Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Steaks and Lemonade

review star

No reviews yet

3905 52nd Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Burgers

Angus Beef Hamburger

$7.99

Angus Beef Cheese Burger

$8.99

Angus Beef Double Cheese Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Gyro Cheese Burger

$9.99

Gyro Double Cheese Burger

$11.99

Shrimp

Shrimp Dinner (10pc)

$9.99

Shrimp Dinner (15pc)

$15.99

Shrimp Dinner (30pc)

$22.99

Jumbo Shrimp (3pc)

$9.99

Jumbo Shrimp (6pc)

$12.99

Jumbo Shrimp (12pc)

$22.99

Fish Dinners

Cat Fish Fillet

Catfish steak

Perch Fillet

Catfish nuggets

Tilapia

Whiting

Mix chicken

Falcon chicken and fish mix 6&6

$28.99

Falcon’s chicken and fish mix 8&8

$32.99

Falcon’s chicken and fish mix 12&12

$39.99

Family fish

10 piece fish

$30.99

20 piece fish

$54.99

30 piece fish

$74.99

50 piece fish

$124.99

Sandwich

Falcon’s Philly’s

$9.99+

Bbq Falcon

Chicken Falcon

chicken teriyaki

Buffalo chicken

Beef pastrami

Gyro

$9.99

Chicken gyro

$9.99

Gym shoe

$11.99

Italian beef

Italian beef

$8.99

Crispy chicken

$5.99

Spicy crispy chicken

$6.99

Fish sandwich

$7.99

Po’boy

$9.99

Shrimp po’boy

$11.99

Chicago style

$5.99

100%beef polish

$7.99

Combos

FPdub’s combos

$17.99

Whole wings

Whole wings

Party Wings

6pc Wings & Fries

$11.99

10pc Wings & Fries

$16.99

15 Wings & Fries

$19.99

20 Wings & Fries

$28.99

30 Wings & Fries

$37.99

40 Wings & Fries

$47.99

50pc Wings & Fries

$58.99

6pc Boneless Wings & Fries

$7.99

10pc Boneless Wings & Fries

$10.99

20pc Boneless Wings & Fries

$17.99

30pc Boneless Wings & Fries

$24.99

40pc Boneless Wings & Fries

$34.99

sides

Okra

$4.99

Hush puppies

$4.99

Onion rings

$4.99

Mushrooms

$4.99

Mozzy sticks

$5.99

Poppers

$4.99

Cauliflower

$4.99

Zucchini

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Cheese fry

$4.99

Pizza Puff & Fries

$5.49+

Jalapeno

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Mac & cheese bites

$4.99

Nacho

$11.99

Salad

Salad

$9.99

Cake

Cake

$3.99

Cobbler

$3.99

Banana pudding

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Taffy grapes

$3.99

Frozen lemonade

12oz. Can

24oz. Bottle

2 liter

Extra

Extra fish

$1.50

Extra meat

$2.00

Sauce it up

$1.00

Beverages

12oz Soda

$1.25

12oz Diet Soda

$1.25

Mystic Juice

$1.89

Gatorade

$1.89

2 Liter Soda

$3.29

Bottle Soda 20oz

$1.59

Slushy Lemonade

$2.99

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Food Restaurant, we have a very wide variety of food, Chicken wings, steak sandwiches, and more!

Location

3905 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Garage
orange star4.6 • 915
3001 60th St. Kenosha, WI 53144
View restaurantnext
Slush Daiquiri Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2200 60th Street Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
Gateway Common Grouns
orange starNo Reviews
3520 30th Street Kenosha, WI 53144
View restaurantnext
Captain Mike's Galley Food Truck - Portside Catering
orange star4.3 • 1
5118 6th Ave Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar
orange star4.3 • 1
5118 6th Ave Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
Anna's on the Lake
orange starNo Reviews
5159 6th Ave Kenosha, WI 53142
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kenosha

House of Gerhard
orange star4.6 • 1,444
3927 75th Street Kenosha, WI 53142
View restaurantnext
The Garage
orange star4.6 • 915
3001 60th St. Kenosha, WI 53144
View restaurantnext
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
orange star4.5 • 560
510 57 th st Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
The Spot Drive-In - Kenosha
orange star4.2 • 291
2117 75th St Kenosha, WI 53143
View restaurantnext
Stan's Place
orange star4.6 • 206
1510 Washington Road Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
The Factory - Kenosha
orange star4.0 • 68
510 7th Ave Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kenosha
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston