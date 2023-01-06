Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

7407 W. MADSION ST

FOREST PARK, IL 60130

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
Pizza Pepperoni
Pizza Funghi

Antipasti

Beet Salad

$16.00

Whipped goat cheese, Pistachios, Winter Citrus, Arugula, radicchio, lemon vinaigrette

Burrata con Prosciutto

$18.00

Burrata , Prosciutto, Pistachio Pesto, Chefs Toast

Cauliflower

$13.00

Whipped garlic, parmigiano reggiano, calabrian chili bread crumbs

Meatballs

$17.00

Whipped riccota, pomodoro

Roasted Vegetables

$14.00

Wood roasted, oilio verde, aceto balsamico

Kale Caesar

$13.00

Kale, Romaine, Garlic Curtons, White Anchovies

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Radicchio, grand noir blue, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, red wine vinaigrette, olives, topped with crispy prosciutto

Whipped Ricotta $ Honey

$12.00

Whipped Ricotta, Honeycomb, Grilled house bread

Arancini

$15.00

beef, pomodoro sauce,basil

SD Toast

$2.00

Pasta

Agnolotti

$19.00

Sage brown butter, hazelnuts, aged balsamic, pecorino

Paccheri

$18.00

Vodka Sauce, Clabrian Chili Bread Crumbs, Parmigano, Basil

Mafalda

$19.00

Italian sausage ragu, pecorino, basil

Spaghetti

$19.00

guanicale,pecorino,parmesan,garlic,egg,chives

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Tomato sauce and three meatballs

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$17.00

San marzano, basil, pecorino romano, mozzarella di bufula

Pizza Pepperoni

$18.00

San Marzano, Giardinera, Garlic, Mozzorella

Pizza Funghi

$19.00

Mushroom cream, cremini & shitake, fontina, leeks, truffle oil, herb breadcrumbs

Pizza Sausage

$18.00

Vodka sauce, onion, oregano, breadcrumbs

Pizza Nduja

$19.00

San Marzano, basil, oregano, chili honey

Pizza Cheese

$16.00

Parmeson,Fontina,Sanmarzano,Garlic Oregano

Pizza Sweet Corn

$18.00

Parmesan Cream, Black truffle, Onion, Chili Flakes, Garlic

Pizza Truffle honey

$19.00

roasted garlic,carmalized onions,fontin,mozz,parmigano, and black pepper

Pizza Lamb Sausage

$20.00

Romesco Sauce, Pecorino, Parmigiano, Onion, Castelvetrano Olives, Garlic, Oregano

Build Your Own

$16.00

Just choose your topping Pizza Sauce and Cheese already included

Entree

Fiore Milanese

$25.00

Breaded chicken, pasta, arugula salad

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids butter Spaghetti

$10.00

Kids Pasta Pomodoro

$10.00

Kids spaghetti Meatball

$15.00

Kids Gelato Vanilla

Sauces

Pomodoro Sauce

Pomodoro Sauce

$8.00

Homemade Pomodoro Sauce

Spicy Pomodoro Sauce

Spicy Pomodoro Sauce

$8.00

Homemade Spicy Pomodoro Sauce

Vodka Sauce

Vodka Sauce

$9.00

Homemade Vodka Sauce

Bolognese

$11.00

$11.00
Amatriciana Sauce

$11.00

$11.00

Fresh Pasta

Spaghetti

$6.00

$6.00
Rigatoni

$6.00

$6.00
Cresta di Gallo

$6.00

$6.00
Agnolotti

$10.00

$10.00

Take and Bake

Lasagna Bolognese (1/4Pan)

$20.00

Lasagna Heating Instructions Thaw out completely Pre Heat Oven to 350 degrees Bake for 35-45 Take cover off and Bake for 10 more min

Lasagna Bolognese (1/2Pan)

$45.00

Lasagna Heating Instructions Thaw out completely Pre Heat Oven to 350 degrees Bake for 35-45 Take cover off and Bake for 10 more min

Lasagna Mushroom + Leeks (1/4Pan)

$20.00

Lasagna Heating Instructions Thaw out completely Pre Heat Oven to 350 degrees Bake for 35-45 Take cover off and Bake for 10 more min

Lasagna Mushroom + Leeks (1/2Pan)

$45.00

Lasagna Heating Instructions Thaw out completely Pre Heat Oven to 350 degrees Bake for 35-45 Take cover off and Bake for 10 more min

Meatballs (6pc)

$25.00

Hot Stuff

Mauro Provisions Hot Giardiniera

$13.00

$13.00
Mauro Provisions Mild Giardiniera

$13.00

$13.00
Mauro Provisions Honey G Giardiniera

$13.00

$13.00
FiORE Giardiniera

$5.00

$5.00
Italian Firelli Hot Sauce

$8.00

$8.00
FiORE Chilli Honey

$5.00

$5.00

All Things Truffle

Space Truffle

$17.00

$17.00
Radici Black Truffle Sauce

$17.00

$17.00
White Truffle Honey

$21.00

$21.00
Radici Truffle Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$16.50

$16.50

Gelato & Sorbet

Vanilla Gelato

$5.00

$5.00
Espresso Gelato

$5.00

$5.00
Strawberry Gelato

$5.00

$5.00
Spumoni Gelato

$6.00

$6.00
Raspberry Sorbet

$5.00

$5.00
Mango Sorbet

$5.00

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery located at 7407 Madison St in Forest Park will feature wood fired pizzas, fresh handmade pasta, and vegetable antipasti’s. The menu will be handwritten and changed frequently based on the season, what’s freshest now, and at the chef’s whim. The wood fired pizza will hold true to its Italian roots, while also being a quality product as delivery.

Location

7407 W. MADSION ST, FOREST PARK, IL 60130

Directions

