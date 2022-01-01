Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges

Fr8yard

125 E. Main St.

Spartanburg, SC 29306

Popular Items

Hasselhoff
Korea Town
Naked Dawg

yard dogs

Naked Dawg

$7.00

All-beef dog...Naked!

3-Wheeler

3-Wheeler

$9.00

All-beef dog, chili, American cheese, crispy onions

Hasselhoff

Hasselhoff

$9.00

House ground sausage, kraut, spicy mustard, beer cheese.

Reuben Dawg

Reuben Dawg

$9.00

House ground corned beef sausage, kraut, swiss cheese, toasted caraway seed, Awesome sauce.

Slaw Dawg

Slaw Dawg

$9.00

House ground bratwurst, brisket chili, slaw, onions, yellow mustard

Korea Town

Korea Town

$9.00

All-beef dog gochujang glaze, carrot & cucumber pickles, kimchi, toasted sesame seeds.

burgers

Double Burger

Double Burger

$10.00

Two seasoned burger patties, American cheese, Awesome sauce, pickles, sliced red onions, steamed Kings Hawaiian Bun

Umami Burger

Umami Burger

$10.00

Double burger, American cheese, house-made kimchi, sambal, hoison

Single Burger (REQUEST ONLY)

$7.00

chicken

lg st meat

lg st meat

$11.00

3 sticks of grilled chicken with your choice of sauce - Gochuchang, Jalapeno maple bacon, Bulliet BBQ, or Buffalo Cream

sm st meat

$4.00

Single stick of grilled chicken with your choice of sauce - Gochuchang, Jalapeno maple bacon, Bulliet BBQ, or Buffalo Cream

1 dozen wings

$18.00Out of stock

1/2 dozen wings

$10.00Out of stock

more

KIDS ONLY - Kids Corn Pups & Tots

$7.00
Corn Pups

Corn Pups

$6.00

3 mini corn dogs, honey drizzle, Awesome sauce

Side Tots

$3.00
C - C Tots

C - C Tots

$8.00

Chili cheese tots, sour cream, chopped onion, scallions

Pretzel

Pretzel

$11.00

Jumbo pretzel, beer cheese

Chickpea Hummus

Chickpea Hummus

$6.00Out of stock

Feta, grilled pita, fresh veggies

Grains & Greens Salad

Grains & Greens Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Kale blend, Farro, Black Eyed Peas, Cucumbers, Roasted Corn, Tomatoes, tossed in vinaigrette

sides & sauces

sauce, awesome

$0.50

sauce, bbq

$0.50

sauce, buffalo cream

$0.50

sauce, gochu glaze

$0.50

sauce, jalapeno maple bacon

$0.50

sauce, ketchup

sauce, mayo

sauce, ranch

$0.50

sauce, spicy mustard

sauce, yel mustard

side, chili

$1.00

side, chz wiz

$1.00

side, coleslaw

$1.00

side, hop chz

$1.00

side, kimchi

$1.00

side, sauerkraut

$1.00

sodie pops

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hi-C

$3.00

Red Bull - Can

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
FR8yard is a family and dog friendly, open air biergarten & restaurant serving an ever changing selection of draft and canned beer along with an awesome chef inspired food menu. Complete with live music and a 20 ft jumbotron for major sporting events and live streaming, FR8yard is a must see!

125 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306

