Fox's Pizza Den
No reviews yet
407 E South Main St
Waxhaw, NC 28173
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Tasty Appetizers
Wings
Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or oven-roasted plain
Breadsticks
Our famous dough is brushed with homemade garlic butter sauce and baked to perfection. Served with a side of our signature marinara
Large Wedge Fries
Perfectly seasoned
Loaded Potato Wedges
Over 3/4 lb of seasoned potato wedges smothered with 100% real Cheddar, topped with premium bacon and served with cool ranch for dipping
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of our famous marinara
Regular Wedge Fries
Perfectly seasoned
Signature Roni Roll
Fresh dough with our famous pepperoni, 100% real provolone and mozzarella cheese, rolled up and dusted with our secret seasoning, then baked to perfection. Serve with a side of our famous marinara. Perfect for sharing!
Fresh & Crisp Salads
Regular Garden Salad
Fresh hand-cut lettuce, Roma tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, cucumber, and Cheddar
Small Garden Salad
Fresh hand-cut lettuce, Roma tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, cucumber, and Cheddar
Regular Chef Salad
Garden salad topped with premium ham, turkey, and Cheddar
Small Chef Salad
Garden salad topped with premium ham, turkey, and Cheddar
Regular Taco Salad
Fresh shredded lettuce and nacho chips, topped with zesty taco meat, tomatoes, Cheddar, and taco sauce
Small Taco Salad
Fresh shredded lettuce and nacho chips, topped with zesty taco meat, tomatoes, Cheddar, and taco sauce
Grilled Chicken BLT Salad
Garden salad topped with fresh grilled chicken and premium bacon served with honey mustard dressing
Pittsburgher Salad
Fresh garden salad topped with seasoned wedge fries, Cheddar and your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken
Regular Caesar Salad
Crisp, hand-cut romaine and fresh homemade garlic croutons sprinkled with freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp, hand-cut romaine and fresh homemade garlic croutons sprinkled with freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Stromboli
Small Deluxe Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh green peppers, mushrooms and onions
Medium Deluxe Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh green peppers, mushrooms and onions
Large Deluxe Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh green peppers, mushrooms and onions
Extra Large Deluxe Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh green peppers, mushrooms and onions
Small Steak Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese, steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Medium Steak Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese, steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Large Steak Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese, steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Extra Large Steak Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese, steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Small Italian Stromboli
Our own garlic butter sauce, cheese, baked ham, salami, fresh onions, and green peppers
Medium Italian Stromboli
Our own garlic butter sauce, cheese, baked ham, salami, fresh onions, and green peppers
Large Italian Stromboli
Our own garlic butter sauce, cheese, baked ham, salami, fresh onions, and green peppers
Extra Large Italian Stromboli
Our own garlic butter sauce, cheese, baked ham, salami, fresh onions, and green peppers
Small Chicken Fajita Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers
Medium Chicken Fajita Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers
Large Chicken Fajita Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers
Extra Large Chicken Fajita Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers
Small Meat Lovers Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, premium pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon
Medium Meat Lovers Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, premium pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon
Large Meat Lovers Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, premium pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon
Extra Large Meat Lovers Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese, premium pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon
Small Custom Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese and your choice of up to five pizza toppings
Medium Custom Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese and your choice of up to five pizza toppings
Large Custom Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese and your choice of up to five pizza toppings
Extra Large Custom Stromboli
Our delicious sauce, cheese and your choice of up to five pizza toppings
Hoagies
6 1/2" Pizzaroni
Fox's famous sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and lots of pepperoni
13" Pizzaroni
Fox's famous sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and lots of pepperoni
6 1/2" Steak and Cheese
Sirloin steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
13" Steak and Cheese
Sirloin steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
6 1/2" Chicken Breast
Marinated chicken, mozzarella, and provolone topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
13" Chicken Breast
Marinated chicken, mozzarella, and provolone topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
6 1/2" Ham and Cheese
Virginia-style ham, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
13" Ham and Cheese
Virginia-style ham, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
6 1/2" Meatball
Meatballs covered with fox's famous sauce, mozzarella, and provolone
13" Meatball
Meatballs covered with fox's famous sauce, mozzarella, and provolone
6 1/2" BLT
Crisp bacon, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
13" BLT
Crisp bacon, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
6 1/2" Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey breast with provolone and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
13" Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey breast with provolone and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
6 1/2" Ham and Bacon
Virginia-style baked ham, crisp bacon, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
13" Ham and Bacon
Virginia-style baked ham, crisp bacon, provolone, and mozzarella
6 1/2" Club
Ham, smoked turkey and crisp bacon with provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
13" Club
Ham, smoked turkey and crisp bacon with provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
6 1/2" Italian
Ham, salami, green peppers and onions with provolone and mozzarella. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
13" Italian
Ham, salami, green peppers and onions with provolone and mozzarella. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
6 1/2" Smoked Turkey, Bacon, and Cheddar
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
13" Smoked Turkey, Bacon, and Cheddar
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
6 1/2" Veggie
Mushrooms, sliced onions, black olives, green peppers, provolone and mozzarella, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
13" Veggie
Mushrooms, sliced onions, black olives, green peppers, provolone and mozzarella, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
6 1/2" Atomic
Sirloin steak, onions, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
13" Atomic
Sirloin steak, onions, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
13" Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken covered with fox's famous sauce, mozzarella, and provolone
6 1/2" Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken covered with fox's famous sauce, mozzarella, and provolone
Wedgie
Wedgie - Club
Ham, smoked turkey and crisp bacon with provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Wedgie - Pizzaroni
Fox's famous sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and lots of pepperoni
Wedgie - Chicken Breast
Marinated chicken, mozzarella, and provolone topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Wedgie - Steak and Cheese
Sirloin steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Wedgie - Ham and Cheese
Virginia-style ham, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Wedgie - Smoked Turkey, Bacon, and Cheddar
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Wedgie - Meatball
Meatballs covered with Fox's famous sauce, mozzarella and provolone
Wedgie - Veggie
Mushrooms, sliced onions, black olives, green peppers, provolone, and mozzarella, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
Wedgie - BLT
Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, provolone and mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato, and mayo
Wedgie - Atomic
Sirloin steak, onions, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Wedgie - Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey breast with provolone and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Wedgie - Taco
Fox's famous sauce, nacho chips, zesty taco meat, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes and served with taco sauce and sour cream on the side
Wedgie - Ham and Bacon
Virginia-style baked ham, crisp bacon, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Wedgie-Italian
Ham, salami, green peppers and onions with provolone and mozzarella. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
Pasta
Desserts and Beverages
16 oz Bottle soda
2 Liter Soda
Bottled Water
Can Root Beer
Cinnamon Sticks
Our fresh dough brushed with butter and baked to perfection with cinnamon and sugar. Served with icing. Yummy!
Family Size Brownie
Family Size Chocolate Chip Cookie
Streusel Dessert Pizza
Freshly baked apple or cherry. Try our new! Chocolate dessert pizza!
Legendary Specialty Pizzas
Small Pizzas
Small Deluxe Pizza
Topped with our delicious sauce, cheese, load of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, and sliced onions
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Our delicious sauce is piled high with cheese, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, baked ham, and ground beef
Small Chicken Ranch Pizza
Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection!
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Topped with grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, fresh green peppers, slices of onions, and Cheddar cheese
Small Chicken Fajita Pizza
Toped with our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers
Small Veggie Pizza
Topped with sauce, cheese, thick-sliced mushrooms, ripe black olives, sliced onions, fresh green peppers, and fresh Roma tomatoes. So healthy and delicious!
Small Steak Rancher Pizza
Ranch dressing, choice steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, fresh onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Small Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with sauce and piled high with bacon, ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
Small Taco Pizza
Topped with sauce, zesty taco meat, nacho chips and Cheddar cheese. After baking it's topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and taco sauce
Small Famous Kitchen Sink Pizza
Topped with sauce, cheese and virtually every topping we have in the kitchen. A pizza feast for those who want it all!
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Medium Pizzas
Medium Deluxe Pizza
Topped with our delicious sauce, cheese, load of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, and sliced onions
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Our delicious sauce is piled high with cheese, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, baked ham, and ground beef
Medium Chicken Ranch Pizza
Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection!
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Topped with grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, fresh green peppers, slices of onions, and Cheddar cheese
Medium Chicken Fajita Pizza
Toped with our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers
Medium Veggie Pizza
Topped with sauce, cheese, thick-sliced mushrooms, ripe black olives, sliced onions, fresh green peppers, and fresh Roma tomatoes. So healthy and delicious!
Medium Steak Rancher Pizza
Ranch dressing, choice steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, fresh onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Medium Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with sauce and piled high with bacon, ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
Medium Taco Pizza
Topped with sauce, zesty taco meat, nacho chips and Cheddar cheese. After baking it's topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and taco sauce
Medium Famous Kitchen Sink Pizza
Topped with sauce, cheese and virtually every topping we have in the kitchen. A pizza feast for those who want it all!
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large Pizzas
Large Deluxe Pizza
Topped with our delicious sauce, cheese, load of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, and sliced onions
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Our delicious sauce is piled high with cheese, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, baked ham, and ground beef
Large Chicken Ranch Pizza
Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection!
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Topped with grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, fresh green peppers, slices of onions, and Cheddar cheese
Large Chicken Fajita Pizza
Toped with our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers
Large Veggie Pizza
Topped with sauce, cheese, thick-sliced mushrooms, ripe black olives, sliced onions, fresh green peppers, and fresh Roma tomatoes. So healthy and delicious!
Large Steak Rancher Pizza
Ranch dressing, choice steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, fresh onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with sauce and piled high with bacon, ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
Large Taco Pizza
Topped with sauce, zesty taco meat, nacho chips and Cheddar cheese. After baking it's topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and taco sauce
Large Famous Kitchen Sink Pizza
Topped with sauce, cheese and virtually every topping we have in the kitchen. A pizza feast for those who want it all!
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
XLrg Pizzas
Extra Large Deluxe Pizza
Topped with our delicious sauce, cheese, load of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, and sliced onions
Extra Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Our delicious sauce is piled high with cheese, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, baked ham, and ground beef
Extra Large Chicken Ranch Pizza
Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection!
Extra Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Topped with grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, fresh green peppers, slices of onions, and Cheddar cheese
Extra Large Chicken Fajita Pizza
Toped with our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers
Extra Large Veggie Pizza
Topped with sauce, cheese, thick-sliced mushrooms, ripe black olives, sliced onions, fresh green peppers, and fresh Roma tomatoes. So healthy and delicious!
Extra Large Steak Rancher Pizza
Ranch dressing, choice steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, fresh onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Extra Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with sauce and piled high with bacon, ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
Extra Large Taco Pizza
Topped with sauce, zesty taco meat, nacho chips and Cheddar cheese. After baking it's topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and taco sauce
Extra Large Famous Kitchen Sink Pizza
Topped with sauce, cheese and virtually every topping we have in the kitchen. A pizza feast for those who want it all!
Extra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Big Daddy Pizzas
Big Daddy Deluxe Pizza
Topped with our delicious sauce, cheese, load of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, and sliced onions
Big Daddy Meat Lovers Pizza
Our delicious sauce is piled high with cheese, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, baked ham, and ground beef
Big Daddy Chicken Ranch Pizza
Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection!
Big Daddy BBQ Chicken Pizza
Topped with grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, fresh green peppers, slices of onions, and Cheddar cheese
Big Daddy Chicken Fajita Pizza
Toped with our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers
Big Daddy Veggie Pizza
Topped with sauce, cheese, thick-sliced mushrooms, ripe black olives, sliced onions, fresh green peppers, and fresh Roma tomatoes. So healthy and delicious!
Big Daddy Steak Rancher Pizza
Ranch dressing, choice steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, fresh onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Big Daddy Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with sauce and piled high with bacon, ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
Big Daddy Taco Pizza
Topped with sauce, zesty taco meat, nacho chips and Cheddar cheese. After baking it's topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and taco sauce
Big Daddy 24 X 12" Famous Kitchen Sink
Topped with sauce, cheese and virtually every topping we have in the kitchen. A pizza feast for those who want it all!
Big Daddy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Half & Half Specialty Pizzas
Ice Cream
Homemade Ice Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
407 E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC 28173