Fozzy's Bar & Grill
6246 East Riverside BLVD
Loves Park, IL 61111
Popular Items
FOOD
Taco Tuesday
- Teriyaki Chicken Taco$3.00
Grilled teriyaki chicken + mango cilantro salsa + pineapple yogurt + flour tortillas
- Fish Taco$4.00
Cajun seasoned cod + power veggie slaw + chipotle ranch sauce + mango salsa
- Shrimp Taco$4.00
Grilled shrimp + mango salsa + sriracha mayo
- Shredded Chicken Taco$3.00
Shredded al white meat chicken + lettuce + tomato + shredded cheddar cheese
- Pork Carnitas Taco$3.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder seasoned with chipotle and spices + tomatillo salsa + tomato + red onion + fresh cilantro
- Chicken Wonton Taco$3.00
Chicken sautéed in Korean Pepper sauce + house slaw + homemade wonton shell
- Chicken Philly Taco$4.00
Smashed chicken breast + fire roasted peppers and onions + monterey jack cheese sauce
- Korean Taco$4.00
Marinated and seared USDA Choice ribeye steak + Korean bbq sauce + cucumber and carrot slaw + sesame seeds
- Chicken Burrito$12.00
Chicken, red & green peppers + onion + brown rice + shredded cheese. Topped with queso + green and red salsa. Served with chips and salsa.
- Steak Burrito$14.00
Steak, red & green peppers + onion + brown rice + shredded cheese. Topped with queso + green and red salsa. Served with chips and salsa.
- Carne Asada Taco$4.00
- Taco Night Out$15.00
Friday Fish Fry
- Baked Walleye$15.00
Choice of potato: baked potato, cheese potatoes, french fries, or homemade salt & vinegar chips. Choice of side: coleslaw, side salad, or steamed broccoli. Served with Garlic Bread.
- Baked Cod$15.00
Choice of potato: baked potato, cheese potatoes, french fries, or homemade salt & vinegar chips. Choice of side: coleslaw, side salad, or steamed broccoli. Served with Garlic Bread.
- Fried Cod$15.00
Choice of potato: baked potato, cheese potatoes, french fries, or homemade salt & vinegar chips. Choice of side: coleslaw, side salad, or steamed broccoli. Served with Garlic Bread.
- Fried Walleye$15.00
Choice of potato: baked potato, cheese potatoes, french fries, or homemade salt & vinegar chips. Choice of side: coleslaw, side salad, or steamed broccoli. Served with Garlic Bread.
- Cod Bites$12.00
Bite size piece of lightly breaded fried cod + tartar sauce. Add french fries or homemade salt & vinegar chips $1.
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
Grilled or fried cod+ American cheese + shredded lettuce + tomato + tartar sauce. Choice of side.
- Cod Wrap$14.00
Grilled or fried cod+ American cheese + shredded lettuce + tomato + tartar sauce. Choice of side.
Feature Menu
- Fozzy Platter$16.00
2 Smash Burger Slider + Choice of 2 Eggrolls (Buffalo Chicken, Southwest, or Crab Rangoon) + Choice of six Wings (bone in or boneless)
- Mega Meaty Melt$14.00
Salami + Turkey + Pepperoni + Michele's Special Creamy Italian Dressing + Mozzarella Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Served with choice of side
- Honey Sriracha BBQ Pulled Pork Burger$16.00
Spicy Honey Sriracha BBQ Pulled Pork + Pepper Jack + Fresh Jalapenos+ Cole Slaw+ Choice of Side
- Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap$14.00
Hand Battered Shrimp Tossed in Bang Bang Sauce + Coleslaw + Choice of side
- Honey Sriracha Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$15.00
Honey Sriracha BBQ Pulled Pork + Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese + Texas Toast + Choice of Side
- Carmelized Apple Eggrolls$12.00
Cream Cheese + Caramelized Apples + Cinnamon Sugar + Vanilla Ice Cream
- Cobb Salad$13.00
Ham + Pepperoni + Shredded Mozzarella + Egg + Tomato + Black Olives + Choice of dressing
- Soup Flight$13.00
Choice of 3 Cups of Todays Soups + Toasted Garlic Bread
Snacks
- BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos$13.00
White queso + juicy bbq pulled pork + jalapeños + red onion
- Fozzy's Nachos$14.00
Your choice Of white queso or melted cheddar cheese + taco meat + onion + tomato + banana peppers + jalapeno + black olive + lettuce
- Michele's Buffalo Dip$10.00
Shredded chicken + cream cheese + shredded cheese + mild buffalo sauce + ranch, then mixed together to melt in your mouth!
- Dynamite Shrimp Skewers$15.00
Jumbo grilled shrimp + homemade mild sauce + ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Michele's buffalo chicken dip wrapped and fried as an eggroll
- Southwest Eggrolls$10.00
Ground Beef + green peppers + onions + tomato + cheddar + mozzarella +black beans + corn. Served with southwest Ranch
- Crab Rangoon Eggrolls$10.00
Creamy crab dip stuffed in an eggroll + deep fried + sweet and sour sauce
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
Homemade beer battered curds + sriracha mayo
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Dill pickle chips + lightly battered + Ranch for dipping
- Pound Bone-In Wings$13.00
1 pound bone-in with choice of sauce and dressing
- Pound Boneless Wings$13.00
1 pound of hand-cut, hand-battered, all white meat boneless wings. Best homemade boneless wings in town!
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$10.00
3 jumbo Bavarian pretzel sticks, light salted, served with honey mustard or white queso
- White Queso Dip$11.00
Velveeta cheese + ground beef + diced tomatoes + diced green chilies + tortilla chips
- Smothered Fries$12.00
Fries + queso cheese + bacon + jalapenos
Tacos
Burgers
- Fozzy Burger$12.00
Keep it simple with your choice of cheese + your choice of lettuce + tomato + onion + pickle + mayo
- Smash Burger$12.00
2 burger patties + american cheese + secret smash sauce + shredded lettuce + tomato + pickles + choice of side
- Whiskey Bacon Burger$14.00
Cheddar + Applewood smoked bacon + Jack Daniels sauteed onions
- Rodeo Burger$14.00
Cheddar + Applewood smoked bacon + lettuce + fried onion straws + bbq sauce
Favorites
- Cold Cut Clubhouse Grill$13.00
Ham + turkey + roast beef + bacon + mozzarella cheese + tomato + lettuce + mayo
- BLT$12.00
Bacon + lettuce + tomato + mayo
- Chicken Sandwich Your Way$12.00
Grilled or fried + choice of lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, or onion + choice of cheese + choice of any sauce | Add: Sautéed mushroom + onion + green pepper for $1 | Buffalo Style - Grilled or fried (Fozzy's Favorite) smothered in a mild hot sauce + tooped with ranch or bleu cheese + American cheese + lettuce + tomato
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken + shredded cheese + tomatoes + onions + chipotle ranch drizzle + chips and salsa
- Asian Bowl$13.00
"Fried or grilled chicken. Fried rice + egg + wonton strips + red & green peppers + onion + mushrooms. Choose Your Sauce: teriyaki, Korean pepper, Sriracha honey, or sweet n' sour. No side included. "
- Fozzy Bowl$12.00
Chicken + brown rice + jalapeños + banana peppers + shredded cheese + lettuce + tortilla strips + chipotle ranch sauce. No side included.
- Italian Beef$15.00
Italian beef + mozzarella + au jus. Add grilled onions & peppers +1. Try it as a wrap!
- Meaty Mac N Cheese$12.00
3 cheese blend mac & cheese + fried chicken + tossed in your favorite wing sauce + breadcrumb topping. No side included.
Wraps
- BBQ Pulled Pork Crunch Wrap$13.00
Juicy marinated BBQ pulled pork + brown rice + onion straws + mozzarella cheese that'll melt in your mouth! Served with a side.
- The Fozzy Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken breast + brown rice + tortilla strips + chipotle ranch sauce + shredded cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled or fried chicken + choice of buffalo sauce + lettuce + tomato + shredded cheese
- Salty Ranch Clucker$13.00
Fried chicken + fried pickle chips + lettuce + shredded cheese + ranch dressing
Flatbreads
- Italian Beef Flatbread$16.00
Italian beef + mozzarella cheese + au jus
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$14.00
All white meat chicken tossed in buffalo sauce + mozzarella cheese + ranch drizzled on top
- Pizza Flatbread$14.00
Your choice of pepperoni or sausage + mozzarella cheese | Add: giardiniera for $1
- Taco Flatbread$15.00
"Seasoned ground beef + shredded cheese + black olives + lettuce + tomatoes + doritos + salsa + sour cream"
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$14.00
All white meat chicken tossed in sweet bbq sauce + mozzarella cheese + sautéed red onions + ranch dressing
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken + shredded cheese + tomato + onion + egg + croutons (also available buffalo style, cajun, or fried)
- Michele's Salad$15.00
Romaine iceburg lettuce blend + salami, Italian sausage + egg + banana peppers + parmesan cheese + mozzarella cheese + Michele's special Italian dressing
- Southwest Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken + black beans + corn + shredded cheese + tortilla chips + salsa ranch dressing + Pico de Gallo
- Taco Salad$15.00
Seasoned ground beef or chIcken + onIon t tomatoes + black olives + shredded cheese + warm tortilla bowl + sour cream
Desserts
Sides
Kids
- Kid's Cheese Pizza Flatbread$7.00
- Kid's Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Chicken nuggets + french fries.
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$7.00
Grilled cheese + french fries.
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Cheese quesadilla
- Kid's Nachos$7.00
- Kid's Mac N' Cheese$7.00
- Kid's Burger Sliders$7.00
2 burger sliders + American cheese + french fries.
Beverages
Catering Boxes
Wraps
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
6246 East Riverside BLVD, Loves Park, IL 61111