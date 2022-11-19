Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Francesco's Pizza

357 Hope Street

Providence, RI 02906

Popular Items

Classic 3 Cheese
Build Your Own Pizza
Classic Pepperoni

Traditional

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.95+

White Pizza - Shredded Buffalo Chicken, Scallions, Mozzarella

Classic 3 Cheese

Classic 3 Cheese

$15.95+

Red Pizza - Asiago, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$15.95+

Red Pizza, Pepperoni

Margherita

Margherita

$15.95+

Red Pizza, Sliced Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil

Pesto

Pesto

$15.95+

White Pizza - Roasted Garlic, Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil Pesto --Add chicken $2.95 or Shrimp $3.95

The Meat Market

The Meat Market

$15.95+

Red Pizza - Meatball, Pepperoni, Sausage

Zara's Mediterranean

Zara's Mediterranean

$15.95+

White Pizza - Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$15.95+

Shredded BBQ Chicken, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Scallions

Specialty

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.95+

Shredded Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Boomin Shroomin'

Boomin Shroomin'

$17.95+

Wild Mushrooms, Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Porcini Balsamic Glaze

The Francesco

The Francesco

$17.95+

Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese

Roasted Roots

Roasted Roots

$17.95+

Butternut squash, caramelized onions, bacon, goat cheese, fig infused balsamic glaze

General Tso's

General Tso's

$17.95+

General Tso Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions

Pineapple Pulled Pork

Pineapple Pulled Pork

$17.95+

Pineapple, BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Scallion

Triple V - Very, Veggie, Vegan

Triple V - Very, Veggie, Vegan

$17.95+

Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Vegan Cheese, Balsamic Glaze

SweetHott

SweetHott

$17.95+

Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Caramelized Onions, Jalapenos and Mikes Hot Honey

The G.O.A.T

The G.O.A.T

$17.95+

Mozzarella Cheese, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Italian Herbs, Mikes Hot Honey Drizzle

Build Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.95+

Comes with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce unless specified

Greens

Your Motha's Anti-Pahst

Your Motha's Anti-Pahst

$14.95

Pepperoni, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Peppers

Traditional Roman Caesar Salad

Traditional Roman Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Garden Salad

$10.25

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Tortilla, Homemade Salsa Fresca, 3 Cheese blend, Avocado, Corn, Jalapeno, Sour Cream

Eastside Club Salad

Eastside Club Salad

$15.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella, Bacon Dressing

Nikko's Greek Salad

Nikko's Greek Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta, Greek Dressing

Tomato Mozz Salad

Tomato Mozz Salad

$9.95

Sliced Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Side Salad

$5.95
Root Veggie Salad

Root Veggie Salad

$12.95

Butternut squash, caramelized onions, bacon, goat cheese, balsamic dressing

Apps

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

7 to an order

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Parmesan French Fries

$6.95
Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

Lemon Rosemary Garlic, Nashville, BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili sauces with your choice of dressings

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.95

Tortilla Chips, 3 Cheese Blend, Corn, Jalapeño, Salsa Fresca, Sour Cream

Fried Ravioli

$9.95

6 Piece with side of red sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders (3)

$11.95

Ketchup + Mustard -All cooked Well-Done

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders (3)

$10.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sliders (3)

$8.95

Sandwiches / Wraps

Chicken Parm

$10.95

Breaded chicken, red sauce, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$10.95

Hot or Cold 12 inch Torpedo Roll - Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Hot Ham, Red Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Lettuce.

Mama Mia's Meatball

Mama Mia's Meatball

$10.95

Toasted Torpedo Roll, Giant Homemade Meatballs, Homemade Gravy, Made by Mama Mia Herself.

Nikko's Grilled Chix Greek Wrap

Nikko's Grilled Chix Greek Wrap

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Greek Dressing

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.95

3 Toasted BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, Red Onion, Iceberg Lettuce

Steak N Cheese

$10.95

Sautéed onions, sautéed green peppers, mozzarella cheese

Eastside Club Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella, Bacon Dressing

Tomato Mozz

$10.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze

Sandwich of the Day

$10.95

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$10.95

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own. Comes w/Cheese +1 Topping Free

Calzone

$12.95

Chips

Ripples Original

$2.19

Fried Dill Pickle

$2.19

Red Hot

$2.19

Honey BBQ

$2.19

Wavy Original

$2.19

Original

$2.19

Bbq

$2.19

Sour Cream And Onion

$2.19

Salt & Vinegar

$2.19

Party Mix

$2.19

Soups

Chicken Noodle (Pint/Bowl)

$5.95

Chicken Noodle (Quart)

$9.95

20oz Bottles

Arnold Palmer Iced Tea

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dunkin Iced Coffee Mocha

$3.50

Fairlife Cookies N Cream Milk

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

PowerAde

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Strawberry Banna Body Armor

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$2.75

2 Liters

2 Liter Soda

Sweet Nutella Pizza

Cookie Pizza, Nutella, Strawberries and Powdered Sugar

Sweet Nutella Pizza

$10.95

Nutella Fried Dough

Cinnamon Sugar, Nutella

Nutella Fried Dough

$7.95

5 Piece cinnamon sugar fried dough with nutella side

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Home of the General Tso's Pizza & Mama Mia's Famous Meatballs !

Location

357 Hope Street, Providence, RI 02906

Directions

