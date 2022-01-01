Franchesco's imageView gallery

1,595 Reviews

$$

7128 Spring Creek Rd

Rockford, IL 61107

Carryout Salad and Soup

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.00

Mixed greens, carrot, tomato and cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Special Salad

Special Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, tomato, olive, onion, peppers, cucumber, carrot, egg, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and sausage. Served with a side of House Charlie dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$7.95

Chopped romaine, medley tomato, shaved parmesan and house made croutons. Served with a side of Caesar dressing

Apple Chicken Walnut

Apple Chicken Walnut

$13.00

Mixed greens, red onion, celery, walnuts, blue cheese crumble and granny smith apple slices. Served with grilled chicken and raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side

House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, peppers, medley tomato, cucumber, asiago cheese and house made croutons. Served with a side of House Charlie dressing

Lobster Bisque Cup

Lobster Bisque Cup

$5.00

Cream based soup with lobster and saffron. A Franchesco's specialty

Lobster Bisque Bowl

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$9.00

Cream based soup with lobster and saffron. A Franchesco's specialty

French Onion Cup

French Onion Cup

$5.00

Classic French onion with crouton and melted cheese

French Onion Bowl

French Onion Bowl

$8.00

Classic French onion with crouton and melted cheese

Bookbinder Cup

$5.00

Cream based soup with lobster and saffron. A Franchesco's specialty

Bookbinder Bowl

$8.00

Cream based soup with lobster and saffron. A Franchesco's specialty

Carryout Starters

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.99

8 fresh baked dough knots tossed in garlic butter sauce and topped with Romano cheese

Garlic Bread

$3.50

8" loaf baked with garlic butter sauce

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$4.50

8" loaf baked with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

7 breaded cheese sticks served with a side of Pomodoro sauce

Toasted Ravioli

$5.95

9 breaded ravioli stuffed with a cheese blend and jalapeno. Served with a side of Pomodoro sauce

Chicken Wings 6PC

$8.95

6 breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings 12PC

$14.95

12 breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings 18PC

$19.95

18 breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$11.95

Lightly breaded calamari fried and served with a side of Pomodoro sauce, spicy remoulade and lemon

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.95

Heirloom tomatoes with fresh basil, red onion, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan and balsamic. Served with a side of fresh baked toast points

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

3 butterflied shrimp battered in coconut and served with a side of sweet chili and mango sauce

Salmon Skewers

Salmon Skewers

$13.00

Fresh Scottish salmon baked with a miso glaze and topped with spicy mayo

Shrimp Charlie

Shrimp Charlie

$12.00

6 garlic encrusted shrimp sauteed and topped with Romano cheese

Now That's-A-Meat-A-Ball

Now That's-A-Meat-A-Ball

$9.95

Jumbo 10oz hand made meatball with Pomodoro sauce served with a side of fresh baked toast points

Shrimp De Jonghe App

$11.95

Jumbo shrimp baked with butter, garlic, white wine and crispy breading

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

4 deep fried chicken tenders served with french fries

Carryout Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Jumbo chicken breast baked with mozzarella and Pomodoro sauce. Served with penne

Chicken Madeira

Chicken Madeira

$16.95

Lightly breaded jumbo chicken breast with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and wild mushroom madeira wine sauce. Served with cauliflower puree

Filet

Filet

$42.00

8oz certified black angus filet topped with port wine reduction. Served with cauliflower puree and chef's vegetable

Delmonico

Delmonico

$45.00

14oz premium center cut ribeye served with mashed potato and chef's vegetable

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$16.95

A half rack of pork baby back ribs with BBQ sauce. Served with french fries and chef's vegetable

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$24.95

A full rack of pork baby back ribs with BBQ sauce. Served with french fries and chef's vegetable

Pistachio Salmon

Pistachio Salmon

$24.95

Grilled Scottish salmon with a pistachio crust. Served with carrot mousse and sauteed spinach and apples

Miso Seabass

Miso Seabass

$40.00

Wild caught Chilean sea bass with a red miso glaze on a bed of jasmine rice, snow peas, and sake cream sauce

Sicilian Eggplant

Sicilian Eggplant

$15.95

Pan fried eggplant baked with fresh basil, provolone cheese and Pomodoro sauce. Served with spaghetti

Kim's Cod

Kim's Cod

$26.00

Wild caught cod baked with garlic, mushrooms and medley tomatoes. Served with mashed potato

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$36.00

Shrimp, scallops and lobster tossed with Abrorio rice, roasted tomatoes, saffron and a touch of Pomodoro sauce

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$35.00

Carryout Pasta

Baked Mostaccioli

$10.00

Penne pasta tossed in Pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden brown

Tortelloni

Tortelloni

$11.95

Jumbo egg based pasta stuffed with a cheese blend and tossed in your choice of sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$9.00

House made specialty with ground beef, mozzarella and Pomodoro sauce

Linguine Charlie

Linguine Charlie

$19.95

6 garlic encrusted shrimp tossed with linguine pasta, olive oil, garlic, red pepper and Romano cheese

Ravioli

$10.95

Classic cheese or meat stuffed ravioli tossed in Pomodoro sauce

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$7.95

Spaghetti pasta tossed in Pomodoro sauce

Mostaciolli

$7.95

Penne pasta tossed in Pomodoro suace

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.95

Fettucine pasta tossed in our house made creamy alfredo sauce

Gnochi Basilico

$12.95

Tender ricotta cheese stuffed pasta tossed in Basilico sauce with roasted tomatoes, olive oil, fresh basil and garlic

Half Gallon

Half Gallon

$10.95

A half gallon of either spaghetti or mostaccioli tossed in Pomodoro sauce

Lingune Aglio

$8.95

Linguine noodles tossed with olive oil, parsley, garlic, red pepper and romano cheese

Angel Hair

$9.95Out of stock

Angel hair pasta tossed in Pomodoro sauce

Wild Mushroom Pasta

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$14.95

Fettuccine tossed in creamy wild mushroom truffle sauce with shallots and gorgonzola cheese

Carryout Handhelds

Italian Beef

$8.95

Slow roasted Italian beef on a soft hearth sub. Served with fries and au jus

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Shaved prime rib with horseradish aioli, mozzarella cheese and sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with fries and au jus

Franchesco Burger

$10.95

Premium ground beef, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with fries

Meatball Sub

$8.95

Meatballs baked in a hoagie bun topped with Pomodoro sauce. Served with fries

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.95

Jumbo chicken breast baked with mozzarella and Pomodoro sauce served on a hoagie with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled chicken tenderloins with arugula, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun. Served with fries

Carryout Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.95

Cocoa and espresso with savory mascarpone cheese layered between lady fingers

Toasted Almond

Toasted Almond

$6.95

A modern twist on classic tiramisu with bold flavors of toasted almond, mascarpone cheese and caramel

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$6.95

Classic jumbo New York style cheesecake

Cannoli's

Cannoli's

$6.95

Two jumbo cannoli shells stuffed with sweet ricotta cream topped with powdered sugar

Death By Chocolate

Death By Chocolate

$6.95

Gluten free flourless chocolate cake

Carryout Ala Carte

Side Meatball

$1.50

2oz meatball made with pork and beef. Topped with Pomodoro sauce

Side Sausage

$2.50

Italian sausage topped with Pomodoro sauce

Extra Roll

$0.50

French petite roll served with all carryout entrees and pastas

Baby Carrots

$2.00

Tender baby carrots baked with olive oil, salt and pepper

Asparagus

$3.00

Fresh asparagus baked with olive oil, salt and pepper

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.50

Cremini mushrooms sautéed with olive oil, parsley and fresh garlic

Spinach

$2.00

Fresh spinach sautéed with olive oil and garlic

Cauliflower Puree

$3.00

Creamy smoked gouda cauliflower puree

Carrot Mousse

$3.00

Creamy carrot mousse with cream and honey

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Our signature garlic mashed potatoes

Baked Potato

$2.00

Classic baked potato brushed with butter and topped with salt and pepper

Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Thick hand cut streak fries topped with salt and pepper

French Fries

$2.50

Penne Side

$4.00

A side of mostacioli with Pomodoro sauce

Linguine Side

$4.00

A side of linguine tossed with olive oil, parsley, garlic and Romano cheese

Angel Hair Side

$4.00Out of stock

Capellini pasta tossed with Pomodoro sauce

Spaghetti Side

$4.00

A side of spaghetti tossed in Pomodoro sauce

Gluten Free Penne

$5.00

A side of gluten free mostaccioli tossed in Pomodoro sauce

Grilled Chicken Side

$5.00

A side of grilled chicken tenderloins

Pizza Bread

$4.00

Open faced hoagie with pizza sauce and melted mozzarella

Bread and Oil

$4.95

Half loaf French baguette with Nonno's signature oil blend

Sausage Bread

$9.95

Fresh dough stuffed with pizza sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. Topped with olive oil, Romano cheese and served with a side of pizza sauce

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Side Pomodoro Sauce

$1.50

Broccolini

$3.00

Carryout Specials

Pasta Family Special

Pasta Family Special

$14.95

A half gallon of your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli in Pomodoro sauce with bread. A special salad for 2 and a two liter of Pepsi.

LARGE Pizza Family Special

$16.99

A large cheese pizza. special salad for 2 and a 2 liter of Pepsi.

Kids Pizza Kits

$10.00

Big Game Special

$79.99

X-LARGE

16" cheese pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

Chicken Wings 18PC

18 breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Half Gallon

A half gallon of either spaghetti or mostaccioli tossed in Pomodoro sauce

Friday Large Pizza Special

$8.00

14" cheese pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

Carryout Beverage

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$2.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.50

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.50

2 Liter Mug Root Beer

$2.50

2 Liter Orange Crush

$2.50

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.50

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$2.50

2 Sierra Mist Zero

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can Pepsi

$0.75

SMALL

10" cheese pizza

SMALL

$11.00

10" cheese pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

MEDIUM

12" cheese pizza

MEDIUM

$13.00

12" cheese pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

LARGE

14" cheese pizza

LARGE

$15.00

14" cheese pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

X-LARGE

16" cheese pizza

X-LARGE

$18.00

16" cheese pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

CALZONE

Baked pizza dough stuffed with your favorite toppings

Calzone

$8.75

Baked pizza dough stuffed with your favorite toppings

Italian Beef Calzone

$11.75

Baked pizza dough stuffed with shaved Italian beef and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Calzone

$10.75

Baked pizza dough stuffed with meatballs, Pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese

SMALL STUFFED PIZZA

10" pizza stuffed with cheese and sauce enclosed with an additional layer of dough and topped with Pomodoro sauce

SMALL STUFFED

$14.00

10" pizza stuffed with cheese and sauce enclosed with an additional layer of dough and topped with Pomodoro sauce. Add your favorite toppings!

MEDIUM STUFFED PIZZA

12" pizza stuffed with cheese and sauce enclosed with an additional layer of dough and topped with Pomodoro sauce

MEDIUM STUFFED

$16.00

12" pizza stuffed with cheese and sauce enclosed with an additional layer of dough and topped with Pomodoro sauce. Add your favorite toppings!

LARGE STUFFED PIZZA

14" pizza stuffed with cheese and sauce enclosed with an additional layer of dough and topped with Pomodoro sauce

LARGE STUFFED PIZZA

$18.00

14" pizza stuffed with cheese and sauce enclosed with an additional layer of dough and topped with Pomodoro sauce. Add your favorite toppings!

X-LARGE STUFFED PIZZA

16" pizza stuffed with cheese and sauce enclosed with an additional layer of dough and topped with Pomodoro sauce

X-LARGE STUFFED PIZZA

$20.00

16" pizza stuffed with cheese and sauce enclosed with an additional layer of dough and topped with Pomodoro sauce. Add your favorite toppings!

SMALL PAN PIZZA

10" thick deep dish style pizza

SMALL PAN

$12.00

10" thick deep dish style pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

MEDIUM PAN PIZZA

12" thick deep dish style pizza

MEDIUM PAN

$14.00

12" thick deep dish style pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

LARGE PAN PIZZA

14" thick deep dish style pizza

LARGE PAN PIZZA

$16.00

14" thick deep dish style pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

X-LARGE PAN PIZZA

16" thick deep dish style pizza

X-LARGE PAN

$19.00

16" thick deep dish style pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

Franchesco's Special

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shrimp and anchovies

Small Franchesco's Special

$15.00

10" Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shrimp and anchovies

Medium Franchesco's Special

$17.50

12" Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shrimp and anchovies

Large Franchesco's Special

$20.00

14" Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shrimp and anchovies

X-Large Franchesco's Special

$23.00

16" Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shrimp and anchovies

Saul's Special

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion and jalapenos

Small Saul's Special

$15.00

10" Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion and jalapenos

Medium Saul's Special

$17.50

12" Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion and jalapenos

Large Saul's Special

$20.00

14" Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion and jalapenos

X-Large Saul's Special

$23.00

16" Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion and jalapenos

Stefano

Olive oil, sausage, garlic, light cheese on an extra thin crust

Small Stefano

$13.00

10" Olive oil, sausage, garlic, light cheese on an extra thin crust

Medium Stefano

$15.50

12" Olive oil, sausage, garlic, light cheese on an extra thin crust

Large Stefano

$18.00

14" Olive oil, sausage, garlic, light cheese on an extra thin crust

X-Large Stefano

$21.00

16" Olive oil, sausage, garlic, light cheese on an extra thin crust

Bruschetta

Artisan bruschetta, olive oil and specialty seasonings

Small Bruschetta

$12.00

10" Artisan bruschetta, olive oil and specialty seasonings

Medium Bruschetta

$14.00

12" Artisan bruschetta, olive oil and specialty seasonings

Large Bruschetta

$16.00

14" Artisan bruschetta, olive oil and specialty seasonings

X-Large Bruschetta

$18.00

16" Artisan bruschetta, olive oil and specialty seasonings

Alfredo Chicken

Grilled chicken, signature alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small Alfredo Chicken

$15.00

10" Grilled chicken, signature alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Medium Alfredo Chicken

$17.50

12" Grilled chicken, signature alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Alfredo Chicken

$20.00

14" Grilled chicken, signature alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

X-Large Alfredo Chicken

$23.00

16" Grilled chicken, signature alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meat Lover's

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and bacon

Small Meat Lover's

$15.00

10" Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and bacon

Medium Meat Lover's

$17.00

12" Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and bacon

Large Meat Lover's

$20.00

14" Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and bacon

X-Large Meat Lover's

$22.00

16" Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and bacon

Veggie Lover's

Mushroom, onion, green olive, black olive, green pepper and tomato

Small Veggie Lover's

$14.00

10" Mushroom, onion, green olive, black olive, green pepper and tomato

Medium Veggie Lover's

$17.00

12" Mushroom, onion, green olive, black olive, green pepper and tomato

Large Veggie Lover's

$20.00

14" Mushroom, onion, green olive, black olive, green pepper and tomato

X-Large Veggie Lover's

$22.00

16" Mushroom, onion, green olive, black olive, green pepper and tomato

Pasta Pizza

Stuffed pizza with penne pasta, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce

Small Pasta Pizza

$16.00

10" Stuffed pizza with penne pasta, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce

Medium Pasta Pizza

$19.50

12" Stuffed pizza with penne pasta, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce

Large Pasta Pizza

$22.50

14" Stuffed pizza with penne pasta, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce

X-Large Pasta Pizza

$25.00

16" Stuffed pizza with penne pasta, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce

BBQ Chicken

Grilled chicken, bar-b-que sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small BBQ Chicken

$15.00

10" Grilled chicken, bar-b-que sauce and mozzarella cheese

Medium BBQ Chicken

$17.50

12" Grilled chicken, bar-b-que sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large BBQ Chicken

$20.00

14" Grilled chicken, bar-b-que sauce and mozzarella cheese

X-Large BBQ Chicken

$23.00

16" Grilled chicken, bar-b-que sauce and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

10" Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

12" Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

14" Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese

X-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

16" Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

10" Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$16.50

12" Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

14" Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese

X-Large Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

16" Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella

Small Margherita

$12.00

10" Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella

Medium Margherita

$14.00

12" Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella

Large Margherita

$16.00

14" Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella

X-Large Margherita

$18.00

16" Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella

Margherita Flatbread

Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella on our Pinsa Romana flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$10.00

Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella on our Pinsa Romana flatbread

Eggplant Flatbread

Fresh eggplant, basil and mozzarella cheese on our Pinsa Romana flatbread

Eggplant Flatbread

$12.00

Fresh eggplant, basil and mozzarella cheese on our Pinsa Romana flatbread

PARTY PIZZA

A 25"x36" sheet pan pizza

PARTY PIZZA

$39.95

A 25"x36" sheet pan pizza. Add your favorite toppings!

check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107

