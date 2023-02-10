Super Steaks and Lemonade
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fast Food Restaurant, we have a very wide variety of food, Chicken wings, steak sandwiches, and more!
Location
3905 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Captain Mike's Galley Food Truck - Portside Catering
4.3 • 1
5118 6th Ave Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kenosha
More near Kenosha