Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fragole

review star

No reviews yet

349 Court Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Since 2003, we've been committed to serving the delicious homemade Italian dishes people crave. We are passionate about taking care of our employees, our guest and our community. We care about every meal and every moment. From the moment you walk through our doors you are our number one priority. Whether it's date night, drinks on the town, a birthday bash, or a I-don't-want-to-cook-tonight night, we've got you cover. Our team works tirelessly to bring you fresh and delicious dishes with a hint of home in the midst of our bustling city, with high standards and love in every bite. Come in and enjoy!

Location

349 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Abilene Bar
orange star4.1 • 679
442 Court St Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Boran Thai
orange starNo Reviews
462 Court St Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Court Street Tavern - 449 Court Street
orange starNo Reviews
449 Court Street Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Baby Lucs
orange starNo Reviews
387 Court Street Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Nili
orange starNo Reviews
360 Smith st Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Gus's Chop House - 215 Union Street
orange starNo Reviews
215 Union Street Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Miss Ada
orange star5.0 • 7,944
184 Dekalb Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston