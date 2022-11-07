Restaurant header imageView gallery

Francesca Pizza & Pasta - Fair Lawn

25-07 Broadway

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Caesar Salad
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks (5)

Starters & Soups

Homemade Butternut Squash Soup

$5.95

Pint of homemade butternut squash soup

Homemade Chicken Soup

$5.50

Pint of homemade chicken soup

Homemade Minestrone Soup

$5.50

Pint of homemade minestrone soup

Baby Spinach Arancino

$4.95

Spinach, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella

Arancino

$4.50

Beef, peas, pecorino, tomato sauce

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$14.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce

Garlic Bread (5)

$6.95

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$8.95

Fried Ravioli (5)

$10.95

Wings

Garlic Knots (Max 3 Orders)

$1.75

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Salad

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Romaine, caesar dressing, pecorino, croutons

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

Homemade caesar salad topped with spicy buffalo chicken cutlet

Cranberry & Almond Salad

Mixed greens, cranberry, almond, gorgonzola, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Salad

Spinach, almond, cherry tomato, cucumber, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Pizzas

Large Pizza

$15.50

Medium Pizza

$12.50

Margherita Pizza

$20.95

rushed plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, cheddar, mozzarella, bbq sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

Chicken Parm with Vodka Sauce Pizza

$21.95

Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil

Vegatable Pizza

$19.95

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, white onion, bell peppers

Penne Vodka Pizza

$20.95

Penne, vodka sauce, mozzarella, pecorino

White Pizza

$18.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino

Grandma Pizza

$20.95

Square pie, mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, pecorino, oregano

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball

Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza

$21.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil

Gluten-Free Pizza

$14.95

Cheese pizza prepared in our conventional oven (12 inch personal pie)

Detroit Style Plain

$19.95

Detroit Style Pepperoni

$23.50

Chipotle Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, red onion, pecorino, chipotle sauce

Pastas

Rigatoni Bolognese

$14.95

Classic meat sauce, ricotta

Penne Vodka

$13.95

Spicy Rigatoni (Fall Special)

$14.95

Spicy Vodka Sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

Pasta Alfredo

$13.95

Pasta San Michele

$16.95

Mezzi rigatoni, grilled chicken, spinach, baby tomato, mushroom, garlic, tomato sauce, touch of cream

Baked Ziti

$13.50

Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Penne Pesto

$15.95

Pasta Pomodoro

$8.95

Pasta Alla Norma

$14.95

Entrees

Chicken Parm Entree

$14.95

Chicken Milanese Entree

$14.95

Fried chicken cutlets, arugula, cherry tomato, red onion, basil, lemon vinaigrette

Eggplant Parm Entree

$14.95

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$16.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce

Calzone & Rolls

Calzone

$9.95

Chicken Parm Roll

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$9.50

Chicken Parm Vodka Roll

$9.50

Eggplant Parm Roll

$9.50

Pepperoni Roll

$9.50

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, pecorino, caesar dressing

Baby Spinach Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, almond, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, romaine, basil pesto

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, buffalo sauce, pecorino, caesar dressing

Peralta Wrap

$11.95

Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard

Paninis

Nicola Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto

Mozzarella & Tomato Panini

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic, olive oil

Chicken Carciofi Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, artichoke, basil pesto

Chicken Cutlet Panini

$11.95

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinaigrette

Heros

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.95

Meatball Parm Hero

$12.95

Eggplant Parm Hero

$11.95

Chicken Parm with Vodka Sauce Hero

$12.95

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$10.95

Fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Italian Hero

$12.95

Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, romaine, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, red vinegar, olive oil

Cheesesteak

$11.95

Kids & Sides

Kids Pasta with Butter

$3.95

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$5.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.95

Fries

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.95

Kids Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Side Meatballs

$8.95+

Kids Penne Vodka

$10.95

Slices

Plain Slice

$2.93

One Topping Slice

$3.35

Dessert

Fresh Baked Cookies

$1.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Francesca offers pizza, pastas and entrees, all made to order. We are a small business that focuses on our community by always giving back and always supporting other local business in our area.

Website

Location

25-07 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Directions

