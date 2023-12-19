Chicken Sandwich Your Way

$12.00

Grilled or fried + choice of lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, or onion + choice of cheese + choice of any sauce | Add: Sautéed mushroom + onion + green pepper for $1 | Buffalo Style - Grilled or fried (Fozzy's Favorite) smothered in a mild hot sauce + tooped with ranch or bleu cheese + American cheese + lettuce + tomato