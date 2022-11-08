Restaurant info

Founded in 1992 by Restaurateur Scott Harris, Scott Harris Hospitality has grown from a small, welcoming Italian restaurant on Chicago’s North Clark Street to a restaurant group of six concepts across 23 locations & two states. La Sorella di Francesca is a neighborhood Trattoria offering classic Italian favorites in an ambiance of sophisticated comfort. We strive to maintain the commitment to the original restaurant’s founding philosophy of Italian hospitality—where simple food with quality ingredients & thoughtful service make a meal.