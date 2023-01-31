Main picView gallery

Framingham Station

417 Waverly St

Framingham, MA 01702

All You Can Eat - Rodizio

Rodizio Children - Rodizio criança

$14.99

Date Night Wednesday

$59.99

Salad Bar

$24.99

Party Rodizio Only

$54.99

Appetizers - Aperitivos

Fish Fillet - Porção de filé de peixe

$16.99

Pork Sausage - Porção de linguiça

$15.99

Fish Stew - Moqueca Special

$34.99
Steak w/ Fries - Picanha com batata frita

Steak w/ Fries - Picanha com batata frita

$19.99

Pork Ribs - Porção de costela de porco

$19.99

Braised beef ribs - Costela de boi assada

$39.99

Steak w/ Yuca - Picanha com mandioca

$19.99

Chicken breast fillet - Porção de filé de frango

$19.99

Chacruterie

$32.99

Sausage w/ Yuca - Linguiça com mandioca

$15.99

Porção de torresmo

$15.99

Fried meat balls - Quibe

$15.99

Ceasar salad - Salada Ceasar

$12.99

Porção de torresmo com mandioca

$24.99

Shrimp - Porção de camarão

$24.99

Yuca - Porção de mandioca

$14.99

Beef Ribs - Porção de costela de boi

$32.99

Green Salad - Salada Verde

$12.99

French fries - Porção de batata frita

$9.99

Chicken hearts - Coração de frango

$9.99

Steak for 2 - Picanha para 2 pessoas

$24.99

Steak - Porção de picanha

$19.99

Steak for 2 big plate - Picanha na tábua para 2

$42.99

Pork - tira gosto de porco

$9.99

Beef - tira gosto de carne de boi

$9.99

Chicken - tira gosto de frango

$9.99

Lamb - tira gosto de carneiro

$9.99

Soups - Sopas

Beans soup - Caldo de feijão

$6.99

Corn Grits Soup - Canjiquinha

$6.99

Yuca and chicken soup - Caldo de Pinto

$6.99

Hot Sides - Pratos quentes

Black beans - Feijão preto

$3.50

Cheese bread (10 un) - Pão de queijo

$6.00

Stuffing - Farofa

$4.50

Tropeiro beans - Feijão tropeiro

$9.99

French fries - Batata frita

$4.50

Fried eggs - Ovo frito

$1.99

Fried plantains (8 un) - Banana frita

$3.50

Grilled pineapple - Abacaxi assado

$3.00

Yuca fries - Mandioca frita

$3.50

Mashed potatoes - Purê de batatas

$4.50

Red beans - Feijão vermelho

$3.50

Rice w/ beef - Arroz com carne

$5.00

Rice w/ veggies - Arroz com vegetais

$5.00

Spaghetti pasta - Macarronada

$3.99

White rice - Arroz branco

$4.50

Vegetable mix - Mix de vegetais cozidos

$3.50

Meats - Carnes

1 lb of meat - 1 lb de carne

$15.99

1/2 lb of meat - 1/2 lb de carne

$8.99

BBQ ribs - Costela c/ BBQ

$9.99

Beef strogonoff - Strogonoff de carne

$7.99

Cat fish - Peixe frito

$6.99

Chicken breast - Peito de frango

$7.99

Chicken hearts - Coração de galinha

$5.99

Chicken strogonoff - Strogonoff de frango

$6.99

Chicken w/ bacon - Frango com bacon

$8.99

Pork sausage - Linguiça de porco

$6.99

Salads - Saladas

Beets - Beterraba

$3.50

Broccoli - Brócolis

$3.50

Cherry tomato w/ palm - Tomate c/ palmito

$3.50

Coleslaw - Salada de repolho

$3.50

Collard green - Couve

$4.00

Egg salad - Salada de ovo

$3.50

Grape - Uva

$3.50

House of salad - Salada da casa

$4.99

Kiwi

$3.50

Pasta salad - Macarronese

$3.50

Mango - Manga

$3.50

Melon - Melão

$4.99

Orange - Laranja

$3.50

Pineapple chunks - Abacaxi

$3.50

Potato salad - Salada de batata

$4.00

Chicken salad - Salpicão

$4.00

Strawberry - Morango

$3.50

Tomatoes - Tomate

$3.00

Vinaigrette - Vinagrete

$3.50

Watermelon - Melancia

$4.99

Chickpea salad - Salada de grão de bico

$3.50

Dessert - Sobremesas

Flan - Pudim

$6.99

Pavê

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Tres Leches

$6.99

Party Flan - Pudim Inteiro

$50.00

Party rice pudding - Arroz doce inteiro

$50.00

Party Tiramisu - Tiramisu inteiro

$50.00

Party Tres Leches - Tres Leches Inteiro

$50.00

Chocolate Truffles - Trufas de chocolate

$6.99

Chocolate Balls - Brigadeiro

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Passion fruit mousse - Mousse de maracujá

$6.99

Party Choco truffles - Trufa de chocolate p festa

$50.00

Party Brigadeiro - Brigadeiro p festa

$29.99

Party Cheesecake

$50.00

Chocolate Cake - Bolo de chocolate

$6.99

Happy birthday cake - Aniversariante

Candy bar - bombons em geral

$4.50

Peanut candy bar - Pe de moleque

$4.50

Coconut candy bar - cocada

$4.50

Combo

Make Your Own Combo

$19.99

Family combo

$55.00

BBQ Mix Single

$31.00

BBQ Mix Family

$55.00

Combo 1

$9.99

Marmita Do Trabalhador

$12.99

Daily Special - Especial do dia

Beef Stew - Carne de panela

$12.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$10.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

DBL Titos

$23.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Mcqueen

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$10.00

Bacardi Mango

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Meyers

$9.00

Malibu Coconut

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Glenvit 12

$12.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Xo Café

$10.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$10.00

Casa Noble Crystal

$12.00

Casa Noble Silver

$12.00

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Bookers

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$11.00

Gentelmen Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Seagrams

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$11.00

Crown Royal

White Bush

$8.00

Chivas Regal 12

$13.00

Chivas Regal 18

$18.00

Dewars White Lable

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Balvenie 12

$14.00

Balvenie 14

$16.00

Balvenie 17

$18.00

Balvenie 21

$41.00

Crown royal

$11.00

Glenlevit 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 16

$16.00

Laphoriag 10

$13.00

Macallan

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Boazinha

$8.00

Cabre Gold

$8.00

Erva Dolce Gold

$8.50

JM Gold

$8.00

Joao Mendes Silver

$8.00

Potro Negro

$12.00

Salinas

$8.00

Salinas Mix

$9.50

Weber Haus Balsamo

$10.50

Salinas Balsimo

$9.50

Salinas Carvalho

$9.50

Salinas Umburana

$9.50

Seleta

$9.50

Seleta Umburana

$9.50

Weber Haus Silver

$10.50

Cocktails

Pina Colada Non Alcoholic

$9.00

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Sex on The Beach

$12.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$5.50

BTL Bud Light

$5.50

BTL Corona

$5.50

BTL Budwiser

$5.50

BTL Modelo

$5.50

BTL Harpoon IPA

$5.50

BTL Blue Moon

$5.50

BTL Guiness

$5.50

BTL Brahma

$6.00

BTL Itaipava

$6.00

BTL Stella

$5.50

Coffee - Café

Bag of coffee - pacote de café

$25.00

Mocca Coffee - Café Mocca

$5.50

Expresso double - Café expresso

$4.00

Tea - Chá

$4.50

Americano - Café americano

$4.50

Chocolate Milk - Leite c/ chocolate

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte - Café Latte

$4.50

Express Coffee - Café express

$3.50

Glass of Milk - Copo de leite

$2.50

Black Coffee - Café preto

$2.50

Soft Drinks - Bebidas

Poland spring - Garrafa de água

$2.50

S. Pellegrino - água com gás

$4.00

Guaraná

$3.00

Soda refil - Refrigerante refil

$3.50

Coke can - coca cola lata

$3.00

Coke zero - coca zero lata

$3.00

Sprite can - sprite lata

$3.00

Apple juice - suco de maça

$3.00

Cream soda

$3.50

Grape soda - fanta uva

$3.50

Orange soda - fanta laranja

$3.50

Ginger soda

$3.00

Ginger ale soda

$3.00

Root beer

$3.50

Shirley temple

$4.00

Roy rogger

$2.50

Iced tea - chá gelado

$2.50

Red bull

$5.00

Fresh Juice - Suco natural

Acerola

Passion fruit - Maracujá

Mango - Manga

Orange - Laranja

$6.99

Lemonade - Limonada

$6.99

Pineapple - Abacaxi

$6.99

Pineapple w/ mint - Abacaxi com hortelã

$6.99

Strawberry - Morango

Mix Juice - Suco misto de sabores

$6.99

Citrus Lemonade - Limonada citrica

$6.99

Swiss Lemonade - Limonada Suiça

$6.99

Strawberry Lemonade - Limonada de morango

$6.99

Cashew - Caju

$6.99

Pina Colada Virgim

$10.00

Wine List - Vinhos

Red Bottle - Vinho vermelho garrafa

White Bottle - Vinho braco garafa

Sparkling Bottle - Champagne Garrafa

Rose Bottle - Vinho rosa garrafa

Red Glass - Vinho vermelho taça

White Glass - Vinho branco taça

Sparkling Glass - Champagne taça

Rose Glass - Vinho rosa taça

Red Sangria Glass

$13.00

Sangria bottle

$33.00

White Sangria Glass

$13.00

Trapiche Glass

$11.00

trapiche Bottle

$270.00

Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita

$15.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$15.00

Mango Margarita

$15.00

Kiwi Margarita

$15.00

Pineapple Margarita

$15.00

Raspberry Margarita

$15.00

Martini

Classic Martini

$13.00

Expresso Martini

$14.00

Dry Martini

$13.00

Titos martini

$13.00

Grey Goose Martini

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$15.00

Manhattan Martini

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Mojito

Copa Coconut Mojito

$14.00

Mango Madness Mojito

$14.00

Classic Mojito

$14.00

Catering

Catering Event Deposit - Deposito p/ evento

Catering

Event Deposit - Deposito para eventos

In house event deposit - Deposito evento na casa

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
417 Waverly St, Framingham, MA 01702

