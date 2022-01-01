Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

Francine Restaurant

1,204 Reviews

$$$$

4712 North Goldwater Blvd

Suite 1160

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Order Again

White Wines BTG

Gls Muscadete

$16.00

Gls Riesling Kasper

$16.00

Gls Sancerre

$21.00

Gls Macon

$18.00

Gls La Fayarde

$18.00

Gls Cotes du Rhone

$16.00

Gls Gary Farrell chard

$22.00

Gls Chablis

$20.00

Red Wines BTG

Gls Les Pins

$16.00

Gls Clos D`augustin

$22.00

GLS Kistler Pinot

$32.00

Gls barolo

$34.00

Gls Vacqueyras

$18.00

Gls Lussac St Emilion

$18.00

Gls Madness And Cures

$17.00

Gls Sociando

$35.00

Gls Frogs Leap

$32.00

SODAS / JUICES

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Gingerale

Refill Sprite

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Tip

18%

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

