Main picView gallery

La Sorella Di Francesca

review star

No reviews yet

18 W. JEFFERSON AVE.

NAPERVILLE, IL 60540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers & Salads

Bruschette Romana

$10.95

Garlic toast with tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Bruschette con Fiche

$11.95

Garlic toast, marinated mission figs, mozzarella, coppa, wildflower honey

Spiedini di Bistecca e Funghi

$22.95

Marinated beef tenderloin, cremini mushrooms, cippolini onions, Calabrian aioli

Polpette al Fiore

$14.95

Homemade beef & pork meatballs, pomodoro, seasoned ricotta, toasted ciabatta

Cozze con Zafferano

$17.95

PEI mussels, garlic, fine herbs, saffron-tomato broth, olive oil, crostini

Lenticchie e Spinaci

$13.25

Braised Lentils, wilted spinach and goat cheese

Insalata Francesca

$10.95

Romaine, endive, and radicchio with pea pods, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumbers with crumbled blue cheese, lemon, and balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Cesare

$9.95

Classic Caesar with roasted peppers, garlic croutons, and shaved parmesan

Insalata al Finocchio

$12.75

Shaved fennel, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, arugula, red onion, red wine vinegar

Insalata Mista con Pera

$12.25

Mixed greens, bosc pear, candied pecans, blue cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata con Bruxelles

$16.95

Burrata, roasted brussels, spiced fennel, pistachio gremolata, sea salt

Pasta

Risotto Carbonara

$24.95

Italian rice with crispy pancetta, pecorino, and spring peas with egg yolk and cracked black pepper

Fettuccine della Nonna

$26.95

Fresh pasta, braised short rib, fresh herbs, parmigiano

Mezze Rigatoni con Melanzane

$25.95

Spicy tomato sauce, eggplant, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella

Linguine al Sugo di Gamberi e Zafferano

$28.95

Fresh pasta, jumbo gulf shrimp, scallops, garlic, olive oil, saffron and tomato brodo

Creste de Gallo alla Vodka e Salsiccia

$26.95

Vodka sauce, basil, mozzarella, crumbled sausage

Ravioli di Gamberi e Porri

$27.95

Roasted garlic and shrimp stuffed ravioli, leek, tomato, garlic and shallot, lobster cream

Entrees

Pollo Arrosto Romana

$27.95

Roasted half chicken with garlic, shallots, rosemary, lemon and olive oil, served with roasted potatoes

Lombo di Maiale Valdostana

$29.95

Pan roasted pork tenderloin, wild mushrooms, spinach, fontina and white truffle sauce, pork jus

Pollo Milanese

$29.95

Crispy chicken, rigatoni alla vodka, cherry tomato, agugula, parmigiano

Salmone con Gamberi E Fagiolini

$32.95

Roasted salmon with jumbo shrimp, green beans, roasted plum tomatoes and a lobster cream sauce

Filetto con Bruxelles

$46.95

8 oz center cut filet, roasted brussels, red wine demi

Pesce Bianco ai Balsamico

$29.95Out of stock

Lake Superior whitefish, dinosaur kale, garlic, shallot, cherry tomato, capers and lemon balsamic sauce

Costine di Manzo con Polenta

$31.95

Braised short rib, porcini brodo, mascarpone polenta, grana padana, celery and parsley leaf

Frutti di Mare Acqua Pazza

$36.95

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, mussels, capers, garlic spinach, white wine, spicy cherry tomato sauce

Sides

Side Mixed Vegetables

$8.95

Side Pasta Aglio e Olio

$8.95

Side Roasted Potatoes

$7.95

Side Sausage & Peppers

$9.95

Side Sautéed Shrimp

$11.75

Side Sautéed Spinach

$8.95

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.95

Ladyfingers soaked in espresso and rum with mascarpone cheese, cocoa, and chocolate sauce

Malted Chocolate Banana Tart

$11.95Out of stock

Malted chocolate mousse, chocolate caramel ganache, banana jam, peanuts & fresh bananas

Greek Yogurt Cheesecake

$10.95Out of stock

Vanilla and Greek yogurt cheesecake, graham crumbles, citrus marinated strawberries, orange marmalade caramel

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$10.95Out of stock

Lemon olive oil cake, macerated berries, basil oil, vanilla whipped cream

Kids

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.95

with tomato sauce

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Kid Sausage Pizza

$9.95

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Crispy tenders with choice of french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots, or fresh strawberries

Kid Chicken Breast

$10.95

Grilled chicken with choice of french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots, or fresh strawberries

Kid Salmon

$10.95

Roasted salmon with lemon mayo and choice of french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots, or fresh strawberries

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Founded in 1992 by Restaurateur Scott Harris, Scott Harris Hospitality has grown from a small, welcoming Italian restaurant on Chicago’s North Clark Street to a restaurant group of six concepts across 23 locations & two states. La Sorella di Francesca is a neighborhood Trattoria offering classic Italian favorites in an ambiance of sophisticated comfort. We strive to maintain the commitment to the original restaurant’s founding philosophy of Italian hospitality—where simple food with quality ingredients & thoughtful service make a meal.

Location

18 W. JEFFERSON AVE., NAPERVILLE, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chez Francois Poutinerie
orange starNo Reviews
22 East Chicago Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Front Street Cantina - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
15 West Jefferson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Rosebud Naperville
orange star3.5 • 235
22 E Chicago Ave Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Firecakes - Naperville Promenade
orange starNo Reviews
50 S Main Street Suite 136 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Lil Donkeys - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
120 Water Street Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NAPERVILLE

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
orange star4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NAPERVILLE
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston