

Drinks

Soda

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Sides

Fries

$1.49

Pickle Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Small / Lettuce, Cucumbers, Grape tomatoes, Cheese, Onion

Extra

Dressings & Sauces

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

200 E Nash Street, Louisburg, NC 27549

Directions

