Restaurant header imageView gallery

Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta - Elmwood Park

review star

No reviews yet

246 Market Street

Elmwood Park, NJ 07407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Penne Vodka
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad


Starters

Baby Spinach Arancino

$4.95

Spinach, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$8.95

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$14.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Fried Ravioli (5)

$10.95

Wings

Garlic Knots (Max 3 Orders)

$1.75

Regular Arancino

$4.50

Zucchini Chips

$8.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

Romaine, caesar dressing, pecorino, croutons

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

Homemade caesar salad topped with spicy buffalo chicken cutlet

Cranberry & Almond Salad

Mixed greens, cranberry, almond, gorgonzola, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Salad

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Salad

Spinach, almond, cherry tomato, cucumber, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Pizza

Large Pizza

$15.50

Medium Pizza

$12.50

Margherita Pizza

$20.95

rushed plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, cheddar, mozzarella, bbq sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

Grandma Pizza

$20.95

Square pie, mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, pecorino, oregano

Grandma Vodka

$21.95

Chicken Parm with Vodka Sauce Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing

Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza

$21.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball

Vegatable Pizza

$19.95

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, white onion, bell peppers

White Pizza

$18.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino

Penne Vodka Pizza

$20.95

Penne, vodka sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

SPO (Sausage, Peppers and Onions)

$20.95

Gluten-Free Pizza

$14.95

Cheese pizza prepared in our conventional oven (12 inch personal pie)

Squared Pie

$18.95

Pastas

Penne Vodka

$13.95

Spicy Rigatoni Vodka (Fall Special)

$14.95

Pasta San Michele

$16.95

Mezzi rigatoni, grilled chicken, spinach, baby tomato, mushroom, garlic, tomato sauce, touch of cream

Rigatoni Bolognese

$14.95

Classic meat sauce, ricotta

Pasta Alla Norma

$14.95

Penne, roasted eggplant, pecorino, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Baked Ziti

$13.50

Pasta Alfredo

$13.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Pasta Pomodoro

$8.95

Penne Pesto

$15.95

Entrees

Chicken Parm Entree

$14.95

Eggplant Parm Entree

$14.95

Chicken Milanese Entree

$14.95

Fried chicken cutlets, arugula, cherry tomato, red onion, basil, lemon vinaigrette

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$16.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce

Shrimp Parm

$17.95

Calzone & Rolls

Calzone

$9.95

Chicken Parm Roll

$9.50

Chicken Parm Vodka Roll

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$9.50

Pepperoni Roll

$9.50

Eggplant Parm Roll

$9.50

Wraps

Chicken Milanese Wrap

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, pecorino, caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, buffalo sauce, pecorino, caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, romaine, basil pesto

Peralta Wrap

$11.95

Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, almond, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Wrap

$12.95

Paninis

Nicola Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto

Chicken Cutlet Panini

$11.95

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Carciofi Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, artichoke, basil pesto

Mozzarella & Tomato Panini

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic, olive oil

Heros

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.95

Chicken Parm with Vodka Sauce Hero

$12.95

Meatball Parm Hero

$12.95

Eggplant Parm Hero

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$10.95

Fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Italian Hero

$12.95

Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, romaine, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, red vinegar, olive oil

Cheesesteak

$12.95

Kids & Sides

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.95

Kids Pasta with Butter

$3.95

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.95

Kids Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Fries

$5.95

Side Meatballs

Slices

Plain Slice

$2.93

One Topping Slice

$3.50

Specialty Slices

Grandma Slice

$3.55

Drinks

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.85

Dasani Water

$1.75

Smart Water

$2.75

Snapple

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

2 Liter

$3.75

Red Bull

$2.75

DIY Pizza Kit

DIY Pizza Kit

$10.50

Francesca's Homemade Sauces

Marinara Quart (Cold)

$9.95

Our homemade marinara sauce (cold)

Vodka Sauce Quart (Cold)

$10.95

Our homemade vodka sauce (cold)

Quick Half Trays (Serves 8-10)

Caesar Salad Half Tray (Serves 8-10)

$39.95

Tossed in Caesar with croutons and Pecorino Romano

Garden Salad Half Tray (Serves 8-10)

$39.95

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Crouton, Balsamic

Chicken Parm Half Tray (Serves 8-10)

$54.95

Homemade Meatballs Half Tray (Serves 8-10)

$59.95

Homemade meatballs in tomato sauce

Penne Tomato Sauce Half Tray (Serves 8-10)

$34.95

Penne Vodka Half Tray (Serves 8-10)

$44.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Francesca offers wood fired pizzas, pastas and entrees, all made to order. We are a small business that focuses on our community by always giving back and always supporting other local business in our area.

Website

Location

246 Market Street, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lena y Carbon - Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
201 Market St Paterson, NJ 07505
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - NJ008 - Elmwood Park
orange starNo Reviews
430 Market Street Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View restaurantnext
Donna Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
487 Market St Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View restaurantnext
Hacienda Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 658
102 McLean Blvd Paterson, NJ 07514
View restaurantnext
Tribos Peri Peri - Saddle Brook
orange star3.9 • 183
383 Market St Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
95 BROADWAY ELMWOOD PARK, NJ 07407
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Elmwood Park
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
No reviews yet
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston