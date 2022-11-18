- Home
- /
- Bakersfield
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Fit Pantry - Calloway
Breakfast & Brunch
Fit Pantry Calloway
522 Reviews
$$
5519 Calloway Drive
Bakersfield, CA 93312
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Favorites
Wraps
Salads
Plate Your Own
Kids Meals
comes with orange!
Juices
Small Immunity
$6.49
Smalls Apple Juice
$6.49
Smalls Carrot Juice
$6.49
Smalls Celery Juice
$6.49
Smalls Cleanse
$6.49
Smalls Green Machine
$6.49
Smalls Hydrator
$6.49
Smalls Lemonade
$6.49
Smalls Orange Juice
$6.49
Smalls Pine-Apple
$6.49
Smalls Strawberry Lemonade
$6.49
Biggie Apple Juice
$8.49
Biggie Carrot Juice
$8.49
Biggie Cleanse
$8.49
Biggie Green Machine
$8.49
Biggie Hydrator
$8.49
Biggie Immunity
$8.49
Biggie Lemonade
$8.49
Biggie Orange Juice
$8.49
Biggie Pine-Apple
$8.49
Biggie Strawberry Lemonade
$8.49
Ging & Juice Shot
$3.00
Smoothies
Toasts
Sides
Avocado
$1.49
Black Beans
$3.49
Broccoli
$3.49
Brown Rice
$3.49
Corn
$3.49
Fruit side
$3.49
Green Beans
$3.49
Grilled Fajita Veggies
$3.49
Hard Boiled Egg
$1.49
Pantry Salad
$3.49
Quinoa
$3.49
Romaine
$1.99
Single corn tortilla
$0.25
Spinach
$1.99
Spring Mix
$1.99
Sweet Potato Hash
$4.49
Veggies + Hummus
$3.49
White Rice
$3.49
Edamame
$3.49
Apple Cider Vinaigrette
$0.25+
Balsamic Dressing
$0.25+
Buffalo sauce
$0.25+
Chimmichurri sauce
$0.25+
Chipotle sauce
$0.25+
Creamy Balsamic
$0.25+
Creamy Cilantro sauce
$0.25+
Ranch
$0.25+
Rosemary Garlic sauce
$0.25+
Salsa
$0.25+
Soy Glaze
$0.25+
Sriracha Glaze
$0.25+
Sweet Chipotle sauce
$0.25+
Zesty Lemon Vinaigrette
$0.25+
Hummus
$0.25+
Side of 3 energy bites
$3.99
Dozen energy bites
$11.49
Apple
$1.00
Banana
$1.00
Kiwi
$1.00
Orange
$1.00
SIDE Grilled Chicken
$5.49
SIDE Grilled Steak
$6.49
SIDE Ground Turkey
$5.49
SIDE Shredded Chicken
$5.49
SIDE Shredded Steak
$6.49
SIDE Turkey Patty
$4.00
POP BBQ
$2.00
POP Cheddar
$2.00
POP Sea Salt
$2.00
POP Sour Cream + Onion
$2.00
ONE Grilled Chicken Taco
$3.00
ONE Grilled Steak Taco
$4.00
ONE Ground Turkey Taco
$3.00
ONE Shredded Chicken Taco
$3.00
ONE Shredded Steak Taco
$4.00
Turkey Chili
$7.49
Snickerdoodle
$3.49
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip
$3.49
Chocolate Chip
$3.49