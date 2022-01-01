Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits 55 N Main

909 Reviews

$$

55 N Main

Sheridan, WY 82801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Banquet

Banquet Sirloin

$55.00

Banquet Salmon

$55.00

Banquet Penne

$55.00

Banquet Salad

Banquet Dessert

Banquet Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Room Fee

$250.00

Weekend Room Fee

$500.00

$30 Plate

$30.00

Grand Circle

6 oz Flat Iron

$51.73

Salmon

$51.73

Chipotle Penne

$51.73

Key Lime Pie

New York Cheesecake

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Frackelton’s not only goes the extra mile on quality, we are dedicated to bringing that quality to the table with a devotion to freshness and eye appeal. Our chefs and service staff work to make sure you not only have the most quality experience possible at Frackelton’s today but every time you dine with us…

Location

55 N Main, Sheridan, WY 82801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Popular restaurants in Sheridan

PO News & Flagstaff Cafe
orange star4.5 • 239
1 N Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Bistro307 Wood Fired Grill
orange star4.4 • 180
612 Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Sheridan - Sugarland Dr (Kiosk)
orange star4.4 • 100
1842 Sugarland Drive Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Sheridan - N Main St (Kiosk)
orange star4.4 • 100
407 North Main Street Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sheridan
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Casper
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston