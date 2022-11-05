Main picView gallery

Francesca's Vicinato

12960 S. LA GRANGE RD.

PALOS PARK, IL 60464

Appetizers & Salads

Bruschette Romana

$10.95

Garlic toast with tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Bruschette con Fiche

$11.95

Garlic toast, marinated mission figs, mozzarella, coppa, wildflower honey

Calamari Fritti

$17.75

Crispy calamari, lemon, marinara

Cozze con Zafferano

$17.95

PEI mussels, garlic, fine herbs, saffron-tomato broth, olive oil, crostini

Spiedini di Bistecca e Funghi

$22.95

Marinated beef tenderloin, cremini mushrooms, cippolini onions, Calabrian aioli

Polpette al Fiore

$14.95

Homemade beef & pork meatballs, pomodoro, seasoned ricotta, toasted ciabatta

Lenticchie e Spinaci

$13.25

Braised Lentils, wilted spinach and goat cheese

Carciofi Fritti

$13.95

Crispy artichokes with Calabrian chili aioli

Burrata con Bruxelles

$16.95

Burrata, roasted brussels, spiced fennel, pistachio gremolata, sea salt

Insalata Francesca

$10.95

Romaine, endive, and radicchio with pea pods, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumbers with crumbled blue cheese, lemon, and balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Mista con Pera

$12.25

Mixed greens, bosc pear, candied pecans, blue cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Cesare

$9.95

Classic Caesar with roasted peppers, garlic croutons, and shaved parmesan

Insalata Cesare Pollo

$18.95

Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers, garlic croutons and parmigiana

Insalata Tre Colore Gamberi

$22.95

Arugula, radicchio and Belgian endive with sautéed jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, balsamic, and shaved parmesan.

Insalata con Carne

$24.95

4 oz petite filet, mixed greens, cherry tomato, roasted red onion, blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Pasta

Risotto Carbonara

$24.95

Italian rice with crispy pancetta, pecorino, and spring peas with egg yolk and cracked black pepper

Creste de Gallo alla Vodka e Salsiccia

$17.95

Vodka sauce, basil, mozzarella, crumbled sausage

Mezze Rigatoni con Melanzane

$16.95

Spicy tomato sauce, eggplant, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella

Linguine al Sugo di Gamberi e Zafferano

$19.95

Fresh pasta, jumbo gulf shrimp, scallops, garlic, olive oil, saffron and tomato brodo

Sandwich & Entrees

Burrata Caprese Panino

$14.95

Burrata, grilled roma tomato, basil, arugula, pine nut pesto, toasted French baguette

Smash Burger

$19.95

Two burger patties, crispy pancetta, Calabrian chili oil, balsamic cipollini onions, fontina cheese, roasted roma tomatoes and arugula

Panino con Polpette

$16.95

Nonna's meatballs, pomodoro, roasted onions, sharp provolone, French baguette

Focaccia con Pollo alla Parmigiana

$19.95

Crispy chicken, pomodoro, mozzarella, parmigiano, toasted focaccia

Panino di Pesce

$20.95

Grilled whitefish, lemon-caper aioli, beefsteak tomato, arugula, brioche bun

Parmigiana di Melanzane

$15.95

Baked eggplant with tomato-basil sauce, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Sides

Side Mixed Vegetables

$8.95

Side Pasta Aglio e Olio

$8.95

Side Roasted Potatoes

$7.95

Side Sausage & Peppers

$9.95

Side Sautéed Shrimp

$11.75

Side Sautéed Spinach

$8.95

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.95

Ladyfingers soaked in espresso and rum with mascarpone cheese, cocoa, and chocolate sauce

Candied Apple Crostata

$11.95

Apple cider agrodolce, vanilla bean gelato and almond crunch

Goat Cheese Panna Cotta

$12.95

Red wine poached pears, honey-walnut granola

Kids

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.95

with tomato sauce

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Kid Sausage Pizza

$9.95

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Crispy tenders with choice of french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots, or fresh strawberries

Kid Chicken Breast

$10.95

Grilled chicken with choice of french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots, or fresh strawberries

Kid Salmon

$10.95

Roasted salmon with lemon mayo and choice of french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots, or fresh strawberries

