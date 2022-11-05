Francesca's Vicinato
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12960 S. LA GRANGE RD., PALOS PARK, IL 60464
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub - Orland Park
No Reviews
9655 143rd St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurant