Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta - Elmwood Park
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Francesca offers wood fired pizzas, pastas and entrees, all made to order. We are a small business that focuses on our community by always giving back and always supporting other local business in our area.
Location
246 Market Street, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Gallery