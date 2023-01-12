Restaurant header imageView gallery

Francesca’s Cucina

review star

No reviews yet

545 N Salina St

Syracuse, NY 13208

Apertivi

Arancini Rice Balls

$14.99

APP Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops

$16.99

Bang Bang Calamari

$16.99

Goat Cheese Fritter

$14.00

Hey Meatball

$13.99

Poutine

$14.00

Seafood Uitca Greens

$16.00

Stuffed Hot Cherry Peppers

$9.99

Utica-Style Greens

$13.99

Risotto App

$17.99

Insalata

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata

$14.99

Iceberg Salad Wedge

$11.99

Pecan Salmon Salad

$24.99

Crumbly Blue Cheese

$1.99

Side Caesar

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Full Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Zuppi

Italian Wedding

$3.99

Tuscan Greens & Beans

$3.99

Francesca's Favorites

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$23.99

Cheese Ravioli Pink Vodka

$24.99

Lobster Ravioli

$26.99

Wagyu Beef Ravioli

$26.99

Chicken Riggies

$25.99

Seafood Riggies

$27.99

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$25.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$24.99

Gluten-Free Penne

$25.99

Gnocchi Marinara

$23.99

Gnocchi Pink Vodka

$24.99

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$26.99

Gemelli Angeloro

$25.99

Braciole

$25.99

Bolognese

$25.99

Pasta & Sauce

$23.99

Vegan Pasta

$25.99

Carne

Petite Filet Gorgonzola

$28.99

Filet Mignon

$36.99

NY Strip

$36.99

Pollame

Chicken Parmesan

$25.99

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$25.99

Chicken Francesca-cucina

$25.99

Chicken Francaise

$25.99

Chicken Marsala

$25.99

Chicken with Shrimp

$28.99

Pesci

Salmon Fillet

$27.99

Crab-Stuffed Salmon

$29.99

DIN Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

$27.99

Cioppino

$28.99

Salmon & Broccolini

$25.99

Desserts

Strawberry Butter-cake

$12.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.99

Cannoli

$11.49

House Made Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$3.99

Sides

Side Asparagus

$6.90

Side Pasta

Side Mashed

$5.75

Side Meatballs

$4.60

Side of Risotto

$8.05

Side of Sauce

Side of Utica Greens

$8.00

Side Bread and sauce

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

545 N Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13208

Directions

