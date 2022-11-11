Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Foxtail

1,508 Reviews

$$

5237 MAIN ST

DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60515

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON POKE BOWL
TUNA POKE BOWL
KIDS CHEESE BURGER WITH FRIES

To Share

HUMMUS & VEGGIES

$10.00

house hummus, cucumbers, onions

BRICK OVEN ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

lemon salsa verde, grana padano, fried capers

GARLIC LABNEH

$9.00

yogurt, olive oil, walnut, fresno chilis, mint & tomato, house pita

LAMB & BEEF KEFTA KABOB

$14.00

original hummus, pita, mediterranean lemon salsa

MAINE LOBSTER DYNAMITE

$24.00

spicy aioli, lemon juice, celery, grilled brioche

BURRATA FIG MOSTARDA

$16.00

figs, apricots, cherries, crostinis

SPICY EGGPLANT

$9.00

roasted eggplant, harrisa, cilantro, pita bread

TABOULI BITES

$9.00

parsley, mint, scallions, bulgur, tomatoes, lemon olive oil

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$15.00

shishito peppers, potatoes, fresno aioli

CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

lebanese style: lemon, cayenne, cilantro, and garlic

CHICKEN SHAWARMA ROLLS

$16.00

PORK BELLY BRUSCHETTA

$16.00

goat cheese, walnut, date, arugula, calabrian chili, balsamic glaze

SEARED SCALLOPS

$18.00

seared diver scallops, parsnip puree, pork belly, shitake mushroom

Flatbreads

ZA'ATAR FLATBREAD

$12.00

tomato, cucumber, onion, arugula, feta

TALEGGIO FLATBREAD

$15.00

mushrooms, honey, truffle oil, arugula

PISTACHIO FLATBREAD

$15.00

mortadella, brie cheese, fried brussels sprouts, mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$16.00

seasonal roasted mushrooms, crema de parmigiano, brie cheese, arabic cheese, savory

SHRIMP FLATBREAD

$16.00

harissa paste, shishito peppers, red onion, mozzarella, chili oil drizzle

Raw Bar

6 OYSTERS (Online)

$18.00

Beausollie

$3.50Out of stock

Mer Bleue

$3.50Out of stock

Arcadian

$3.50Out of stock

Pink Moon

$3.50

SEARED TUNA TATAKI

$17.00

japanese salsa, citrus soy, ray

HAMACHI CRUDO

$18.00

citrus soy, serrano, crispy shallot, EVOO, pineapple puree

TUNA POKE BOWL

$17.00

spicy mayo, cucumber, radish, ginger soy drizzle, black sesame

SALMON POKE BOWL

$16.00

spicy mayo, edamame, cucumber, avocado, fried shallot, ginger soy drizzle, toasted sesame

CHIRASHI POKE BOWL

$19.00

mixed fresh fish, serrano pepper, avocado, cucumber, ginger soy drizzle, rayu japanese salsa

VEGGIE POKE BOWL

$14.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

SEARED SALMON

$14.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$17.00

SHRIMP POKE BOWL

$16.00

spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado, ginger soy drizzle, asparagus

Cooked Salmon Salad

$3.00

Cooked Salmon Dinner

$8.00

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

Greens & Soups

LITTLE GEM

$14.00

fattoush, cabbage, lettuce, red bell pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, cilantro, parsley, mint, scallions, toasted pita, sumac citrus viniagrette

KALE CAESAR

$14.00

baby purple kale, parmesan breadcrumbs, house parmesan dressing

BURRATA WEDGE

$15.00

burrata, cranberry, almonds, red pepper, bacon, white balsamic bleu cheese vinaigrette

ROCCA

$14.00

KISIR SALAD

$16.00

cracked wheat, eggplant, cabbage, tomato, cucumber, fresh mint, lemon evo drizzle

Mains

ATLANTIC SALMON

$26.00

pan seared salmon, asparagus, skordalia, soy mustard glaze

THE FOX BURGER

$16.00

two patties, grilled and griddled, swiss, cabbage, garlic dressing, tomato, pickles, fries

BASIC B BURGER

$17.00

two patties, grilled and griddled, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, house-made 1000, fries

CHILI RUBBED BRINED PORK CHOP

$28.00

herb marinated, mash potatoes, paprika pork jus, spicy shrimp

BRICK CHICKEN

$21.00

chicken, garlic sauce, arugula, roasted potatoes

6oz PETIT FILET MIGNON

$36.00

grilled vegetables, mash potatoes, spicy butter

PAELLA

$27.00

chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, orzo, red bell pepper, onion, snow peas, saffron broth, parsley

MOROCCAN TAGINE

$16.00

squash, chickpeas, peppers, harissa, moroccan spiced couscous

GRILLED SHRIMP

$24.00

oyster mushroom, shishito peppers, tomato, sherry wine vinegar, herb butter

BLACK BASS

$33.00

parsnip puree, snow peas, mushrooms

SHRIMP MAC N CHEESE

$19.00

BEEF SHAWARMA

$21.00

pita, onions, roasted tomatoes, parsley, radish, tahini sauce, fries

Regular Mac & Cheese

$14.00

PACIFIC HALIBUT

$34.00

herb tomato ragu, asparagus, smoked gouda, jalapeno polenta cake

Kids

KIDS TOMATO MOZZARELLA FLATBREAD

$8.00

KIDS CHEESE BURGER WITH FRIES

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN GRILLED FINGERS WITH FRIES

$9.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE WITH FRIES

$8.00

KIDS SHRIMP WITH FRIES

$12.00

Desserts

KEY LIME CHEESECAKE

$9.00

pistachio crust, strawberry drizzle

TAHINI DREAM BAR

$9.00

shortbread, sesame caramel, chocolate, spicy vanilla

FIONA CAKE

$9.00

Mango Yogurt

$7.00

SIDES

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Pita

$1.00

Side of Greek Fries

$6.00

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Side Of Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Side Crostinis

$1.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Brioche

$1.00

Side Of Broccolini

$6.00

Side Of Garlic Aioli

Side of Spicy Mayo

Side of Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Of Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.00

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Kefta

$7.00

Add Tuna

$9.00

SIDE GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$1.00

SIDE SALAD

$8.00

SIDE OF CUCUMBERS

$3.00

SIDE OF HARSSA Sauce

SIDE OF GOAT CHEESE

$3.00

Side Of Harissa Paste

WHITE BOTTLE

Altano Douro White Blend Bottle

$35.00

Aroma Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$38.00

Ca' Montini Pinot Grigio Bottle

$38.00

Chatteau La Freynelle

$34.00

Cloudline Rose Bottle

$44.00

Domaine Serene Chard Btl

$99.00

Figuiere Rose Bottle

$41.00

Fisher Chardonnay Bottle

$125.00

Gainey Chard Blanc

$44.00

Gobelsburg Gruner Veltliner Bottle

$46.00

Gundlach Bundschu Gewurztraminer Bottle

$56.00

Joao Ramos Alvarinho Bottle

$30.00

Lloyd Chardonnay Bottle

$66.00

MANCIAT-PONCET Pouilly Fuisse Chardonnay Bottle

$58.00

Pago del Vicario White Tempranillo Bottle

$42.00

Peplo Rose Bottle

$57.00

Raats Chenin Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

$70.00

Salus Chard Bottle

$90.00

Sancerre Chotard Bottle

$65.00

Santorini Assyrtiko Bottle

$90.00

Skouras Salto Moscofilero Bottle

$57.00

Terradora Coda di Volpe Bottle

$49.00

Turnbull Sauvigon Blanc

$65.00

Unshackled Bottle

$51.00Out of stock

Viognier Domaine Gassier Bottle

$39.00

Wente Chard Bottle

$66.00

RED BOTTLE

Alexander Valley Cabernet Bottle

$47.00Out of stock

Aviary Birds of Prey Bottle

$57.00

Big Shoulders Cabernet Bottle

$52.00

Black Ops

$48.00

Charles Krug Cabernet Bottle

$63.00

Chateau Greysac Bottle

$46.00

Coquerel Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Crane Disciples Bottle

$83.00

Damilano Barolo Bottle

$73.00

Domaine Antonin Guyon Pinot Noir Bottle

$77.00

Domaine De La Solitude Bottle

$120.00

Duckhorn Merlot Bottle

$60.00

E Guigal Chateaneuf Bottle

$102.00

Enrique Foster Malbec Bottle

$42.00

Finca Nueva Rioja Bottle

$53.00

Iconoclast Napa Cab

$63.00

Luberri Rioja Bottle

$46.00

Maison Roche Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Method Cabernet Bottle

$60.00

Miner Pinot Noir Bottle

$108.00

Oshaughnessy Bottle

$120.00

Prat Sura Vacqueyres Bottle

$68.00Out of stock

Ridge Zinfandel Bottle

$75.00

Rombauer Cabernet Bottle

$225.00Out of stock

Rombauer Merlot Bottle

$83.00

Spring Valley Cabernet Franc Bottle

$90.00

Turnbull Cabernet Bottle

$66.00Out of stock

Valpolicella Amarone Bottle

$109.00

Valravn Bottle

$64.00

Walt Pinot Blu J Noir Bottle

$54.00

Klinker Brick Zinfandel

$65.00

EZ TYGR PINOT NOIR

$53.00

The Pairing Red Blend Bottle

$65.00

Clos Du Val Btl

$60.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE

Billecart Salmon Champagne Souis bois Bottle

$150.00Out of stock

Bollinger Champagne Bottle

$140.00

Charles de Fere Blanc de Blancs Bottle

$34.00

Chemistry Sparkling Rose Bottle

$46.00

Cleto Lambrusco Rosso Bottle

$27.00

Dibbon Sparkling Rose Bottle

$34.00

Graham Beck Blanc de Blancs Bottle

$61.00

Jacquart Blanc de Blancs Bottle

$93.00

Jacquart Champagne Rose Bottle

$75.00

Jaquart Mosiac Champagne Bottle

$72.00

Leclerc Briant Champagne Bottle

$112.00

Maison Du Cremant Bottle

$36.00

Piper Heidsick Champagne Rare Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Piper Heidsick Cuvee Brut Bottle

$75.00

Spangol Prosecco Bottle

$38.00

You Are Beautiful Bottle

$48.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Berghoff Root Beer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Cup

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Panna Still Water Bottle

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

San Pell

$5.50

Seed Lip Garden

$7.00

Seed Lip Spice

$7.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Double Esp

$8.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

Latte

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Foxtail is a lively restaurant and bar serving brunch, lunch, dinner, craft cocktails and featuring a raw bar. It specializes in locally sourced, quality ingredients with cuisine inspired by the Mediterranean Sea and California.

Website

Location

5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60515

Directions

