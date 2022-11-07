Main picView gallery

Francesca's Tavola

review star

No reviews yet

208 S. ARLINGTON HEIGTS RD.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL 60005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers & Salads

Bruschette Romana

$10.95

Garlic toast with tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Bruschette con Fiche

$11.95

Garlic toast, marinated mission figs, mozzarella, coppa, wildflower honey

Spiedini di Bistecca e Funghi

$22.95

Marinated beef tenderloin, cremini mushrooms, cippolini onions, Calabrian aioli

Polpette al Fiore

$14.95

Homemade beef & pork meatballs, pomodoro, seasoned ricotta, toasted ciabatta

Cozze con Zafferano

$17.95

PEI mussels, garlic, fine herbs, saffron-tomato broth, olive oil, crostini

Lenticchie e Spinaci

$13.25

Braised Lentils, wilted spinach and goat cheese

Insalata Francesca

$10.95

Romaine, endive, and radicchio with pea pods, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumbers with crumbled blue cheese, lemon, and balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Cesare

$9.95

Classic Caesar with roasted peppers, garlic croutons, and shaved parmesan

Insalata al Finocchio

$12.75

Shaved fennel, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, arugula, red onion, red wine vinegar

Insalata Mista con Pera

$12.25

Mixed greens, bosc pear, candied pecans, blue cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata con Bruxelles

$16.95

Burrata, roasted brussels, spiced fennel, pistachio gremolata, sea salt

Pasta

Risotto Carbonara

$24.95

Italian rice with crispy pancetta, pecorino, and spring peas with egg yolk and cracked black pepper

Fettuccine della Nonna

$26.95

Fresh pasta, braised short rib, fresh herbs, parmigiano

Mezze Rigatoni con Melanzane

$25.95

Spicy tomato sauce, eggplant, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella

Linguine al Sugo di Gamberi e Zafferano

$28.95

Fresh pasta, jumbo gulf shrimp, scallops, garlic, olive oil, saffron and tomato brodo

Creste de Gallo alla Vodka e Salsiccia

$26.95

Vodka sauce, basil, mozzarella, crumbled sausage

Ravioli di Gamberi e Porri

$27.95

Roasted garlic and shrimp stuffed ravioli, leek, tomato, garlic and shallot, lobster cream

Entrees

Pollo Arrosto Romana

$27.95

Roasted half chicken with garlic, shallots, rosemary, lemon and olive oil, served with roasted potatoes

Lombo di Maiale Valdostana

$29.95

Pan roasted pork tenderloin, wild mushrooms, spinach, fontina and white truffle sauce, pork jus

Pollo Milanese

$29.95

Crispy chicken, rigatoni alla vodka, cherry tomato, agugula, parmigiano

Salmone con Gamberi E Fagiolini

$32.95

Roasted salmon with jumbo shrimp, green beans, roasted plum tomatoes and a lobster cream sauce

Filetto con Bruxelles

$46.95

8 oz center cut filet, roasted brussels, red wine demi

Pesce Bianco ai Balsamico

$29.95

Lake Superior whitefish, dinosaur kale, garlic, shallot, cherry tomato, capers and lemon balsamic sauce

Costine di Manzo con Polenta

$31.95

Braised short rib, porcini brodo, mascarpone polenta, grana padana, celery and parsley leaf

Frutti di Mare Acqua Pazza

$36.95

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, mussels, capers, garlic spinach, white wine, spicy cherry tomato sauce

Sides

Side Mixed Vegetables

$8.95

Side Pasta Aglio e Olio

$8.95

Side Roasted Potatoes

$7.95

Side Sausage & Peppers

$9.95

Side Sautéed Shrimp

$11.75

Side Sautéed Spinach

$8.95

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.95

Ladyfingers soaked in espresso and rum with mascarpone cheese, cocoa, and chocolate sauce

Candied Apple Crostata

$11.95

Apple cider agrodolce, vanilla bean gelato and almond crunch

Goat Cheese Panna Cotta

$12.95

Red wine poached pears, honey-walnut granola

Kids

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.95

with tomato sauce

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Kid Sausage Pizza

$9.95

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Crispy tenders with choice of french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots, or fresh strawberries

Kid Chicken Breast

$10.95

Grilled chicken with choice of french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots, or fresh strawberries

Kid Salmon

$10.95

Roasted salmon with lemon mayo and choice of french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots, or fresh strawberries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

208 S. ARLINGTON HEIGTS RD., ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL 60005

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

altThai
orange star4.8 • 4,310
40 S. Arlington Heights Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Scratchboard Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5 West Campbell St. Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Ohana Poke Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
163 North Evergreen Avenue Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Passero
orange star4.4 • 752
3 S Evergreen Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
orange star4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Peggy Kinnanes Irish Restaurant & Pub - 8 N Vail Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8 N Vail Ave Arlington Height, IL 60004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

altThai
orange star4.8 • 4,310
40 S. Arlington Heights Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
orange star4.7 • 1,894
1711 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
orange star4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Passero
orange star4.4 • 752
3 S Evergreen Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Hey Nonny
orange star4.6 • 540
10 South Vail Avenue Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ARLINGTON HEIGHTS
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston