Breakfast & Brunch

Fit Pantry Calloway

522 Reviews

$$

5519 Calloway Drive

Bakersfield, CA 93312

Popular Items

Plate Your Own
fp.
Protein

Favorites

Chimmichurri Steak Tacos

$11.49
Creamy Cilantro Chicken Tacos

$11.49
Dozen Energy Bites

$11.49
Protein Burger

$11.49
Rosemary-Garlic Chicken

$11.49

Bowls

Bakersfield

$11.49
Barbacoa

$11.49
Buffalo Chicken

$11.49
Fiesta

$11.49
Founders

$11.49
Thai

$11.49

Wraps

Baja

$11.49
Greek

$11.49
Mediterranean

$11.49
Shredded Steak

$11.49
Spicy Chicken

$11.49
Steak Fajita

$11.49
Sweet Chipotle

$11.49
Vegan

$11.49
Walnut Chicken

$11.49

Salads

Apple Chicken

$11.49
Chopped Chicken

$11.49
Cranberry Chicken

$11.49
Kale & Quinoa

$11.49
Southwest

$11.49

Garden Salad

$11.49

Fajita

$11.49

Plate Your Own

$12.49

Kids Meals

comes with orange!
Kids Plate

$8.49
Kids Taco

$8.49
Kids Turkey Burger

$8.49

Acai Bowls

Aloha

$9.49
fp.

$9.49
Plain Jane

$9.49
USA

$9.49

Just acai

$9.49

Juices

Small Immunity

$6.49
Smalls Apple Juice

$6.49
Smalls Carrot Juice

$6.49
Smalls Celery Juice

$6.49
Smalls Cleanse

$6.49
Smalls Green Machine

$6.49
Smalls Hydrator

$6.49
Smalls Lemonade

$6.49
Smalls Orange Juice

$6.49
Smalls Pine-Apple

$6.49
Smalls Strawberry Lemonade

$6.49
Biggie Apple Juice

$8.49
Biggie Carrot Juice

$8.49
Biggie Cleanse

$8.49
Biggie Green Machine

$8.49
Biggie Hydrator

$8.49
Biggie Immunity

$8.49
Biggie Lemonade

$8.49
Biggie Orange Juice

$8.49
Biggie Pine-Apple

$8.49
Biggie Strawberry Lemonade

$8.49
Ging & Juice Shot

$3.00

Smoothies

Antioxidant

$8.49
Daily Detox

$8.49
Fit-C

$8.49
Kale Yeah!

$8.49
Kale-Ada

$8.49
Protein

$8.49
Refresher

$8.49
Strawberry Banana

$8.49

Energy Bite Smoothie

$8.49

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$8.49

Hearty Hummus Toast

$8.49

Nutella Strawberry Toast

$8.49

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

$8.49

Sides

Avocado

$1.49

Black Beans

$3.49

Broccoli

$3.49

Brown Rice

$3.49

Corn

$3.49

Fruit side

$3.49

Green Beans

$3.49

Grilled Fajita Veggies

$3.49

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.49

Pantry Salad

$3.49

Quinoa

$3.49

Romaine

$1.99

Single corn tortilla

$0.25

Spinach

$1.99

Spring Mix

$1.99

Sweet Potato Hash

$4.49

Veggies + Hummus

$3.49

White Rice

$3.49

Edamame

$3.49

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$0.25+

Balsamic Dressing

$0.25+

Buffalo sauce

$0.25+

Chimmichurri sauce

$0.25+

Chipotle sauce

$0.25+

Creamy Balsamic

$0.25+

Creamy Cilantro sauce

$0.25+

Ranch

$0.25+

Rosemary Garlic sauce

$0.25+

Salsa

$0.25+

Soy Glaze

$0.25+

Sriracha Glaze

$0.25+

Sweet Chipotle sauce

$0.25+

Zesty Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.25+

Hummus

$0.25+

Side of 3 energy bites

$3.99

Dozen energy bites

$11.49

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Kiwi

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

SIDE Grilled Chicken

$5.49

SIDE Grilled Steak

$6.49

SIDE Ground Turkey

$5.49

SIDE Shredded Chicken

$5.49

SIDE Shredded Steak

$6.49

SIDE Turkey Patty

$4.00
POP BBQ

$2.00
POP Cheddar

$2.00
POP Sea Salt

$2.00
POP Sour Cream + Onion

$2.00

ONE Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.00

ONE Grilled Steak Taco

$4.00

ONE Ground Turkey Taco

$3.00

ONE Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.00

ONE Shredded Steak Taco

$4.00

Turkey Chili

$7.49

Snickerdoodle

$3.49

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Snacks

Alani Nu Fit Snacks

$3.00

Pop Chips

$2.50

Skinny Pop

$2.50

Specials

Turkey Chili + Zevia- National Fast Food Day

$7.99

Beverages