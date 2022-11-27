Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park

2,222 Reviews

$$

1229 N Dutton Ave

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PIZZA MARGHERITA
PIZZA MANCHESTER
PIZZA MUSHROOM

THANKSGIVING DINNER

TURKEY PLATE

$33.00Out of stock

Heritage Turkey brined and marinated in a herbaceous white wine marinate. White and Dark meat. Crispy bacon garnish. Served with Sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy.

DARK MEAT TURKEY PLATE

$33.00Out of stock

Heritage Turkey brined and marinated in a herbaceous white wine marinate. A Dark meat only plate!! Crispy bacon garnish. Served with Sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy.

TO SHARE OR NOT

ARANCINI

$12.00

6 bite size lemon, mascarpone + chive risotto balls with garlic aioli

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$13.00

side of mustard and a warm hand crafted cheese dip

FALL BURRATA PLATE

$17.00

house made burrata cheese, oven roasted persimmons, crispy prosciutto, balsamic reduction, olive oil, focaccia (gluten free available)

KARTOFFEL PUFFER + LOX

$16.00

A quintessential German treat a seared potato cake, cold smoked salmon, sour cream, horseradish and dill condiment

POMMES FRITES

$9.00

thin french fries, salt and pepper + cajun seasoning, topped with fried green onions. side of aioli and ketchup

KONIGSBERGER KLOPSE

$14.00

GERMAN MEATBALLS IN WHITE WINE CAPER SAUCE, DOLLOP OF SOUR CREAM AND MASHED POTATOES

MEATBALLS+Focaccia

$14.00

Eight bite size veal and pork meatballs, Pomodoro sauce, parmesan, basil finish plus a side of focaccia

SALAT ENTREE' PLATES

FALL SALAD

$14.00

Arugula, beets, radicchio, persimmons, avocado, roasted cashews,, pumpkin and pomegranate seeds with a caramelized apple vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

creamy lemon anchovy dressing, Calabrian chili paste, whole white anchovy with a parmesan cheese finish - contains raw egg.

CHOPPED SALAD

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, kale, half Avocado, toasted walnuts, Greek feta cheese, honey tabasco vinaigrette

PIADINI BEET

$19.00

Salad in a pizza crust! folded, and cut in half, eats like a sandwich. Great to share. Gluten Free available

PIADINI CEASAR

$18.00

Salad in a pizza crust! folded, and cut in half, eats like a sandwich. Great to share. Gluten Free available

PIADINI CHOPPED

$19.00

Salad in a pizza crust! folded, and cut in half, eats like a sandwich. Great to share. Gluten Free available

SANDWICHES

BEEF TRI TIP

$18.00

This is one loaded beef sandwich!! Roasted Tri Tip, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese on toasted Sourdough Deli, mayonnaise.

BRISKET SANDO

$18.00

Smoked Brisket Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, house made spicy ranch dressing on a toasted sourdough deli roll

MEATBALL SUB

$18.00

A Meatball sub, with our house made veal+pork meatballs, melted white cheddar, Smokey marinara, seared white onions, on toasted French bread

SCHNITZEL BURGER

$19.00

pretzel crusted pork loin, jalapeno, mint, cilantro red cabbage slaw. Mayo, pickle, on house made ciabatta

MAC & CHEESE

MONEY MAC

$15.00

OUR CHEESY MAC! JACK CHEESE AGED CHEDDAR AND MOTHER MAC SAUCE. TOASTED PANCO PARMESAN HERB CRUMBLE.

YAYA MAC

$15.00

STEWED HEN AND SMOKED PORK SAUSAGE, ALONG WITH RED BELL PEPPERS, WHITE AND GREEN ONIONS, CAJUN SEASONING, TABASCO AND CAJUN MOTHER MAC SAUCE. TOASTED PANCO MUSTARD + PARMESAN CRUMBLE

SHROOMIN 4 DAZE MAC

$15.00

CREMINI, SHITAKE AND OYSTER MUSHROOMS ALONG WITH A PORCINI TRUFFLE ROSEMARY MOTHER MAC SAUCE. TOASTED PANCO HERB PARMESAN CRUMBLE

STAFF FAVORITE MAC

$15.00

OUR FRANCHETTIS STAFF LIKE THEIR MAC & CHEESE SPICY! THIS MAC IS DRESSED UP WITH SPICY RANCH, FRIED CHICKEN, CHILI DAUCE AND BELGIUM WAFFLE CRUMBLE TOPPING. SAVORY, SWEET AND SPICY!!

E-SQUI-TE MEXICAN STREET CORN MAC

$15.00

SHAVED CORN IS ROASTED WITH ONIONS AND PABLANO PEPPERS, SMOKED PAPRIKA IN MOTHER MAC SAUCE. THE TOPPING IS COTIJA CHEESE AND CRUMBLED FRIED TORTILLAS WITH A DOLIP OF MAYO. FRESH LIMES ON THE SIDE

DOG DAYS OF BACON MAC

$1,500.00

THIS MAC IS DRESSED WITH MOTHER MAC SAUCE, ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES AND CRISPY BACON BITES. TOPPED WITH BACON FAT TOASTED FOCACCIA CRUMBLE

SCHNITZEL PLATES

SALTIMBOCCA/Mash Potato

$27.00

Panko crusted chicken schnitzel layered with melted house made mozzarella, sage and prosciutto. served with roasted fingerling sage potatoes, and a lemon Riesling caper sauce

SMALL TELLER

$22.00

Pork Schnitzel breaded and fried. Exotic mushroom gravy, house made Spatzle with caramelized onions.

TELLER SCHNITZEL

$29.00

A Pork Schnitzel as big as the plate! breaded and fried with an exotic mushroom sauce, house-made Spatzle and caramelized onions.

PLATES

SAUERBRATEN AND SPATZEL

$27.00

one of Germany's national dishes, tender beef roast that has marinated for five days prior to cooking and is served with a wonderfully flavorful, sweet-sour gravy, house made spätzle and braised red cabbage

PASTA POMO +polpette

$22.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs - four small handcrafted veal and pork meatballs, rich Pomodoro sauce, spaghetti pasta, parmesan, and olive oil.

PASTA POMODORO

$20.00

GERMAN MEATLOAF PLATE

$18.00

Seared German Style Meatloaf, finely ground pork and corn beef, sliced, then seared on both sides with crispy onions, a sunny side up egg, and a trio of side salads, beets, potato and slaw

GULASCH ADN CHEESE RAVIOLI

$24.00

A famous European stew with beef and pork, red and green bell peppers, yellow onions, creamy cheese ravioli and a generous amount of paprika

POTATO LENTIL SOUP w/FOCACCIA

$9.00

SAUSAGE PLATES

Choose your Sausage for your plate or Bun! NURNBERGER, pork and veal PORK BRATWURST or DEBRIZINER, smoked pork WIENER, pork & beef with a snap!

HAUS BRATS

$23.00

TWO pork brats, potato cake, braised white bavarian style cabbage with apples bacon and caraway seeds. side honey mustard.

SAUSAGE PLATTER

$32.00

SPATZEL PLATES

KASE SPATZEL

$14.00

SPATZLE W/MUSHROOM GRAVY

$7.00

PLAIN SPATZLE

$5.50

SPATZLE SAUSAGE BOWL

$16.00

PIZZA

PIZZA CHEESE

$16.00

red sauce, garlic, dry mozzarella + butterkase, parmesan finish

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$17.00

Our Signature Italian Pie, tomato sauce, garlic, creamy house made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil finish.

PIZZA PESTO AND SAUSAGE

$22.00

PESTO BASE, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CHERRY TOMATOES, BASIL

PIZZA MUSHROOM

$23.00

Rosemary mushroom pie, cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, covered with dry mozzarella, calabrian chili, goat cheese, roasted garlic and a house herb blend. Smoked sea salt and parmesan finish

PIZZA FLAMMKUCHEN

$23.00

the pizza of Germans and Alsatians, its the bomb! no garlic, butterkase, white onions, bacon, creme fraiche, burrata and a green onion finish.

PIZZA MANCHESTER

$23.00

tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, house made mozzarella, caramelized onions, pepperoni, italian sausage + prosciutto

PIZZA SPINACH

$21.00

white base spinach, white onions, artichokes hearts, roasted garlic, feta, butterkase and aged gouda

SIDES

FALL VEGETABLES

$7.50

Roasted squash, carrots, pears and figs

WHITE BRAISED CABBAGE

$7.00

warm braised white cabbage, apples, onion, bacon, and caraway

RED BRAISED CABBAGE

$6.00

warm red cabbage, red wine, apples, onions, cloves, juniper berries, cinnamon

RED CABBAGE SLAW

$5.50

red cabbage, cilantro, red onions, lime juice, cumin and coriander served cold

PLAIN MASHED POTATOES

$4.50

KARTOFFEL SALAT

$5.50

SAUERKRAUT

$5.50

4 PIECES FOCACCIA

$4.00

FOCACCIA PLATE, eight pieces+Balsamic

$8.00

KARTOFFEL PUFFER + SOUR CREAM

$7.00

PLAIN POTATO CAKE

$7.00

SIDE MUSHROOM GRAVY

$3.00

SIDE PRETZEL CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE CALABRIAN CHILI

$2.00

SIDE CEASAR DRESSING

$2.00

SIDE CURRY KETCHUP

$2.00

SIDE KETCHUP

$2.00

SIDE LINDONBERRY SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES W/GRAVY

$8.00

SIDE SPICY RANCH

$2.00

SIDE OF TRI TIP

$10.00

pepper crusted and seared, divine.

DESSERTS

APPLE STRUDEL

$9.00

spiced apples, black walnuts, golden raisins in a flaky crust, warmed and served with whipped cream.

BOMBOLNIS

$6.00

4 chocolate hazelnut filled donuts, warmed up and rolled in sugar.

HAZELNUT GELATO

$5.00

EIS KAFFEE

$9.00

STRUDEl +VANILLA GELATO

$12.50

STRUDEL+HAZELNUT GELATO

$12.50

BEERS On Tap or by the Bottle

16oz LAGER, DUNKEL, MUNCHNER

$11.00

16oz Pilsner

$10.00

16oz KELLER BIER

$12.00

16oz MARZEN WELTENBURGER

$12.00

32oz KELLER BIER

$19.00

BTL DOUBLE IPA HEADLANDS

$9.00Out of stock

BTL GRAPEFRUIT BIER

$6.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Hefeweizen Bier

BTL KORBINIAN DUNKEL

$11.00

BTL N/A IPA TWO ROOTS

$7.00

Non Alcoholic IPA. 12oz

BTL SMOKE BIER URBOCK

$11.00

BTL. DUNKEL HEFE, WEIHERSTEPHANER

$10.00

BTL.N/A Blond. Weihenstephaner

$5.00

BTL WHITES & ROSE'

BTL RHONE CHATEAU BEAUBOIS

$39.00

BTL RIESLING VILLA WOLF

$37.00

BTL ARNEIS LANGHE

$42.00

BTL.CHARDONNAY, TERLAN, ALTO ADIGE

$48.00

BTL CHENIN BLANC ST REY

$39.00

BTL ROSE, TRECINI

$32.00

BTL VERMENTINO, GHIZZANO BIANCO, TENUTA

$54.00Out of stock

BTL.GEWURZ TERLAN, ALTO ADIGE

$54.00

BTL MUSKATELLER

$54.00

BTL REDS

Must be 21yrs. or older for alcohol purchases. Please have an valid ID ready at the time of pick up. Thank you.

BTL PINOT NOIR VILLA WOLF

$49.00

BTL. ALLEGRINI Valpolicella

$37.00

BTL CHIANTI DONNA LAURA

$39.00

BTL MARTOCCIA POGGIO APRICALE

$37.00

BTL.CAB/SHIRAZ MATILDA PLAINS

$45.00

BTL PRIMITIVO RUMINAT

$45.00

BTL ZICKLEFOOSE, ZINFANDEL

$39.00

BTL.BARBERA, PORTALUPI WINES, HEALDSBURG

$62.00

BTL SUPER TUSCAN BOLGHERI

$62.00

Nero D Avolo

$37.00

REFRESHERS

ICE TEA

$4.00

APPLE JUICE 8oz

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.50Out of stock

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$4.00

ITALIAN SODAS

$4.00

16ozAJ Spritzer

$4.00

16ozOJ Spritzer

$4.00

16oz LEMONADE Sparkling

$4.00Out of stock

8oz ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

To Go 20oz Drinks

$3.00

BTL ROSHBACHER SPARKLING WATER

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza and Strudel and Schnitzel with Noodles.

Website

Location

1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Directions

Gallery
Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube image
Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube image
BG pic
Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mombo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1880 B Mendocino ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Mission Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
52 mission circle suite 111 Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
honey badger coffee house - 101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3 Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
PizzaLeah
orange starNo Reviews
9240 Old Redwood Hwy suite 116 Windsor, CA 95492
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Sea Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,110
286 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
No reviews yet
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston