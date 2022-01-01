Franchesco's
$$
7128 Spring Creek Rd
Rockford, IL 61107
Carryout Salad and Soup
Side Salad
Mixed greens, carrot, tomato and cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Special Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, olive, onion, peppers, cucumber, carrot, egg, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and sausage. Served with a side of House Charlie dressing
Classic Caesar
Chopped romaine, medley tomato, shaved parmesan and house made croutons. Served with a side of Caesar dressing
Apple Chicken Walnut
Mixed greens, red onion, celery, walnuts, blue cheese crumble and granny smith apple slices. Served with grilled chicken and raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side
House Salad
Mixed greens, peppers, medley tomato, cucumber, asiago cheese and house made croutons. Served with a side of House Charlie dressing
Lobster Bisque Cup
Cream based soup with lobster and saffron. A Franchesco's specialty
Lobster Bisque Bowl
Cream based soup with lobster and saffron. A Franchesco's specialty
French Onion Cup
Classic French onion with crouton and melted cheese
French Onion Bowl
Classic French onion with crouton and melted cheese
Bookbinder Cup
Cream based soup with lobster and saffron. A Franchesco's specialty
Bookbinder Bowl
Cream based soup with lobster and saffron. A Franchesco's specialty
Carryout Starters
Garlic Knots
8 fresh baked dough knots tossed in garlic butter sauce and topped with Romano cheese
Garlic Bread
8" loaf baked with garlic butter sauce
Cheesy Bread
8" loaf baked with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
7 breaded cheese sticks served with a side of Pomodoro sauce
Toasted Ravioli
9 breaded ravioli stuffed with a cheese blend and jalapeno. Served with a side of Pomodoro sauce
Chicken Wings 6PC
6 breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Wings 12PC
12 breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Wings 18PC
18 breaded jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari fried and served with a side of Pomodoro sauce, spicy remoulade and lemon
Bruschetta
Heirloom tomatoes with fresh basil, red onion, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan and balsamic. Served with a side of fresh baked toast points
Coconut Shrimp
3 butterflied shrimp battered in coconut and served with a side of sweet chili and mango sauce
Salmon Skewers
Fresh Scottish salmon baked with a miso glaze and topped with spicy mayo
Shrimp Charlie
6 garlic encrusted shrimp sauteed and topped with Romano cheese
Now That's-A-Meat-A-Ball
Jumbo 10oz hand made meatball with Pomodoro sauce served with a side of fresh baked toast points
Shrimp De Jonghe App
Jumbo shrimp baked with butter, garlic, white wine and crispy breading
Chicken Tenders
4 deep fried chicken tenders served with french fries
Carryout Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Jumbo chicken breast baked with mozzarella and Pomodoro sauce. Served with penne
Chicken Madeira
Lightly breaded jumbo chicken breast with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and wild mushroom madeira wine sauce. Served with cauliflower puree
Filet
8oz certified black angus filet topped with port wine reduction. Served with cauliflower puree and chef's vegetable
Delmonico
14oz premium center cut ribeye served with mashed potato and chef's vegetable
1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs
A half rack of pork baby back ribs with BBQ sauce. Served with french fries and chef's vegetable
Full Rack BBQ Ribs
A full rack of pork baby back ribs with BBQ sauce. Served with french fries and chef's vegetable
Pistachio Salmon
Grilled Scottish salmon with a pistachio crust. Served with carrot mousse and sauteed spinach and apples
Miso Seabass
Wild caught Chilean sea bass with a red miso glaze on a bed of jasmine rice, snow peas, and sake cream sauce
Sicilian Eggplant
Pan fried eggplant baked with fresh basil, provolone cheese and Pomodoro sauce. Served with spaghetti
Kim's Cod
Wild caught cod baked with garlic, mushrooms and medley tomatoes. Served with mashed potato
Seafood Risotto
Shrimp, scallops and lobster tossed with Abrorio rice, roasted tomatoes, saffron and a touch of Pomodoro sauce
Veal Marsala
Carryout Pasta
Baked Mostaccioli
Penne pasta tossed in Pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden brown
Tortelloni
Jumbo egg based pasta stuffed with a cheese blend and tossed in your choice of sauce
Lasagna
House made specialty with ground beef, mozzarella and Pomodoro sauce
Linguine Charlie
6 garlic encrusted shrimp tossed with linguine pasta, olive oil, garlic, red pepper and Romano cheese
Ravioli
Classic cheese or meat stuffed ravioli tossed in Pomodoro sauce
Spaghetti
Spaghetti pasta tossed in Pomodoro sauce
Mostaciolli
Penne pasta tossed in Pomodoro suace
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettucine pasta tossed in our house made creamy alfredo sauce
Gnochi Basilico
Tender ricotta cheese stuffed pasta tossed in Basilico sauce with roasted tomatoes, olive oil, fresh basil and garlic
Half Gallon
A half gallon of either spaghetti or mostaccioli tossed in Pomodoro sauce
Lingune Aglio
Linguine noodles tossed with olive oil, parsley, garlic, red pepper and romano cheese
Angel Hair
Angel hair pasta tossed in Pomodoro sauce
Wild Mushroom Pasta
Fettuccine tossed in creamy wild mushroom truffle sauce with shallots and gorgonzola cheese
Carryout Handhelds
Italian Beef
Slow roasted Italian beef on a soft hearth sub. Served with fries and au jus
Prime Rib Sandwich
Shaved prime rib with horseradish aioli, mozzarella cheese and sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with fries and au jus
Franchesco Burger
Premium ground beef, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Meatball Sub
Meatballs baked in a hoagie bun topped with Pomodoro sauce. Served with fries
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Jumbo chicken breast baked with mozzarella and Pomodoro sauce served on a hoagie with fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tenderloins with arugula, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Carryout Dessert
Tiramisu
Cocoa and espresso with savory mascarpone cheese layered between lady fingers
Toasted Almond
A modern twist on classic tiramisu with bold flavors of toasted almond, mascarpone cheese and caramel
New York Cheesecake
Classic jumbo New York style cheesecake
Cannoli's
Two jumbo cannoli shells stuffed with sweet ricotta cream topped with powdered sugar
Death By Chocolate
Gluten free flourless chocolate cake
Carryout Ala Carte
Side Meatball
2oz meatball made with pork and beef. Topped with Pomodoro sauce
Side Sausage
Italian sausage topped with Pomodoro sauce
Extra Roll
French petite roll served with all carryout entrees and pastas
Baby Carrots
Tender baby carrots baked with olive oil, salt and pepper
Asparagus
Fresh asparagus baked with olive oil, salt and pepper
Sauteed Mushrooms
Cremini mushrooms sautéed with olive oil, parsley and fresh garlic
Spinach
Fresh spinach sautéed with olive oil and garlic
Cauliflower Puree
Creamy smoked gouda cauliflower puree
Carrot Mousse
Creamy carrot mousse with cream and honey
Mashed Potatoes
Our signature garlic mashed potatoes
Baked Potato
Classic baked potato brushed with butter and topped with salt and pepper
Roasted Potatoes
Thick hand cut streak fries topped with salt and pepper
French Fries
Penne Side
A side of mostacioli with Pomodoro sauce
Linguine Side
A side of linguine tossed with olive oil, parsley, garlic and Romano cheese
Angel Hair Side
Capellini pasta tossed with Pomodoro sauce
Spaghetti Side
A side of spaghetti tossed in Pomodoro sauce
Gluten Free Penne
A side of gluten free mostaccioli tossed in Pomodoro sauce
Grilled Chicken Side
A side of grilled chicken tenderloins
Pizza Bread
Open faced hoagie with pizza sauce and melted mozzarella
Bread and Oil
Half loaf French baguette with Nonno's signature oil blend
Sausage Bread
Fresh dough stuffed with pizza sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. Topped with olive oil, Romano cheese and served with a side of pizza sauce
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Pomodoro Sauce
Broccolini
Carryout Specials
Pasta Family Special
A half gallon of your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli in Pomodoro sauce with bread. A special salad for 2 and a two liter of Pepsi.
LARGE Pizza Family Special
A large cheese pizza. special salad for 2 and a 2 liter of Pepsi.
Kids Pizza Kits
Big Game Special
X-LARGE
16" cheese pizza. Add your favorite toppings!
Friday Large Pizza Special
14" cheese pizza. Add your favorite toppings!
Carryout Beverage
Franchesco's Special
Small Franchesco's Special
10" Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shrimp and anchovies
Medium Franchesco's Special
12" Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shrimp and anchovies
Large Franchesco's Special
14" Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shrimp and anchovies
X-Large Franchesco's Special
16" Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shrimp and anchovies
Saul's Special
Small Saul's Special
10" Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion and jalapenos
Medium Saul's Special
12" Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion and jalapenos
Large Saul's Special
14" Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion and jalapenos
X-Large Saul's Special
16" Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion and jalapenos
Stefano
Small Stefano
10" Olive oil, sausage, garlic, light cheese on an extra thin crust
Medium Stefano
12" Olive oil, sausage, garlic, light cheese on an extra thin crust
Large Stefano
14" Olive oil, sausage, garlic, light cheese on an extra thin crust
X-Large Stefano
16" Olive oil, sausage, garlic, light cheese on an extra thin crust
Bruschetta
Small Bruschetta
10" Artisan bruschetta, olive oil and specialty seasonings
Medium Bruschetta
12" Artisan bruschetta, olive oil and specialty seasonings
Large Bruschetta
14" Artisan bruschetta, olive oil and specialty seasonings
X-Large Bruschetta
16" Artisan bruschetta, olive oil and specialty seasonings
Alfredo Chicken
Small Alfredo Chicken
10" Grilled chicken, signature alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Medium Alfredo Chicken
12" Grilled chicken, signature alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large Alfredo Chicken
14" Grilled chicken, signature alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
X-Large Alfredo Chicken
16" Grilled chicken, signature alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meat Lover's
Small Meat Lover's
10" Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and bacon
Medium Meat Lover's
12" Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and bacon
Large Meat Lover's
14" Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and bacon
X-Large Meat Lover's
16" Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and bacon
Veggie Lover's
Small Veggie Lover's
10" Mushroom, onion, green olive, black olive, green pepper and tomato
Medium Veggie Lover's
12" Mushroom, onion, green olive, black olive, green pepper and tomato
Large Veggie Lover's
14" Mushroom, onion, green olive, black olive, green pepper and tomato
X-Large Veggie Lover's
16" Mushroom, onion, green olive, black olive, green pepper and tomato
Pasta Pizza
Small Pasta Pizza
10" Stuffed pizza with penne pasta, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce
Medium Pasta Pizza
12" Stuffed pizza with penne pasta, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce
Large Pasta Pizza
14" Stuffed pizza with penne pasta, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce
X-Large Pasta Pizza
16" Stuffed pizza with penne pasta, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce
BBQ Chicken
Small BBQ Chicken
10" Grilled chicken, bar-b-que sauce and mozzarella cheese
Medium BBQ Chicken
12" Grilled chicken, bar-b-que sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large BBQ Chicken
14" Grilled chicken, bar-b-que sauce and mozzarella cheese
X-Large BBQ Chicken
16" Grilled chicken, bar-b-que sauce and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
10" Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
12" Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
14" Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese
X-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
16" Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian Pizza
Small Hawaiian Pizza
10" Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
12" Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
Large Hawaiian Pizza
14" Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
X-Large Hawaiian Pizza
16" Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Pizza
Small Margherita
10" Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella
Medium Margherita
12" Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella
Large Margherita
14" Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella
X-Large Margherita
16" Olive oil, basil, sliced Roma tomato, Romano cheese and fresh mozzarella
Margherita Flatbread
Eggplant Flatbread
PARTY PIZZA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107