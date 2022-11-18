Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Bakeries

Freezing Point

review star

No reviews yet

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop Suite 125

Temple, TX 76504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pint
Quart
2 Scoop

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

1 Scoop

$4.00
2 Scoop

2 Scoop

$5.00
3 Scoop

3 Scoop

$6.00
4 Scoop

4 Scoop

$7.00

Shakes

Small Shake

Small Shake

$4.75
Large Shake

Large Shake

$6.75

Sundaes

Regular Sundae

Regular Sundae

$4.60

Our sundaes include 2 scoops of ice cream served with your choice of up to 5 toppings.

Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.49

To-Go

Pint

Pint

$5.75
Quart

Quart

$7.50

Cakes

Birthday Cake Cookie Fudge

Birthday Cake Cookie Fudge

$24.99+

Birthday cake ice cream mixed with fudge and oreos on chocolate cake

Chocolate Heaven

Chocolate Heaven

$24.99+

Chocolate ice cream on chocolate cake decorated with chocolate icing

Cookie Jar

Cookie Jar

$24.99+

Sweet Cream ice cream on chocolate cake with oreos & cookie dough mixed in & coated in oreos.

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$24.99+

Sweet cream Ice cream mixed with oreos on chocolate cake

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$24.99+

Cotton Candy ice cream mixed with M&Ms and marshmallow cream on yellow cake

Mint

Mint

$24.99+

Mint ice cream on chocolate cake decorated with peppermint patties and fudge

Mud Cake

Mud Cake

$24.99+

Chocolate ice cream on chocolate cake, decorated with chocolate icing and Hershey's Kisses.

Sprinkle

Sprinkle

$24.99+

Vanilla ice cream on yellow cake coated in rainbow sprinkles

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$24.99+

Cheesecake ice cream mixed with strawberry sauce on a graham cracker crumb base decorated with more graham cracker crumbs and strawberry sauce

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$24.99+Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream on white cake witha layer of strawberry sauce.

Turtle

Turtle

$24.99+

Vanilla ice cream mixed with caramel, fudge and pecan on yellow cake topped with caramel, fudge, and pecans

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop Suite 125, Temple, TX 76504

Directions

Gallery
Freezing Point image
Freezing Point image

Similar restaurants in your area

First Street Roasters - 110 S. 1st St.
orange starNo Reviews
110 S. 1st St. Temple, TX 76501
View restaurantnext
Bumble Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
102 Hwy 95 Academy, TX 76554
View restaurantnext
McCain's Cafe & Bakery - Salado
orange starNo Reviews
417 North Main Street Suite 101 Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0207 - Harker Heights (Killeen), TX
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Central Texas Expressway Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Temple

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 654
2501 Airport Rd Temple, TX 76504
View restaurantnext
Mexiko Cafe
orange star4.5 • 22
116 S 1st Street Suite A Temple, TX 76501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Temple
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waco
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston