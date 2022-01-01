Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

French Quarter Bistro 51 N FM 548 Suite 209

13 Reviews

51 N FM 548 Suite 209

Forney, TX 75126

Popular Items

Catfish Basket (2 piece)
Whole Wing Basket
Creamy Cajun Pasta

Foreplay

Parrain's Gumbo

Parrain's Gumbo

$8.99
Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$7.99

3 Deep Fried Boudin Balls

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Pickle Chips

Parmesan Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms Sprinkled in Parmesan Cheese

Bistro Salads

Green Salad

$9.49
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$18.99
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$16.99
Fish Salad

Fish Salad

$16.99

FQ Bistro Salad

$24.99

Drop It Low

Catfish Basket (2 piece)

Catfish Basket (2 piece)

$14.99

Deep Fried Catfish w/Fries

Catfish Basket (3 piece)

Catfish Basket (3 piece)

$17.99

Deep Fried Catfish w/Fries

Whole Wing Basket

Whole Wing Basket

$15.99

Deep Fried Whole Wings w/Fries

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

8 Deep Fried Butterflied Shrimp w/Fries

Oyster Basket

$14.99

Deep Fried Oysters w/Fries

Rib Basket

Rib Basket

$14.99

Deep Fried Baby Back Ribs w/Fries

Combos

Bayou Classic

$23.99

1 Catfish, 4 Shrimp, 4 Oysters w/ Fries

FQ Bistro

FQ Bistro

$17.99

1 Catfish, 6 Shrimp w/Fries

Wings and Ribs

$15.99

2 whole wings and a side of fried ribs

Po Boys and Sandwiches

FQ HotGirl Sandwich

FQ HotGirl Sandwich

$12.99

Sweet and Spicy Cajun Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Fries (mayo, house slaw, pickles)

FishBoy

$12.99

6inch Catfish Po Boy w/Fries (mayo, house slaw, pickles, tomatoes)

ShrimpBoy

$13.99

6inch Butterflied Shrimp Po Boy w/Fries (mayo, house slaw, pickles, tomatoes)

HotBoy

HotBoy

$12.99

6inch Andoullie Hot Sausage Po Boy w/Fries (mayo, house slaw, pickles, tomatoes)

O'Boy

$14.99

6 inch Oyster Po Boy w/Fries (mayo, house slaw, pickles, tomatoes)

FQ PhillyBoy

$17.99

FQ Specials

Coleslaw, pickle relish, on a corn tortilla
Cajun Smothered Rice

Cajun Smothered Rice

$7.99

andouille and creamy goodness over a bed of rice

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$9.99

Creamy Chorizo Parmesan Sauce over Pasta

Mac n Cheese Dish

$7.99
Swamp Fries

Swamp Fries

$8.99

andouille and creamy goodness over pile of fries

Crawfish Rice

$11.99

A creamy crawfish sauce over a bed of rice topped with crawfish, green onion and parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Étoufée

$14.99

Crawfish Étoufée

$14.99

I Want More, I Want More

Catfish

$4.99

1 piece of Catfish

Shrimp

$8.99

6 pieces of shrimp

Wings

$5.99

Ribs

$5.99

small order of fried ribs

Oysters

$9.99

side of deep-fried oysters

Hot Sausage

$5.99

1 piece

Creamy Goodness (8oz)

$3.00

Tartar Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Tartar Sauce (8oz)

$3.00

Xtra Pasta Sauce (2oz)

$1.50

Creamy Goodness 2oz

$1.99

Hot Girl Sauce

$1.99

Hot Girl Chicken Breast

$5.99

Philly Steak Meat

$8.99

Side Piece

Collard Greens flavored with a bit of smoked turkey and seasonings.

Fries

$4.00

Cabbage and Brussel Sprouts

$6.50Out of stock

Collard Greens

$5.99

Mac n Cheese 8oz

$4.99

Fried Okra

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$4.99

Nanny's Red Beans and Rice

$4.99

Vegan

Corn Bread

$1.00

A little slice of heaven

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn Puppies

$4.99

Pickles and Jalapeños

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Happy Endings

Banana Foster Banana Pudding

Banana Foster Banana Pudding

$7.00
Banana Pudding Cake

Banana Pudding Cake

$8.00

Beignets

$6.00

Berry Sauce

$1.00

Biscoff Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Anglaise Sauce

$0.50

Nawlins Mud Puddin

Out of stock

Peaches n' Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pudding

$7.00

Strawberry Crunch Pudding Cake

$7.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding w/Rum Sauce

$6.00

Peach Cobbler

$7.99

Sliced peaches cradled inside of pie crust then baked to perfection.

King Cheesecake

$9.99Out of stock

House made cheesecake topped with a colorful and festive sauce. Bite in and discover an amazing twist of cheesecake and traditional King Cake. Limited Time Only!

Tiramisu Pudding *Limited Time*

$7.49Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$8.49Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

A spin off our rum sauce. Delicious on beignets, bread pudding, or for more sauce on your pumpkin cheesecake pudding

Best of both Worlds

$7.00Out of stock

Can't decide which pudding? Banana pudding with both biscoff and vanilla wafer cookies.

Daiquiris

16oz Daiquiri

$8.00

24oz Daiquiri

$10.00

32oz Daiquiri

$12.00

includes 1 shot

Half Gallon Daiquiri

$20.00

includes 2 shots

Tamarind Candy Straw and Salt

$3.00

Daiquiris

$8.00+

NA Beverages

Cup of ice water

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemo Lime

$3.00

Abita Rootbeer

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade (sour mix)

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Moonshine Sweet Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Moonshine Sweet Tea Mint & Honey

$5.00

Moonshine Sweet Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Moonshine Tea Peach

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiris

$6.00

Specialty Shots/Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Apple Butter Martini

$14.00

Back That Thang Up

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita (Top Shelf)

$16.00

El Niño (16oz)

$12.00

El Niño (24oz)

$18.00

El Niño (32oz)

$22.50

El Niño (Half Gallon)

$40.00

Electric Slide

$14.00

Gator Water

$14.00

Hurricane (16oz)

$12.00

Hurricane (24oz)

$18.00

Hurricane (32oz)

$22.50

Hurricane (Half Gallon)

$40.00

Jazz Lounge Gentlemen

$14.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mardi Gras

$14.00

Nawlins Tea

$12.00

Passion Fruit Paloma

$14.00

Purple Cauldron

$11.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$14.00

Sangria (16oz)

$12.00

Sangria (24oz)

$18.00

Sangria (32oz)

$22.50

Sangria (Half Gallon)

$40.00

Slow Motion

$12.00

The Bourbon St

$14.00

Amaretto Shot

$8.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Grand Marnier Shot

$11.00

Jagermeister Shot

$8.00

Fireball Shot

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$14.00

Premium Specialty Drinks

The French Harlot

$18.00

The Bayou Boi

$18.00

Super Premiums

Casa Azul Reposado

$25.00+

Don Julio 1942

$25.00+

Hennessy Black

$16.00+

Hennessy XO

$30.00+

Martell Blue Swift

$16.00+

MacAllan 12

$20.00+

Barefoot

Zinfandel

$5.00

Cab Sauvignon

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Mimosa

Bottomless Mimosa PER PERSON

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are Cajun/Creole Restaurant that embodies the essence of the French Quarter District in the great city of New Orleans.

Website

Location

51 N FM 548 Suite 209, Forney, TX 75126

Directions

Gallery
French Quarter Bistro image
French Quarter Bistro image
French Quarter Bistro image

Map
